MENAFN - IANS) Patna, Nov 27 (IANS) Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary on Friday inspected the Buddha Samyak Darshan Museum-cum-Memorial Stupa complex in Vaishali district and reviewed preparations for the proposed visit of Union Home Minister Amit Shah on December 11 and the three-day International Buddhist Conference-2026.

The conference is scheduled to be held from December 11 to 13 in collaboration with the Bihar government's Art and Culture Department and the Bihar Heritage Development Society.

During the visit, the Chief Minister offered prayers to Lord Buddha and wished for the peace, prosperity and well-being of the state.

He also inspected the main stage being constructed at the complex and reviewed other arrangements for the international event.

A review meeting chaired by Cm Samrat Choudhary was subsequently held at the complex's visitor centre.

Art and Culture Department Secretary Pranav Kumar gave a detailed presentation on preparations, including the conference venue, programme schedule, accommodation and transport for delegates, security arrangements, CCTV surveillance, a multi-agency command and control centre, helipad facilities, parking and beautification work.

The Chief Minister directed officials to ensure comprehensive arrangements for the comfort and security of delegates and pilgrims expected to arrive from Buddhist-majority countries.

He stressed that accommodation, food, local transport and other essential facilities should be provided without inconvenience.

He also instructed officials to coordinate with the Tourism Department to prepare itineraries for delegates visiting important Buddhist and tourist destinations, including Bodh Gaya, Rajgir and Kesariya.

Samrat Choudhary directed the department to send invitations to Buddhist-majority countries and to constitute a dedicated team to remain in regular contact with their representatives and coordinators.

He also asked officials to arrange electric buses for the transportation of conference participants.

The Chief Minister called for the beautification of Abhishek Pushkarini pond and directed officials to set up different stalls in the area to create a fair-like atmosphere.

He also emphasised the participation of local residents and arrangements for their convenience.

Highlighting Vaishali's historical and religious importance, Samrat Choudhary called for the establishment of a permanent helipad there.

He suggested preparing a plan for permanent helipads at major religious and tourist destinations across Bihar to improve accessibility for domestic and international visitors.

He also directed officials to repair approach roads, prepare a dedicated traffic management plan and ensure smooth movement during the conference.

Under the 'Seva Sankalp evam Kayakalp' campaign, the Chief Minister also instructed officials to undertake cleanliness drives and make necessary arrangements in surrounding areas and villages along connecting roads.

Art and Culture Minister Pramod Kumar, MLA Siddharth Patel, Chief Secretary Pratyaya Amrit, Director General of Police Preeta Verma, Road Construction Department Secretary Pankaj Kumar Pal, Art and Culture Department Secretary Pranav Kumar, Tirhut Divisional Commissioner Girivar Dayal Singh, Tirhut Range Deputy Inspector General of Police Chandan Kumar Kushwaha, Vaishali Superintendent of Police Shubhank Mishra, other public representatives, and senior officials attended the meeting.