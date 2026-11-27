MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 27 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday met the visiting Foreign Ministers and Heads of Delegation of the 23 Indian Ocean Rim Association (IORA) member states who participated in the IORA 25th Council of Ministers (COM) Meeting, held in New Delhi earlier in the day.

PM Modi said that as IORA's chair, India looks forward to working closely with all partners to advance Vision Mahasagar and strengthening peace, security, stability and prosperity in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR).

Sri Lankan Foreign Minister Vijitha Herath, Mauritius Foreign Minister Dhananjay Ramful, Maldives Foreign Minister Iruthisham Adam, Seychelles Foreign Minister Barry Faure, External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar and Foreign Ministers and Heads of Delegation of other IORA member states met PM Modi.

Following the meeting, PM Modi wrote on X, "Delighted to meet the Foreign Ministers and Heads of Delegation of the 23 Indian Ocean Rim Association Member-States participating in the 25th Meeting of the IORA Council of Ministers in New Delhi.

"The Indian Ocean has connected our people for millennia. As Chair of IORA, India looks forward to working closely with all partners to advance its vision of MAHASAGAR (Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth Across Regions) and to strengthen peace, security, stability and prosperity in the Indian Ocean Region."

The IORA is an intergovernmental organisation of 23 member states and 12 dialogue partners for regional cooperation in the Indian Ocean region across six priority areas and two cross-cutting issues.

The 23 member states of IORA are India, Australia, Bangladesh, Indonesia, Iran, Kenya, Madagascar, Comoros, France, Malaysia, Maldives, Mauritius, Mozambique, Oman, Seychelles, Singapore, Somalia, South Africa, Sri Lanka, Tanzania, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, and Yemen.

The 12 dialogue partners are China, Egypt, the European Union, Germany, Italy, Japan, South Korea, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

Earlier in the day, EAM Jaishankar chaired the IORA 25th Council of Ministers (COM) Meeting in New Delhi. The theme for India's IORA chairship 2025-2027 is“Innovation, Openness, Resilience and Adaptability in the Indian Ocean Region”.

In his opening remarks at the meeting, EAM Jaishankar called for greater coordination among member states and meaningful collaboration with dialogue partners to ensure that IORA enhances its collective voice and reinforces its role as an inclusive regional platform amid geopolitical changes.

"At a time of significant geopolitical changes, IORA must enhance its collective voice and reinforce its role as an inclusive regional platform. Achieving these requires greater coordination among Member States, meaningful collaboration with dialogue partners and a strong focus on practical cooperation," he said.

EAM Jaishankar said that the Indian Ocean is a region of immense diversity, opportunity and shared challenges and described it as a collective responsibility of member states and dialogue partners to ensure that the region remains peaceful, stable, secure and conducive to development.

"The Indian Ocean is central to global trade, energy security, connectivity and economic prosperity. It is also a region of immense diversity, opportunity, and of shared challenges. Our collective responsibility is to ensure that it remains peaceful, stable, secure and conducive to development."