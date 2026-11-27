AI-generated illustration of a ledger for William Murray's statement on public funding and borrower records.

William Murray asks when the records were removed, what copies remain, and whether Asheville funded his coaching.

- William Zachary Murray

ASHEVILLE, NC, UNITED STATES, November 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Two voided checks were on a page marked Confidential. A September 15, 2026 email shows that the signed Mountain BizWorks loan packet containing that page passed through loan officer Rob Heskett's personal Gmail account.

William Zachary Murray and his wife, Cindy Murray, turned to Mountain BizCapital, Inc., doing business as Mountain BizWorks, for help keeping their Asheville business going. They signed as individual co-borrowers. After learning how the packet was handled, Murray asked Mountain BizWorks to preserve the related records.

On October 20, 19 minutes and 12 seconds after Murray followed up on his preservation request, Executive Director Matthew Raker reported that Gmail and scanning-app history had been deleted. He suspended further business coaching and classes in the same reply. The date of deletion remains unknown.

In a November 25 letter on behalf of Mountain BizWorks, Ward and Smith attorney Hannah Daigle wrote that Heskett removed the loan documents from his personal Gmail before Murray's preservation request and that Mountain BizWorks retained the signed loan documents. The letter gave no removal date. Mountain BizWorks said its review found no third-party disclosure.

The City of Asheville confirmed receipt of public records request PRR-2026-1344. It seeks funding agreements, oversight records, and any City-held record showing whether Murray's July 22 coaching award was charged to a City-funded program.

In a separate October 14 grant-management audit, the Appalachian Regional Commission's Office of Inspector General recommended formal recordkeeping procedures and internal controls and reported $0 in questioned costs. Whether the audited grant supported the loan or coaching remains unverified.

Murray is asking Mountain BizWorks what record establishes the removal date and which copies and system logs it still retains. He is asking Asheville what safeguards it required and what records show whether City funds supported his coaching.

William Zachary Murray

William Murray

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We Went to Them for Help | Mountain BizWorks, Two Voided Checks and Personal Gmail

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William Murray: Mountain BizWorks Loan Packet With Two Voided Checks Went Through Personal Gmail News Provided By William Murray November 27, 2026, 13:40 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy



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