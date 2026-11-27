MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Nov 27 (IANS) Chennaiyin FC are set to welcome Mumbai City FC to the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on Saturday for a Gameweek 7 fixture of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2026-27. The two former champions enter the clash on contrasting trajectories as Chennaiyin look to extend their three-match unbeaten run, while Mumbai arrive in search of their first win of the season.

The home team have picked up four points from their last two outings, following a 5-3 victory over East Bengal with draws against Kerala Blasters and Punjab FC. They currently sit eighth with six points from six matches, and will be keen to turn their recent improvement into a more consistent run of results.

However, Head Coach Clifford Miranda has cautioned against underestimating Mumbai City, despite the Islanders' difficult start to the campaign.

“In this league, almost all the teams are at the same level. Of course, sometimes, most often, the team that plays well on the day makes a difference. My players and I have no illusion that this game will be easy,” he said.

Chennaiyin have also identified areas that need attention as Miranda acknowledged that his side must improve its output from attacking set-pieces. Defender Nuno Reis pointed to the importance of building greater understanding within a squad that has undergone considerable change.

“It's natural that you need some time to get to know each other better,” Reis said, before stressing the need to tighten up defensively.

There could also be a couple of selection concerns for the hosts as Ramon Tanque and Madih Talal both face late fitness assessments, with their availability to be determined after training.

Mumbai, meanwhile, are navigating a period of transition under new boss Ashvir Singh Johal, who took charge recently following Manolo Márquez's departure. Johal's immediate task is to get results while gradually restoring the playing identity that has defined Mumbai City in recent seasons. The Englishman acknowledged that the process would require patience, particularly with a demanding fixture schedule ahead.

“Our objective now is to get the team playing back to that. It's not going to happen overnight, but slowly but surely and week by week, that's going to be one of the objectives,” he said.

Johal was also complimentary of Chennaiyin's recent performances, suggesting their results have not reflected their displays.“They performed really well, but things didn't go their way,” he said.

Mumbai will be monitoring the fitness of Carlos Delgado, who was forced off against Bengaluru and remains under assessment by the medical team. Johal also made it clear that competition for places is open, insisting:“Every space in the XI is open every week.”

For Chennaiyin, the challenge is to make home advantage count. For Mumbai, it is an opportunity to claim a first win of the season to get their season moving. Both sides have plenty to play for in Chennai.

The game kicks off at 7.30 PM and will be streamed live on the ISL YouTube channel and Sony Sports Network.