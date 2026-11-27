MENAFN - EIN Presswire) CA, UNITED STATES, November 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Ahead of Black Friday 2026 and the Christmas shopping season, Moras, the Personal Commerce Agent built by K2 Lab, is launching a $2 million creator fund to help creators publish more product videos, reach more consumers and earn sales commissions.

Moras is free to use. During the promotion, creators can generate up to six videos a day at no charge, double the usual limit of three. The fund combines this expanded allowance with rewards for new users who start posting, incentives for publishing recommended videos, referral bonuses and advertising support to help content reach more potential buyers.

Every TikTok Shop creator who is new to Moras can earn $60 by completing two posting tasks: $30 for meeting the first-week posting requirements and $30 for creating and publishing a qualifying promotion video. Creators can also earn an additional $10 to $20 for each successful creator referral. Full reward conditions are available on the holiday program page in the app.

Moras helps creators turn products into videos and videos into sales opportunities. It supports the process from product selection and content creation to publishing and performance tracking, so creators can focus on building an income from the products they share.

Creators can choose how much of the process they want to manage. Copilot allows them to work with AI on scripts and edits, while Swipe lets them review and approve AI-generated drafts. With Autopilot, Moras can manage product selection, content creation, publishing and optimization.

Behind these tools is K2 Prism, Moras' proprietary content model, which analyzes product presentation, opening hooks and calls to action in reference videos to inform content creation.

Moras charges no subscription or AI generation fees. When a sale is made, the brand pays a commission that Moras shares with the creator. Moras covers the AI production costs within the app's daily generation allowance, so creators can get started without paying for video generation upfront.

According to K2 Lab, creators using Moras generated more than $10 million in gross merchandise value on TikTok during the first three months of its public beta. Moras also earned TikTok Gold Service Provider status within three months and ranked first in the Black Friday agency rankings. The platform now has 160,000 registered users worldwide.

Moras is also expanding access to products with higher commission rates for Black Friday and Christmas. The company is developing partnerships with more than 1,100 merchants across eight categories to give creators more products to promote.

For creators, that means less time searching for products and more options to promote, backed by tools to see what is working. The $2 million fund provides additional support to help them make the most of those opportunities.

Creators can visit the holiday program page for details, download Moras to get started, or watch the official Moras product video to see how it works.

Juno Qu

K2 Lab Limited

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Moras: Your AI Revenue Partner for TikTok Shop

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Moras by K2 Lab Launches a $2M Creator Fund for Black Friday and Christmas News Provided By K2 Lab Limited November 27, 2026, 13:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Technology



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