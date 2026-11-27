MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Abu Dhabi motorists now have a chance to reduce four black points from their accounts if they follow traffic rules during the 55th Eid Al Etihad celebrations.

Under the 'Celebrate Safely' initiative launched by Abu Dhabi Police, drivers who sign a traffic pledge will be eligible for the four-point reduction, provided they comply with traffic regulations and vehicle decoration rules and do not commit any traffic violations or cause accidents between December 1 and 3, 2026.

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Motorists can register for the initiative through the Abu Dhabi Police website. The initiative aims to promote road safety and encourage responsible driving during the country's National Day celebrations.

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Abu Dhabi Police said the campaign was launched following a public opinion poll conducted on its official social media platforms. The survey sought residents' views on rewarding motorists who follow traffic rules during the celebrations with a four-black-point reduction. The proposal received positive feedback and support from the public.

The police said the initiative is part of ongoing efforts to improve road safety and achieve the strategic priority of 'Smart Road Security', while encouraging positive driving behaviour during national occasions.

Rules motorists must follow

Abu Dhabi Police urged drivers to follow National Day celebration guidelines and avoid behaviour that could endanger road users or disrupt traffic.

The rules include:

Do not use mobile phones while driving. Avoid organising random processions or gatherings on public roads. Do not obstruct traffic, block roads or disrupt the movement of vehicles. Do not use party spray cans while driving, as passengers or as pedestrians. Do not allow passengers to hang out of vehicle windows or sunroofs. Avoid performing stunts or engaging in dangerous behaviour on internal and external roads. Follow instructions given by police officers.

Rules for decorating vehicles

Police also stressed the importance of following legal requirements when decorating vehicles for the celebrations.

Motorists must not:

Cover front or side windows with stickers or use front sunshades. Add accessories or materials that create excessive noise. Make unauthorised modifications to the vehicle's body or engine. Install additions that obstruct the driver's visibility. Wear scarves other than those associated with Eid Al Etihad. Obscure or cover vehicle number plates. Change the vehicle's colour. Tint or darken the front windscreen.

Abu Dhabi Police encouraged motorists to register for the initiative, sign the traffic pledge and drive responsibly. Safe celebrations reflect the UAE community's values and national responsibility, helping protect lives and property while ensuring the safety of all road users, they said.

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