MENAFN - IANS) Patna, Nov 27 (IANS) Asha Devi, mother of Bharat Tiwari, who was killed in a police encounter five months ago, began an indefinite hunger strike in Bilauti village under Shahpur block on Friday, demanding justice for her son.

She also arrived at the protest site carrying a bottle of petrol and threatened to set herself on fire if her family's demand for justice was not met.

The development prompted the administration to deploy a large police contingent at the site.

Police and administrative officials are monitoring the situation to prevent any untoward incident.

The encounter took place in Bilauti village on June 17. Since then, Bharat Tiwari's family has been demanding justice, alleging that no concrete action has been taken despite the passage of five months.

Asha Devi said the family had been waiting for justice but had received no satisfactory response.

Frustrated by the delay, she decided to launch the hunger strike against the government.

Her daughter-in-law, Suman Devi, also expressed dissatisfaction over the handling of the case.

She alleged that the family had been assured that justice would be delivered and had also been invited for discussions, but no meaningful action had followed.

Suman Devi further alleged that the family's suffering was used during the Bankipur Assembly by-election, but its demand for justice remained unaddressed even after the election.

Asha Devi also alleged that officials were not responding to her phone calls.

She said the family had been left waiting for justice for five months, forcing her to resort to the hunger strike.

Following the threat of self-immolation, the administration stepped up security arrangements at the protest site.

A substantial police force has been deployed, while officials are keeping a close watch on the situation to prevent any escalation.

The family has reiterated its demand for justice in connection with Bharat Tiwari's death in the June 17 encounter.