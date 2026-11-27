MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, Nov 27 (IANS) A 25-year-old man was shot dead, and two others sustained bullet injuries in a broad daylight shooting incident over a land dispute linked to the Ashraya free housing scheme at Solur town in Hoskote taluk of Bengaluru Rural district on Friday.

The deceased has been identified as Likhit Gowda, brother of a Gram Panchayat member. The accused has been identified as Ramesh, a former Gram Panchayat member. The Hoskote police have arrested the accused and are questioning him.

According to preliminary investigations, the incident occurred when officials and residents visited the land allotted for the construction of houses under the Ashraya scheme near Solur to clear an alleged encroachment and carry out marking work.

Ramesh had reportedly been accused of encroaching upon the land and was opposing the construction of Ashraya houses. He is also said to have been involved in litigation over the land allotted for the free housing scheme.

When officials and residents arrived at the spot with a JCB to clear the encroached land, Ramesh allegedly opposed the move and opened fire using his double-barrel gun.

Likhit Gowda, who was on his way to work, stopped after noticing the crowd and began recording the incident on his mobile phone. He had no connection with the land dispute or the proceedings, according to local residents.

Angered by Likhit's video recording, Ramesh allegedly went inside his house, took his gun and fired at him. The accused reportedly fired two rounds initially before returning to his house, reloading the weapon and firing another round from a window. Likhit sustained bullet injuries and died in the incident, while two others were injured. More details are yet to emerge regarding the incident.

Hoskote Congress MLA Sharath Bacche Gowda expressed grief over the incident.

"Today, a tragic incident took place at Solur village in Hoskote taluk during the formation of sites under the Ashraya scheme. A bullet was fired, and one Likhit Gowda lost his life. The 28-year-old was killed. I pray that his family gets the courage to face this loss. The accused, Ramesh, suddenly came and fired bullets at Likhit Gowda," he said.

The Hoskote police have arrested Ramesh and are questioning him. Further investigation is under way to ascertain the exact sequence of events and the circumstances that led to the shooting.