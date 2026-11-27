Russian Strike Hits Infrastructure In Zhytomyr Region, Leaving People Injured
“The enemy has once again struck the Malyn community. One of the infrastructure facilities has been hit. Unfortunately, there are people injured. The number of casualties is still being clarified,” the statement said.
The Council noted that the strike occurred without an air raid alert being issued. The circumstances are currently being investigated, including possible malfunctions in the air raid warning system.
All relevant emergency services have been deployed to deal with the aftermath of the attack.
The City Council added that there is a possibility of another Russian attack on the community.Read also: Russian strike on enterprise in Nizhyn kills two, injures four
As Ukrinform previously reported, Russian forces attacked energy and logistics infrastructure facilities, as well as private homes in the Zhytomyr region over the past day, injuring two people.
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