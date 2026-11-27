MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 27 (IANS) Aazad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram) Chief and MP Chandrashekhar Aazad on Friday called for a separate quota for Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST) and Other Backward Class (OBC) women under the women's political reservation framework, while questioning the Samajwadi Party's latest manifesto and its past record on reservation promises ahead of the 2027 Uttar Pradesh polls.

Speaking to IANS, Aazad said he had come to Delhi to examine the provisions of the new Bill and would write to the Union government after gathering information about its various clauses.

"My stand on the previous Bill is clear. I have already explained my current position. I have come to Delhi to gather information about the various provisions of the new Bill. Based on the information I have received so far, I am going to write a letter to the government,” he added.

Clarifying his position on women's reservation, Aazad said the media should not confuse the proposed legislation with the Women's Reservation Bill, which was passed by Parliament in 2023.

He said his party had then demanded a separate quota for SC, ST and OBC women within the proposed political reservation framework, adding that the opportunity to introduce a quota within a quota had been missed.

"The Women's Reservation Bill was already passed in 2023. At that time, our demand was that a separate quota for political reservation should be provided for SC, ST and OBC women. I felt that they should not have missed the opportunity to provide a quota within a quota, but they did not," he said.

Aazad also expressed disappointment that political leadership had not raised the demand strongly enough at the time.

On the political situation in Uttar Pradesh, he questioned the electoral prospects of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led NDA and the Opposition INDIA alliance, presenting his own assessment of their vote shares and changing alliance arithmetic.

He claimed that the Opposition grouping had secured around 36 per cent of the votes in the previous election, compared with around 43 per cent for the NDA.

He said the Congress joining the Opposition grouping could increase its vote share by around 2.5 percentage points, taking it to around 38-39 per cent.

However, Aazad added that the ouster of former allies, including Om Prakash Rajbhar, Jayant Chaudhary and Swami Prasad Maurya, would alter the electoral calculations.

"If you subtract the vote share of these former allies, their overall share would decline by around 5-6 percentage points. That would bring it back to around 33 per cent. How will they form a government with 33 per cent of the votes?" he asked.

On the issue of reservation in promotions, Aazad said he intended to raise the matter in Parliament and questioned the positions of the Samajwadi Party and the BJP.

He alleged that SP members had opposed and torn up legislation concerning reservation for SC/ST employees, and said he would introduce the Bill in the Lok Sabha.

He also said several concerns affecting people in northern India had remained unaddressed, resulting in significant losses, and added that he had written to the Union government regarding the issue.

Reacting to the Samajwadi Party's manifesto for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Aazad said the party had largely reiterated assurances that the alleged shortcomings of its previous government would not be repeated.

He added that the SP manifesto did not contain substantially new commitments and suggested that its emphasis on weaker sections was influenced by the Bahujan Sankalp Swaraj Rally organised by the Samajik Parivartan Morcha.

Aazad also questioned the SP's record on reservation, recalling its earlier promise of 18 per cent reservation.

"They had previously promised 18 per cent reservation, and all the members of his party were present, but could they fulfil it? People have seen the difference between what they say and what they do," he said.

He also alleged that the SP was making fresh promises despite its inability to form a government, adding that voters would judge the party on its past performance.