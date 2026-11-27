The painted walls on Charleston Boulevard offer a street-level look at the neighborhood's art and character.

- Arash Yazdanpanah, Owner - The Cannabis Co VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, November 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Cannabis Co. is spotlighting the murals surrounding its store at 200 E Charleston Boulevard, drawing attention to the artwork that has been part of the Las Vegas Arts District for several years. The paintings cover the outside of the building and reflect a side of downtown Las Vegas shaped by artists, galleries and independent businesses.Among the most distinctive pieces is a large, mask-like face beneath The Cannabis Co. sign. Its rounded eyes, stylized teeth and turquoise and green features form part of a larger composition featuring painted hands, additional eyes and decorative patterns. The artwork extends across the wall beneath the storefront lettering.One wall features a woman's face in warm orange tones, framed by green leaves and flowers. Elsewhere, a blue face with circular orange cheeks appears beside a pink-and-yellow profile. All three portraits have different expressions and styles, giving each figure a character of its own. The surrounding floral and abstract elements help connect the images without making the compositions look alike.Other sections reveal some of the more unusual subjects. A pink hand holding a snake appears against a purple background, with white shapes radiating behind it. Another composition places a figure wearing tinted glasses beside an eye inside a triangle. These details introduce a more symbolic approach to the artwork, alongside the expressive faces that occupy other parts of the exterior.The paintings have an established place in the area's art history. A February 2023 report in Las Vegas Weekly credited EQLD Creations with the north wall, Brett Rosepiler with the west, Black Sheep One with the south and Eyelien with the east. The project took shape after the previously underused building became a dispensary in late 2022. The building had four largely windowless exterior walls, allowing the artists to work on a much larger scale than a gallery canvas. The 2023 report also described live painting sessions held at the property during First Friday, with the murals forming the backdrop for those events.The store occupies a corner at Charleston and Casino Center Boulevards. People passing through the neighborhood can encounter the paintings as part of a walk between galleries, restaurants and other businesses, without entering the store or attending an exhibition. This relationship between outdoor artwork and the surrounding streets is one of the features of the district's creative environment.The neighborhood is often known as 18b, a name that comes from its original 18 blocks. The area has become home to artist studios, galleries, antique shops, boutiques and restaurants. The nonprofit organization 18b Arts District represents local artists and businesses through a neighborhood association and a separate charitable fund that provides financial assistance to artists. Its activities include community advocacy, grant funding and cultural programs. The organization describes the district as extending between Las Vegas Boulevard and Interstate 15, from Hoover Avenue to Colorado Avenue.First Friday is another familiar part of the neighborhood's cultural calendar. The monthly celebrations bring together artists and visitors, creating opportunities for people to discover work by different creators. The local arts organization also produces an annual art auction and the Chalk It Down! Festival, giving artists additional ways to present their work.The city's own cultural programs offer another example of the attention given to art in this part of Las Vegas. In July 2026, the City of Las Vegas reported the refurbishment of Snowball, a sculpture by local artist Jesse Carson Smigel at First Street and Coolidge Avenue. Originally commissioned by the city in 2014, the piece forms part of the Las Vegas Art Trail. The sculpture is separate from the storefront artwork. The city also maintains an online map of its public art collection and a walking tour map, giving residents and visitors a way to discover the city's installations and the artists behind them."The murals are part of the first impression people have of our corner of Las Vegas. We want the storefront to feel connected to the art around us," said Arash Yazdanpanah, Owner of The Cannabis Co.The Cannabis Co. website features its mural art alongside information about the business. The company describes its surroundings as a source of inspiration, recognizing the artists and culture that give the district its character. The current feature focuses on the artwork itself and acknowledges the creative work already associated with the building.The Cannabis Co. is an adult-use cannabis dispensary located at 200 E Charleston Boulevard, Las Vegas, Nevada 89104. The Nevada Cannabis Compliance Board lists Downtown AP LLC, doing business as The Cannabis Co., under cannabis dispensary establishment ID RD504. The business serves adults aged 21 and older. For use only by adults 21 years of age and older. Keep out of reach of children.

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The Cannabis Co. Spotlights Murals Reflecting Las Vegas Arts District Culture News Provided By Do Better Inc November 27, 2026, 13:33 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, World & Regional



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