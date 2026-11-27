New Delhi [India], November 27 (ANI): The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has issued the Reserve Bank of India (White Label ATM Operators) Directions, 2026. These directions take immediate effect and consolidate existing rules for non-bank entities operating automated teller machines in India. With the objective of expanding the geographical coverage and outreach of ATM services, particularly to underserved regions, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had earlier decided to permit non-bank entities incorporated in India under the Companies Act to set up, own and operate ATMs in India. Under the framework, non-bank applicants must seek authorisation under the Master Direction on Authorisation to operate a Payment System dated June 15, 2026. Operators must also maintain a net worth of at least Rs 100 crore at all times.

"Non-bank entities that intend to set up, own and operate ATMs would be christened 'White Label ATM Operators' (WLAO) and such ATMs would be called 'White Label ATMs' (WLAs)," the RBI noted in its document. Deployment rules require operators to prioritise underserved areas by maintaining a regional ratio of at least 1:2:3 across metro or urban, semi-urban, and rural centres. The central bank reviews adherence at least once every six months and bars operators from taking over existing bank ATMs.

"While the WLA operator is entitled to receive a fee from the banks for the use of ATM resources by the banks' customers, WLAs are not permitted to charge bank customers directly for the use of WLAS," the document specified. Operators can partner with multiple sponsor banks and tie up with any scheduled bank for cash supply. They can also purchase wholesale cash exceeding one lakh pieces directly from RBI Issue Offices and Currency Chests against full payment.

"The primary responsibility to redress grievances of customers relating to failed transactions at WLAs will vest with the Issuing Bank and the Sponsor Bank will provide necessary support in this regard, ensuring that the WLAO makes available relevant records and information to the Issuing Bank," the directions added. Furthermore, operators can offer card-less cash withdrawals, bill payments, and interoperable cash deposits after certification from the National Payments Corporation of India. Operators must also submit monthly statistics on the CIMS portal by the seventh day of the succeeding month.

"In exercise of the powers conferred by Section 18 read with Section 10(2) of the Payment and Settlement Systems (PSS) Act, 2007 (Act 51 of 2007), the Reserve Bank of India, being satisfied that it is necessary and expedient in the public interest so to do, hereby consolidates the extant instructions relating to White Label ATM Operators and issues the Directions hereinafter specified," the RBI stated. (ANI)