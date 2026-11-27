MENAFN - Trend News Agency)A US-owned unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) was seized in Zahedan County of Sistan and Baluchestan Province, located in southeastern Iran, a few hours ago, the deputy chief of the provincial police department, Ali Khalilabadi, said, the provincial governor's office in Sistan and Baluchestan reported.

Khalilabadi added that the UAV in question was brought down intact by the relevant national forces.

The police official hasn't disclosed details regarding the seizure of the UAV.

The incident comes amid renewed tensions between the United States and Iran following an escalation on July 8.

On that day, the US Armed Forces launched several waves of strikes on Iranian territory for the first time since a memorandum was signed between Washington and Tehran. Washington said the strikes were in response to an attack on a commercial vessel in the Strait of Hormuz.

US President Donald Trump also announced the termination of the ceasefire with Iran that day. Tehran subsequently launched strikes against US facilities in Bahrain, Jordan, Qatar, Kuwait, the UAE, and Oman.

The conflict has brought maritime trade through the Strait of Hormuz to a standstill.