HONG KONG, CHINA, November 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- With just six days until the AI Infrastructure & Energy Summit 2026 (AIES 2026), an expanded international guest lineup is preparing to convene in Hong Kong on 2–3 December.

The Summit will provide a strategic platform connecting Gulf capital and energy resources with Asia's technology and industrial capabilities, alongside Central Asia's emerging infrastructure investment opportunities.

Global Capital, Regional Authorities and Industry Leadership

AIES 2026 has announced the participation of government representatives, senior public-sector officials, policy experts and investment leaders from Hong Kong, mainland China, the Gulf, Central Asia, Europe and North America at its upcoming summit in Hong Kong on 2–3 December 2026.

The international guest lineup includes senior professionals from StepStone Group, Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF), the Emirates Family Office Association, KBW Ventures, ERAM Holdings and IDC, alongside prominent Asian investors, industry executives and family offices from the UAE and wider Gulf region.

Through Hong Kong's position as an international financial gateway, participants will have opportunities to engage with regional decision-makers, explore new markets and establish strategic relationships across the AI infrastructure value chain.

Kazakhstan Spotlight: Accessing Central Asia's Infrastructure Opportunities

A dedicated Kazakhstan strategic investment programme on 2 December will offer international investors insights into the country's emerging AI and computing infrastructure landscape.

Distinguished guests from Kazakhstan will share perspectives on the country's strategic direction, industrial policies, energy resources, investment environment and infrastructure development priorities.

Through investment research, policy presentations, project showcases and private strategic exchanges, participants will gain a deeper understanding of regional infrastructure opportunities, industrial capabilities and relevant policy support frameworks.

For Gulf investors, the programme offers a valuable opportunity to explore Central Asian markets, engage with regional stakeholders and identify potential pathways for investment and industrial partnerships.

From Energy to Compute: Building Investable Infrastructure

Featuring four keynote presentations, seven strategic panel discussions and invitation-only meetings, AIES 2026 will address the critical foundations of AI infrastructure investment:

Energy availability, power generation and grid capacity.

Computing infrastructure, semiconductors and technology supply chains.

Infrastructure asset ownership, project financing and long-term value creation.

Industrial policy, regional development and cross-border investment frameworks.

Participation from the State Power Investment Corporation (SPIC) and the United World Chinese Association will bring additional industrial expertise and international business connectivity.

The Summit is also supported by its special sponsor, LaserLink (Shanghai) Aerospace Technology, an innovative provider of laser communication technologies and advanced connectivity solutions, which will contribute to the programme through a keynote presentation, on-site showcases and strategic industry exchanges.

International Media and Industry Engagement

AIES 2026 is engaging with international financial media, technology publications and industry communities through executive interviews, expert commentary, on-site coverage and social media interaction.

These engagements will bring regional investment opportunities, policy developments and industry insights to a wider international audience.

Hong Kong: A Strategic Gateway for Gulf Capital

By connecting Gulf capital with Asian industrial capabilities, Central Asian infrastructure opportunities and regional policy insights, AIES 2026 aims to facilitate cross-border market access, strategic partnerships and long-term infrastructure investment.

Six days to go. Connecting capital with opportunity, energy with technology, and global investment with the future of AI infrastructure.

About AIES 2026

The AI Infrastructure & Energy Summit 2026 is an international platform dedicated to AI infrastructure, energy, computing, institutional investment and cross-border strategic collaboration.

Date: 2–3 December 2026

Venue: Sheraton Hong Kong Tung Chung Hotel

Website:



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