MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Wasmachine-info counted 73 washing machines on a Dutch comparison site: well-known brands were rarely in the most efficient tier, though numbers are small.

- Yannick Leenders, Wasmachine-infoNOORD-HOLLAND, NETHERLANDS, November 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Dutch washing machine guide Wasmachine-info counted the energy efficiency rating of the 73 washing machines in stock in the comparison of its sister site Wasje on 27 November 2026, a selection from the range of one retailer, Coolblue. The count contradicts a common assumption: that well-known brands such as Bosch, Siemens and Miele make the most efficient machines.Key findings- Every machine has the same letter. All 73 washing machines carry EU energy label A. Retailers and manufacturers add a percentage: "A-40%" means the machine uses at least 40% less energy in the eco 40-60 programme than the A class limit allows.- None of the six Bosch models, none of the eight Siemens models and none of the four Beko models was rated A-40% or better. Five of the six Bosch models had a plain A rating, the lowest within class A.- Miele had one model rated A-40% or better out of nine, Samsung two out of 13 and AEG four out of 18.- Wisberg, a brand sold only by Coolblue, had five out of nine. With nine models from a single retailer, that is too little to call it the most efficient brand.- Extra efficiency usually costs more. Among brands other than Wisberg, models rated A-40% or better had a median price of €940, against €779 for models rated A-10% to A-30% and €621 for a plain A rating. Wisberg was the exception, with A-40% models from around €500. At the same time, the two most expensive machines in the count had a plain A rating.- The numbers per brand are small, from four to 18 models, so the count shows a pattern in this selection, not a ranking of brands."Every machine we counted has an A label," said Yannick Leenders of Wasmachine-info. "The real difference is the percentage after the A, and a well-known brand doesn't guarantee it. In euros the gap is small, so choose on capacity, noise and warranty first, and use the efficiency rating to decide between two machines you like."What the difference is worthFor a 9 kg machine washed 200 times a year in the eco 40-60 programme at €0.30 per kWh, the gap between a plain A rating and A-40% is worth an estimated €9 to €15 a year in electricity, based on the class A limit in EU regulation 2019/2014.MethodologyWasmachine-info took the energy class, the percentage below the class A limit as listed by Coolblue, and the lowest current price of the 73 washing machines in stock in the comparison of its sister site Wasje on 27 November 2026. This is a selection from one retailer's range and does not cover the whole Dutch market; several brands, such as LG and Haier, were not in it. Brands with fewer than four models were left out of the brand comparison. The brand table is published at beste-wasmachine-merk/About Wasmachine-infoWasmachine-info is a Dutch guide to buying, using and maintaining washing machines. Its ratings are editorial assessments based on public data such as the EU energy label and manufacturer specifications, not its own laboratory tests. It may earn a commission when readers buy through links to partner retailers.

Yannick Leenders

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None of 14 Bosch and Siemens washing machines in a Dutch comparison rated A-40% or better News Provided By Referred November 27, 2026, 13:27 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Electronics Industry, Retail



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