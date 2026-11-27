Worried about dry, chapped, and dull skin this winter season? Worry not, THIS 97-year-old Indian cream is here for your rescue. Keep scrolling to know more!

G.D. Pharmaceuticals has been producing the well-known Indian over-the-counter antibacterial and moisturising cream Boroline since 1929. It is well-known for its green packaging with an elephant design and contains lanolin, zinc oxide, and boric acid to treat small cuts, dry skin, chapped lips, and cracked heels.

Boroline has been that iconic Indian cream used for over 97 years. It is a great way to heal your skin and an absolute saviour for Indian winters.

Boroline helps to soften chapped lips, rough hands, dry elbows, cuticles, and windburned skin by forming a thick seal that locks in moisture.

As Boroline penetrates thick. The dry skin on the feet gets an overnight repair and prevents bacteria from entering the cracks.

Boroline is a great way to treat abrasions, minor burns, and closed postoperative stitch marks. It is also anti-septic and supports skin recovery.

Boroline helps in soothing skin irritation caused by friction, sunburn, or diaper rash.