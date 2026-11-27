President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has approved the revised agreement on the Absheron offshore block.

The amended and restated version of the agreement on the exploration, development and production-sharing of the Absheron offshore block in the Azerbaijani sector of the Caspian Sea, signed in Baku on September 26, 2026, between the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) and TotalEnergies EP Absheron B.V., SOCAR Absheron and ADNOC International ProjectCo 1 RSC Limited, has been adopted and approved, with its implementation authorized.

The government guarantees and undertakings previously issued by the Cabinet of Ministers to the contractor parties under the original version of the agreement, signed on February 27, 2009, and adopted together with that version under Azerbaijani Law No. 814-IIIQ of May 22, 2009, will remain in force.

Twelve annexes to the main text of the agreement have also been adopted and approved, with their implementation authorized.

Once the law enters into force, the agreement and its annexes will have the force of law, while the government guarantee will remain in force as a law of Azerbaijan.

Unless expressly provided otherwise in the agreement, for the duration of its validity, the agreement, the government guarantee and the annexes will take precedence over any provisions of other existing or future laws, decrees or administrative orders of Azerbaijan, or parts thereof, that are inconsistent with or contrary to their terms.

Once the law enters into force, all other rights and obligations that may have been granted under any previously concluded agreement, contract or other such document in respect of any part of the contract area will be terminated, subject to Article 2 of the law and the provisions of the agreement concerning the legal consequences of its amendment and restatement.

Furthermore, for the entire period during which the agreement, government guarantee and annexes remain in force, the contractor parties will be granted exclusive rights to conduct oil and gas operations in the contract area in accordance with their terms.

Following the entry into force of the law, the rights and interests acquired by the contractor parties (or their legal successors) under the agreement, government guarantee and annexes may not be changed, amended or reduced without the prior consent of the contractor parties.

All necessary licenses, customs clearances, visas, other authorizations and permits required to fulfill the rights and obligations arising from the agreement will be issued to its parties.

Any additions, amendments or changes to the agreement or its annexes may be made only with the written consent of the parties to the agreement and annexes, in accordance with their terms and provisions.