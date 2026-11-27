MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 27 (IANS) Swaminathan J, Deputy Governor, Reserve Bank of India (RBI), on Friday urged banks to expedite credit sanctions and reduce reliance on collateral through cash-flow-based lending using ULI and other digital channels, recognising micro, small and medium enterprises' (MSMEs) contribution to India's economy and development goals.

Addressing the 31st meeting of the Standing Advisory Committee (SAC) in Kolkata to review the flow of credit to MSMEs, Swaminathan called for greater use of Trade Receivables Discounting System (TReDS) for receivables financing and early identification and resolution of stress.

The TReDS is an RBI-regulated online platform for online discounting of bills of MSMEs for supplies to large corporates. It addresses the issue of delayed payments to MSMEs. This also improves the liquidity for MSMEs, resulting in better cash-flow management.

The RBI Deputy Governor also invited industry associations to actively participate in outreach events such as RBI's town halls and district-level 'MSME SAMVAAD' meetings to improve awareness and raise their members' concerns with banks.

Participants in the meeting included the Additional Secretary and Development Commissioner, Ministry of MSME, and the Joint Secretary, Department of Financial Services, Ministry of Finance. Managing directors and executive directors of select banks, heads of SIDBI, NABARD, CGTMSE, NCGTC and KVIC, the Chief Executive Officer of the Indian Banks' Association, and representatives of national, regional and state-level MSME associations also attended.

According to a Reserve Bank statement, the committee reviewed working capital and investment credit to MSMEs, lending to first-time borrowers and credit guarantee coverage. It also discussed the higher limit for collateral-free lending to micro and small enterprises, settlement of CPSE invoices through TReDS and key provisions of the MSMED (Amendment) Act, 2026.

Meanwhile, The RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra on Friday said that Indian exporters, particularly micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), are not fully leveraging the benefits available under the country's free trade agreements (FTAs), with only 20-30 per cent of eligible exports availing tariff concessions compared with 60-70 per cent utilisation by partner countries exporting to India.

Addressing the SME Finance & Investment Summit in Mumbai, Malhotra said India was leaving a significant opportunity untapped and urged MSMEs to look beyond domestic markets by taking advantage of the country's growing network of trade agreements.