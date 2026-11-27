MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 27 (IANS) A public divergence emerged on Friday within the Nationalist Congress Party (Sharad Pawar) over the constituency delimitation bill after senior leader Jitendra Awhad stated that the party supports the measure, only for working president Supriya Sule to counter that no decision has yet been taken.

NCP SP Legislator Jitendra Awhad announced that the party has decided to support the constituency delimitation bill, along with the associated constitutional amendment bill and the women's reservation bill.

He confirmed the party's position while speaking to reporters in Mumbai following a meeting with NCP national president Sharad Pawar, where he was asked about the party's stance on the legislation.

Speaking to reporters after visiting party chief Sharad Pawar at Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai, Awhad answered questions on the delimitation bill.

"Today or tomorrow, support for constituency delimitation will have to be given anyway. Our party has given support to constituency delimitation," he said.

Awhad said that even before delimitation became a topic of discussion, Sharad Pawar had told him informally that delimitation is constitutionally mandated with no alternative, advising leaders to focus on building constituencies.

Calling Pawar his guiding figure, he added that any decision taken by Supriya Sule along with the party's eight Members of Parliament would be final.

According to the report, the party had previously kept its decision under wraps regarding whether it would back the constitutional amendment bill linked to constituency delimitation and the women's reservation bill, fueling speculation and suspense over its stand.

Awhad's remarks on Friday evening clarified the position and put an end to the uncertainty surrounding the party's official line.

However, Supriya Sule rejected the claim that the party had already extended support to the delimitation bill.

Asked whether NCP (Sharad Pawar) backs the delimitation bill, Sule said the bill's agenda had not yet been brought forward, making any question of support premature.

She added that the party issues a whip to MPs before every session as a matter of discipline, noting that chief whip Amol Kolhe had issued one.

Sule stated that the party's official stance on supporting the delimitation bill will be announced inside Parliament.

Earlier, NCP-SP on Friday issued a three-line whip directing all its Lok Sabha members to remain present in the Lower House and back the party's stand during the upcoming parliamentary sittings beginning Monday, November 30.

The directive dated November 27, 2026, and signed by Shirur MP and NCP-SP Chief Whip Amol Ramsing Kolhe, instructs party lawmakers to attend proceedings without fail from Monday, November 30, through Friday, December 4, 2026, citing "very important business" scheduled in the Lok Sabha.

The notice marks the directive as "most important" without specifying the exact legislative items or voting instructions on the face of the communication