MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Kyrgyzstan and Japanese agencies have discussed extending the Project for Human Resource Development Scholarship (JDS) for the 2027–2030 Japanese fiscal years, according to the press service of the Ministry of Finance of Kyrgyzstan.

The issue was discussed during a meeting between Deputy Minister of Finance Nurbek Akzholov and a delegation from the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) and the Japan International Cooperation Center (JICE), led by Etsuko Hayashi.

The proposed new phase envisages four annual intakes of up to 20 scholarship recipients per year - 19 for master's degree programs and one for a doctoral program.

The discussions covered the findings of a preparatory study and the main parameters of the next phase, with particular attention to priority academic fields related to public policy development, sustainable economic growth, and improvements in public administration.

The sides also considered ways to improve candidate selection procedures, support civil servants during their studies, and advance the professional and career development of program graduates. They discussed the possibility of including JDS alumni in the personnel reserve of government agencies and revitalizing the program's alumni network.

The parties also discussed coordination among relevant government agencies, JICA, and JICE, as well as the timely preparation of the necessary documents, including the Exchange of Notes (E/N) and Grant Agreement (G/A).

Following the meeting, the Kyrgyz side reaffirmed its interest in continuing the JDS program and further strengthening Kyrgyz-Japanese cooperation in human resource development and the training of qualified public officials.