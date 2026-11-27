MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, Nov 27 (IANS) The Karnataka government celebrated Kanakadasa Jayanti across the state on Friday, with Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar calling upon people to shun caste-based discrimination and follow the saint-poet's teachings of humanity, equality and devotion.

Shivakumar offered floral tributes to the statue of saint-poet Kanakadasa at the Legislators' House premises near Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru.

State Guarantee Implementation Committee Chairman H.M. Revanna and others were present.

Speaking to the media on the occasion, the Chief Minister said Kanakadasa's message of rejecting discrimination in the name of caste and community and embracing humanity remained relevant even today.

"Kanakadasa taught us not to fight in the name of caste and community but to leave aside such divisions and follow the path of humanity. If all of us follow his message, there can be no greater achievement," he added.

Referring to the incident of Lord Krishna turning towards Kanakadasa in response to his devotion, Shivakumar said it was the greatest testimony to the saint-poet's unwavering devotion.

He said Kanakadasa occupied an exalted position in the tradition of devotion and spirituality.

"Though the great saint was no longer alive, his ideals, principles and teachings would continue to guide society."

"His (Kanakadasa's) teachings should not be restricted to celebrations and observances but must be incorporated into our everyday lives. Following the path shown by him is the real way to pay tribute to the great saint-poet," Shivakumar added.

Responding to a query about his visit to Haveri to inaugurate a bronze statue of Kanakadasa, the Chief Minister said he was travelling to the district at the invitation of a seer from the community.

"The seer has invited me and requested everyone to attend the programme. Hence, I am going there," Shivakumar said.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President and MLA B.Y. Vijayendra said on Friday that saint-poet Kanakadasa had made an immense contribution to Karnataka and the Dasa tradition, and stressed the need to take his teachings and literary contributions to people across the country.

He was speaking at the Kanakadasa Jayanti celebrations organised at the State BJP headquarters, Jagannath Bhavan, in Bengaluru.

Vijayendra said former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, during the previous BJP government, had declared Kanaka Jayanti and announced a public holiday to ensure that the contributions of the great Dasa saint reached a wider audience across the country.

He added that the previous BJP government had also provided substantial financial assistance to the Kaginele Peetha and focused on the development of the religious and cultural centre.

Emphasising Kanakadasa's teachings on equality and humanity, Vijayendra noted that humanity was the highest virtue and that people should not be divided on the basis of caste or religion.

"Humanity alone is the greatest identity. One should not look at caste or religion while judging a person. Human life itself is precious. Kanakadasa had said, 'Do not fight among yourselves in the name of caste; do you even know the origins of your own caste?'" he said, recalling the saint-poet's message.

He added that if people followed the path shown by Kanakadasa, there would never be any possibility of unrest in the state or the country.

Expressing concern over the growing practice of sowing seeds of hatred among different castes for political gains, Vijayendra urged people to incorporate the teachings and literary works of the Dasa saints into their everyday lives.

Speaking on the occasion, OBC Morcha State President and MLC Raghu Kautilya said Kanakadasa was an extraordinary personality who conveyed the message that devotion to God depended on purity of mind rather than outward rituals or caste.

He cited the belief associated with Lord Krishna turning towards Kanakadasa in Udupi to grant him darshan as an example of the saint's spiritual greatness, describing it as a significant literary and historical legacy of Karnataka.

Kautilya said Kanakadasa had conveyed the message that God never favoured anyone on the basis of caste but responded to humanity and goodness.

He also credited former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa with declaring Kanaka Jayanti, announcing a public holiday and encouraging wider publication of Kanakadasa's literary works to take his contributions to the people.

MLA Siddu Savadi, MLC P.H. Poojar, BJP state general secretary Preetham Gowda, OBC Morcha state general secretary Somasekhar, Bengaluru North district president S. Harish, Bengaluru Central district president Saptagiri Gowda, party leaders and workers were present.