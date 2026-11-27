The Department of Health welcomes the judgment of the Constitutional Court in the matters brought by the Board of Healthcare Funders and the Western Cape Government respectively challenging the constitutionality of the National Health Insurance Act, 20 of 2023 (NHI Act).

The Constitutional Court today dismissed both applications and found that the public participation process followed by Parliament in considering and passing the NHI Bill met the constitutional requirements for meaningful public participation.

The Department remains committed to a health system that is accessible, equitable, affordable and of good quality. The Department will, at a later stage, announce the next step regarding the implementation of the NHI.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of South African Government.