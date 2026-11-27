STOCKHOLM, Nov. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BAE Systems has been awarded contracts worth a total of $6 billion (€5.5 billion) in a joint procurement with Finland, Lithuania, Netherlands, Norway and Sweden for the delivery of more than 400 CV90 combat vehicles.

This landmark joint agreement for the CV9035 MkIV Nordic Edition is a world first; bringing five nations together under one deal and leading the way for the future of allied nation procurements.

Awarded under separate Purchase Order Agreements (POA) referring to the same framework agreement defining the vehicle configuration, the procurements will significantly strengthen the defences of the participating nations' armed forces and increase interoperability and readiness for the region.

“This procurement demonstrates the strength of the Nordic and allied cooperation, and it underscores the trust placed in the CV90 family – now expanded with Lithuania – as the backbone of modern, highly capable, mechanized forces,” said Tommy Gustafsson-Rask, general manager at BAE Systems Hägglunds.

“The CV9035 MkIV Nordic Edition combines combat-proven performance with the latest digital, protection and lethality upgrades, ensuring our customer nations can operate seamlessly together for decades to come. We are proud to support this long-term partnership and to contribute to security and industrial resilience across the region.”

The extensive programme also includes related support systems, such as technical publications, training, spare parts, special tools and test equipment.

A distributed supplier network located in the participating nations will produce the vehicles and components; creating a transfer of technical knowledge and strengthening the security of supply of vital infantry fighting vehicles (IFV) in the region.

The common IFV configuration creates synergies beneficial to development, spare part lead times, integrated logistic support, sustainment and operations. The commonality also provides considerable benefits to existing users to improve operational readiness, such as reduced time and cost for training, easier crew transitions and simplified maintenance.

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For more information, please contact:

Ola Thorén, BAE Systems Hägglunds

Mobile: +46 708 335000

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