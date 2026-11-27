Chandigarh, November 27:Haryana Minister of State for Sports, Shri Gaurav Gautam, said that Haryana has emerged as a hub of sports, with athletes from the state making their mark at national and international levels. The state government is continuously working to provide better sports facilities, modern training and incentives to athletes. He urged sportspersons to make discipline, hard work and sportsmanship an integral part of their lives and to participate in sports with complete honesty and dedication.

The Minister of State for Sports was speaking at the inauguration of the Annual Mega Gala 5.0 Sports Competition at Motilal Public School in Jind on Friday.

The three-day sports competition was inaugurated by Shri Gaurav Gautam by lighting the ceremonial torch. Extending his best wishes to the participants, he said that sports hold great importance alongside education in life. Sports not only keep individuals physically and mentally healthy but also develop self-confidence, discipline, leadership qualities and team spirit. Young people associated with sports remain away from social evils such as drug abuse and move towards their goals with a positive outlook.

Encouraging the participants, the Sports Minister said that he was confident that today's young athletes would bring laurels to the country and the state through their hard work, dedication and talent. The success of a sportsperson is not merely an individual achievement; it also enhances the pride of their family, village, region and the entire state.

He said that every sportsperson should always uphold the spirit of patriotism and nationalism. When an athlete enters the playing field, they represent not only their talent but also the country. Therefore, sportspersons should move forward by giving the highest priority to sportsmanship, discipline and dedication towards the nation.

On the occasion, the Sports Minister also symbolically played badminton and tried his hand at shooting to motivate the participants.

The three-day competition being organised at Motilal Public School will feature events in Kabaddi, Kho-Kho, Badminton, Table Tennis, Carrom, Chess and Relay Race.

BJP District President Shri Tejendra Dhull, School Chairman Shri Sandeep Dahiya, Principal Shri Ravindra Kumar and Chief Coordinator Shri Surendra Saini were also present on the

No/2026

*Students must excel in modern science and technology alongside vedic knowledge: Chief Minister Sh Nayab Singh Saini*

*Chief Minister attends silver jubilee celebrations of Shri Mukti Nath Ved Vidyashram (Sanskrit Gurukul) as chief guest*

*Gurukuls are centres for shaping individuals with strong character and high moral values: Chief Minister*

*Chief Minister announces grant of Rs 21 lakh for development of Sanskrit Gurukul*

*Haryana Government committed to preservation, promotion and propagation of Sanskrit: Chief Minister*

Chandigarh, November 27: Haryana Chief Minister Sh Nayab Singh Saini has urged students of Gurukuls to acquire proficiency in modern science and technology alongside Vedic knowledge and contribute meaningfully towards building a 'Developed Haryana' and a 'Developed India'.

The Chief Minister was speaking as the chief guest at the Silver Jubilee celebrations of Shri Mukti Nath Ved Vidyashram (Sanskrit Gurukul) located within the Mata Mansa Devi Temple complex here today. On the occasion, he announced a grant of Rs 21 lakh from his discretionary fund for the development of the Gurukul and the promotion of its academic activities.

Earlier, the Chief Minister participated in a havan ceremony at the Gurukul premises and offered ahutis amid the chanting of Vedic mantras.

Addressing the gathering, Sh Nayab Singh Saini said that while celebrating the completion of 25 years of the Gurukul, it was equally important to set new goals and resolutions for the next 25 years. By the time the institution celebrates its Golden Jubilee, India will have established itself as a developed nation. In achieving the vision of a 'Developed India' and a 'Developed Haryana', the role of students, acharyas and every citizen will be of utmost importance.

He said that the 25-year journey of any institution reflects its perseverance, sacrifices, dedication, and commitment to noble ideals and values. Such milestones are achieved through the collective efforts and sustained contributions of everyone associated with the institution.

The Chief Minister described Shri Mukti Nath Ved Vidyashram as a centre for shaping individuals with strong character and sound values. Over the past 25 years, the institution has not only imparted knowledge of Vedic mantras and scriptures but has also inculcated patriotism, discipline, a spirit of service, and high moral values among its students. Its alumni are now spreading the message of Indian culture across the country and the world and guiding society as torchbearers of India's rich heritage, he added.

He further said that in the present era of digital technology and artificial intelligence (AI), Gurukuls and the Sanskrit language continue to hold immense relevance. Whenever humanity has faced challenges such as mental unrest, moral decline, or environmental crises, the Gurukul tradition and the wisdom of the Vedas have shown the way forward. The Chief Minister emphasized that Sanskrit is not merely a language associated with rituals and worship, rather it is an inexhaustible treasure of knowledge encompassing science, mathematics, astronomy, Ayurveda, yoga, and the art of life management.

Commending the dedicated efforts behind the management of the Gurukul, Chief Minister Sh Nayab Singh Saini said that students are provided free education in Sanskrit, along with complimentary boarding and lodging facilities. Students from various states of the country, as well as Nepal, come here to pursue their studies. He said that children from diverse backgrounds live and study together, learning to share one another's joys and sorrows and support each other. This tradition promotes mutual understanding and strengthens the spirit of social harmony. He further said that students at the Gurukul study the Vedas, Sanskrit grammar, philosophy, and literature, along with Hindi, English, mathematics, science, and computer education.

The Chief Minister said that the Haryana Government is undertaking several initiatives for the preservation, promotion, and wider practical application of Sanskrit, also known as Devvani (the language of the gods). In accordance with the National Education Policy, the three-language formula has been implemented in schools, providing students with the option to study Sanskrit. Sanskrit is also being taught as a subject in government colleges. He said that to promote higher education and research in Sanskrit, Maharishi Valmiki Sanskrit University has been established at Mundri in Kaithal district. In addition, a Government Sanskrit College has been opened within the sacred premises of Mata Mansa Devi Temple Complex, and its building is currently being constructed at a cost of Rs 22.19 crore.

The Chief Minister further highlighted that the Sanskrit wing of the Haryana Sahitya evam Sanskriti Akademi is extending support to scholars and litterateurs through prestigious awards, honorariums, and grants for the publication of manuscripts. The Academy also regularly organizes seminars and workshops across the state to promote discussions on Sanskrit literature, knowledge, and sciences. He added that scholarships are awarded to students securing more than 60 per cent marks in Shastri and Acharya examinations. The Sanskrit wing also regularly publishes its research journal, Hariprabha.

Emphasizing the importance of preserving India's cultural heritage, the Chief Minister said that the Gita Jayanti Mahotsav has been elevated to an international platform to connect the younger generation with its cultural roots. He asserted that a society firmly rooted in its cultural values is best equipped to achieve the highest levels of progress and development.

Acharya Swami Prasad Mishr, founder of the Gurukul, said that the term 'Gurukul' means the 'family of the Guru' (Guru ka Kul). He said that a Guru is one who guides a disciple from the darkness of ignorance towards the light of knowledge. He informed that more than 460 students who have received education at the Gurukul are now serving in senior positions in government departments and carrying forward the rich traditions of Indian culture both in India and abroad. He stated that the primary objective of the Gurukul is to make students self-reliant, inculcate in them a spirit of service and dedication, and inspire them to contribute to nation-building through social service.

Emphasizing the importance of Sanskrit, Swami Prasad Mishr said that the language is the foundation of Indian culture and civilization and serves as a vital force sustaining society. He appealed to people to come forward and contribute towards the preservation, promotion, and propagation of Sanskrit. He also suggested that, on the lines of the Gurukul in Panchkula, similar institutions should be established in other districts, states, and across the country to ensure wider dissemination of India's traditional knowledge systems and cultural values.

Among those present on the occasion were Chairperson of the Haryana Scheduled Castes Commission Smt. Banto Kataria, Mayor Sh Shyam Lal Bansal, Deputy Commissioner Sh Satpal Sharma, BJP District President Sh Ajay Mittal, Secretary of the Shri Mata Mansa Devi Shrine Board Smt. Sharda Prajapati and Secretary of the Kali Mata Temple, Kalka Sh Prithvi Raj.

Also present were Sh Ishwar Chandra Jindal, Patron Gurukul Management Committee Sh Dinesh Singla, President Sh Mukul Bansal, Vice-President Sh Rakesh Bansal, Secretary Sh Jaikishan Singal, Treasurer Sh Janakraj Gupta other office-bearers of the Gurukul Management Committee, along with students and

No/2026

*Chief Minister flags off two electric buses to connect major religious destinations in Panchkula*

*Electric bus service to connect Mata Mansa Devi Temple, Chandi Mata Temple, Pinjore Gardens and Kali Mata Temple in Kalka*

*New bus service to provide greater convenience to devotees, particularly women and senior citizens*

*Chief Minister inaugurates renovated Haryana Roadways Bus Terminal in Sector 5*

Chandigarh November 27: Haryana Chief Minister Sh. Nayab Singh Saini today flagged off two electric buses from the Sanskrit Gurukul located within the Shri Mata Mansa Devi Temple complex. The initiative aims to provide convenient, comfortable and eco-friendly public transport facilities to devotees and tourists visiting major religious and tourist destinations in the district.

The bus service will originate from Shri Mata Mansa Devi Temple and operate via Chandi Mata Temple and Pinjore Gardens, before reaching Shri Kali Mata Temple in Kalka.

On the occasion, the Chief Minister also inaugurated the renovated Haryana State Transport bus terminal in Sector 5.

The Chief Minister said that Panchkula is an important centre of Maa Shakti worship, with several sacred shrines dedicated to different manifestations of the Goddess. Every year, lakhs of devotees visit these religious places to offer prayers and seek blessings. However, devotees, particularly elderly people and women, often faced difficulties in travelling between these shrines. Many were unable to visit all the temples due to their dependence on private vehicles or the inconvenience of changing multiple modes of transport.

He said that the introduction of two pollution-free electric buses would address these difficulties and provide greater convenience to devotees. The initiative is also a significant step towards fulfilling Prime Minister Sh Narendra Modi's vision of achieving Net Zero carbon emissions by 2070 and promoting the 'Lifestyle for Environment' (LiFE) mission.

Highlighting the key features of the service, the Chief Minister said that the buses would operate according to a convenient timetable supported by a digital information system. Both buses will complete six round trips daily. A special QR code has also been introduced for passengers. By scanning the code, devotees can access real-time information about the buses' locations and schedules directly on their mobile phones.

The Chief Minister said that the new service would promote environmentally friendly electric mobility while connecting important religious and tourist destinations across Panchkula. It would offer a comfortable, convenient and hassle-free travel facility for devotees, tourists and the general public.

Among those present on the occasion were Chairperson of the Haryana Scheduled Castes Commission Smt. Banto Kataria, Mayor Sh Shyam Lal Bansal, Deputy Commissioner Sh Satpal Sharma, Commissioner of Police Sh Pankaj Nain, BJP District President Sh Ajay Mittal, Joint Director, Transport Department, Sh Rajesh Punia, Additional CEO of Haryana City Bus Service Sh Ashok Bansal, General Manager Haryana Roadways, Panchkula Sh Sukhdev Singh, Secretary of the Shri Mata Mansa Devi Shrine Board Smt. Sharda Prajapati and Secretary of the Kali Mata Temple, Kalka Sh Prithvi Raj among

No/2026

*RESOLVE JAN SAMVAD AND CM WINDOW GRIEVANCES ON PRIORITY BASIS: BHOPAL SINGH KHADRI*

*Chief Minister to review CM announcements and Jan Samvad grievances in January; officers directed to upload Action Taken Reports (ATRs) on time*

*Grievance redressal score for Jan Samvad and CM Window reaches 70 per cent*

*Verification of grievance resolution must include complainant satisfaction as well as confirmation by a prominent person from the concerned area*

Chandigarh, November 27– Haryana Chief Minister's OSD, Sh. Bhopal Singh Khadri, directed officials of all departments to ensure the priority-based resolution of grievances received through the Jan Samvad programme and CM Window. He emphasised that after a complaint is resolved, verification must be obtained not only from the complainant but also from a prominent person of the concerned area.

Khadri was reviewing grievances received through Jan Samvad and CM Window with nodal officers of various departments in Chandigarh on Friday. During the meeting, he reviewed complaints relating to the Higher Education Department, District Town Planner, Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP), various universities, Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority, Panchkula Metropolitan Development Authority, Faridabad Metropolitan Development Authority, Hisar Metropolitan Development Authority, Urban Estates Department, Agriculture and Irrigation Departments, and Haryana Mass Rapid Transport Corporation Limited, among others. He issued necessary directions to the officers concerned.

He said that following the first phase of regular reviews of grievances received from across the state through Jan Samvad and CM Window, the status of grievance redressal on the online portal had improved. The grievance redressal score has now reached 70 per cent, which is an encouraging achievement for various departments.

He added that the Chief Minister's Office also directly contacts complainants over the telephone to obtain feedback on their satisfaction. Establishing direct communication with citizens and seeking feedback on the resolution of their problems is an important initiative of the present government.

Khadri informed that Chief Minister Sh. Nayab Singh Saini will hold a review meeting in January to assess CM announcements and grievances related to Jan Samvad. Therefore, all nodal officers must give priority to pending complaints and ensure that Action Taken Reports (ATRs) are uploaded on the portal within the stipulated time.

*525 Complaints Pending with Universities; Officers Directed to Expedite Action*

Regarding a case concerning Sirsa University, the complainant alleged that employees appointed in 2008 had been granted the benefit of the Old Pension Scheme (OPS), whereas his appointment was made on January 1, 2006. The OSD directed the authorities concerned to investigate the matter and submit a detailed report.

Providing details of university-related grievances, the nodal officer informed the meeting that out of a total of 749 complaints, 77 had been resolved and Action Taken Reports for 62 complaints had been uploaded on the portal. The remaining 525 complaints are pending and are being processed.

*Complaints Will Not Be Reopened; Dissatisfied Complainants Can File Fresh Grievances*

During the review of complaints concerning the Town and Country Planning Department, the nodal officer informed that several complaints had been reopened. Khadri clarified that, in accordance with the directions of Chief Minister Sh. Nayab Singh Saini, no complaint would be reopened henceforth. If a complainant is not satisfied with the resolution, they may register a fresh complaint regarding the issue.

The meeting also reviewed 1,098 Jan Samvad grievances and 361 CM Window complaints relating to the Irrigation Department.

In the Agriculture Department, officers were directed to expedite the release of pending compensation under the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana for Rabi and Bajra crops at various levels. The meeting reviewed 81 Jan Samvad grievances and 991 CM Window complaints relating to the department.

*Directions Issued for Action on Land Acquisition Compensation Cases*

While reviewing complaints from residents of Manakpur, Sukhomajri and Ramgarh in Panchkula, the nodal officer informed that compensation for acquired land had already been paid in accordance with the directions of the High Court, whereas the complainants were seeking compensation as per the directions of the District Court.

Similarly, while reviewing a complaint filed by Krishna, a resident of Sonipat, the OSD directed the concerned nodal officer to take necessary action, as per rules, in the matter relating to compensation for acquired land.

*Probe Ordered into Commercial Activities in Sector 13, Kurukshetra*

Taking cognisance of a complaint regarding the commercial use of residential premises in Sector 13, Kurukshetra, Khadri directed the concerned officers to conduct an on-site inspection and submit a detailed report.

During the review of another complaint, the nodal officer informed that, as per government directions, land acquired by the Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) cannot now be released. There is also no provision for compensation in respect of Shamlat land. He further informed that in the past, compensation had been released for Shamlat land, following which the officials concerned were

No/2026

*Chief Minister Honours Youth Olympic Gold Medallist Boxer Gunjan with Rs 1 Crore Cash Award*

*Gunjan's Achievement a Great Source of Inspiration for Haryana's Youth and Sportspersons- Chief Minister*

Chandigarh, November 27 – Haryana Chief Minister Sh. Nayab Singh Saini on Friday honoured promising boxer Gunjan, a resident of Dhana Kalan village in Hansi, with a cash award of Rs 1 crore at his official residence, Sant Kabir Kutir, in Chandigarh.

Gunjan has brought laurels to the state and the country by winning a gold medal in the 48 kg weight category in boxing at the Youth Olympic Games 2026 held in Dakar, Senegal. Earlier, she had also delivered outstanding performances, winning silver medals at the 2026 U-19 Asian Boxing Championships in Jakarta, Indonesia, and the 2026 World Boxing Futures Cup in Bangkok, Thailand.

Lauding Gunjan's exceptional talent, discipline and perseverance, Chief Minister Sh. Nayab Singh Saini said that by achieving golden success on the international stage, this daughter from rural Haryana has once again demonstrated that the daughters of the state are second to none in any field. He said that Gunjan's achievement is a great source of inspiration for other youth and sportspersons of the state.

Highlighting Haryana's sports policy, the Chief Minister said that the State Government's transparent and sportsperson-friendly policy has transformed Haryana into a sporting powerhouse of the country. Sportspersons are being provided modern facilities, quality training and access to sports nurseries from the grassroots level, along with timely disbursement of cash awards for medals won at international competitions, enabling them to focus entirely on their sport and strive for excellence without any worries.

The Chief Minister congratulated Gunjan and her family on this historic achievement and extended his best wishes to her for a bright future.

Hansi MLA Sh. Vinod Bhayana, Deputy Principal Secretary to Chief Minister Sh. Yashpal, Director, Sports, Sh. Shakti Singh, Additional Director Sh. Ashwani Malik and Gunjan's family members were also present on the

No/2026

Haryana issues transfer and posting orders of one IAS, six HCS officers

Nikhil Gajraj gets additional charge as Secretary of Haryana Human Rights Commission

Chandigarh, November 27– The Haryana government on Friday issued transfer and posting orders of one Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer and six Haryana Civil Service (HCS) officers with immediate effect.

IAS officer Nikhil Gajraj, Director General, State Transport, Haryana, has been given the additional charge of Secretary, Haryana Human Rights Commission.

Among the HCS officers, Nishu Nee Namrata Singhal, who was awaiting posting orders, has been appointed Additional Transport Commissioner, Haryana, and Additional Transport Commissioner (Road Safety).

Belina, Sub-Divisional Officer (Civil), Hodal, has been entrusted with the additional charge of Managing Director, Cooperative Sugar Mill, Palwal.

Rahul Mittal, General Manager, Haryana Roadways, Hisar, has been posted as Managing Director, Cooperative Sugar Mill, Panipat.

Suresh Ravesh, Joint Transport Commissioner, Haryana, has been appointed Managing Director, Cooperative Sugar Mill, Jind.

Sanjay Bishnoi, Deputy Secretary, Revenue and Disaster Management Department, has been posted as District Transport Officer-cum-Secretary, Regional Transport Authority, Fatehabad.

Ramit Yadav, Joint Director, Haryana Institute of Public Administration, Gurugram, has been given the additional charge of Director, State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT),

No/2026

*HARYANA CHIEF SECRETARY ORDERS COMPREHENSIVE CYBER SECURITY REVIEW TO SAFEGUARD PUBLIC FUNDS*

*Expert committees to examine digital payment systems, identify vulnerabilities and strengthen financial safeguards across government departments*

Chandigarh, November 27– Haryana Chief Secretary Sh. Anurag Rastogi has directed officials to undertake a comprehensive cyber security assessment of government schemes involving financial transactions to identify vulnerabilities and strengthen safeguards against cyber fraud and unauthorised transactions.

During a high-level meeting to review cyber security controls, digital payment infrastructure and cloud deployment, the Chief Secretary stressed the need for a coordinated, technology-driven and preventive approach to securing government financial operations.

Sh. Rastogi directed the Information Technology, Electronics and Communications Department, National Informatics Centre (NIC) and concerned departments to prepare a comprehensive list of government schemes involving financial disbursements. Multidisciplinary committees comprising four to five members, including technology experts, NIC representatives, finance officials and senior administrative officers, will be constituted to examine these schemes and identify security gaps.

The assessment will cover digital payment platforms, technology service providers, software applications and their security audit records. Committees will also review the frequency and conduct of security audits and assess the adequacy of existing protective measures. He emphasised that accuracy and thorough scrutiny must take precedence over speed.

To strengthen financial discipline, the Chief Secretary directed departments to ensure that payments under government schemes are made to bank accounts within Haryana. He also called for daily reconciliation of financial transactions to facilitate the timely detection of discrepancies and prevent unauthorised fund diversion.

He further directed the preparation of a cyber security awareness booklet for government employees to promote safe digital practices and improve preparedness against cyber threats.

Additional Chief Secretary, Finance, Sh. Sudhir Rajpal said that cyber security was a shared responsibility of all government departments, including those involved in fund disbursement and revenue collection.

He pointed out that the state's financial operations exceed Rs 2 lakh crore, making robust technological safeguards and continuous vigilance essential. Even brief lapses in digital security could expose government receipts and disbursements to significant risks, he cautioned.

Sh. Rajpal said NIC should lead the technical exercise, supported by a subgroup of experts to consolidate departmental recommendations and formulate practical security measures.

The technical recommendations will subsequently be examined by a group of Administrative Secretaries before final approval, ensuring a coordinated approach across

No/2026

*Haryana orders statewide mapping of clerical vacancies to streamline appointments under common cadre*

Chandigarh, Nov 27 – The Haryana government has initiated a statewide exercise to ascertain the sanctioned strength and actual vacancies of clerical posts across government departments, directing officials to update official records to facilitate appointments and postings under the common cadre.

In a communication issued on Friday, the Human Resources Department has asked all heads of departments to furnish comprehensive post-wise and district-wise details of sanctioned and vacant clerical positions, covering departmental headquarters, subordinate offices and field offices across the state.

The exercise follows the enactment of the Haryana Clerical (Recruitment and Conditions of Service) Act, 2026, notified on June 3 this year.

Under Section 2(b) of the Act, the definition of 'Clerk' encompasses 12 categories of posts, including clerks, clerk-cum-typists, typists, data entry operators, computer operators, diarists, dispatchers, record keepers, cashiers, caretakers, storekeepers and PBX clerks sanctioned at a functional pay level identical to that of a clerk, as provided in Schedule A of the legislation.

All departments have been further asked to furnish details of sanctioned posts and vacancies with effect from June 3, 2026, in the prescribed format at the earliest.

The government has also directed departmental heads to verify and update the relevant information on the Human Resource Management System (HRMS) to ensure that accurate vacancy records are available for administrative decision-making.

The department said the exercise was intended to ensure that the appointment/posting of Clerks (Common Cadre) can be facilitated smoothly against the duly sanctioned and vacant positions in respective departments.

The instructions have been communicated to all administrative secretaries and heads of departments in Haryana.

The exercise will provide the government with verified vacancy data for appointments and postings of clerical personnel under the common cadre

No/2026

*INTERNATIONAL TRADE FAIR: HARYANA PAVILION SHOWCASES STATE'S DEVELOPMENT AND RICH CULTURAL HERITAGE – MOHAN LAL BADOLI*

*Chairman of Haryana Public Enterprises Bureau, Mohan Lal Badoli, visits Haryana Pavilion*

Chandigarh, November 27 – Chairman of the Haryana Public Enterprises Bureau, Sh. Mohan Lal Badoli, visited the Haryana Pavilion at the International Trade Fair being held at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi, on Friday. During his visit, he toured various stalls and interacted with entrepreneurs to learn about the products, artworks and handicrafts on display. He also appreciated the design of the Haryana Pavilion.

Sh. Badoli said that the way Haryana has been showcased at the International Trade Fair is highly commendable. The pavilion not only presents the state's journey of development but also offers a glimpse into its rich cultural heritage.

He said that Haryana has emerged as an export hub, and the pavilion showcases the wide variety of products exported from the state, reflecting its industrial and commercial potential.

*Skill and Craftsmanship are the Foundation of Self-Reliance*

He said that Prime Minister Sh. Narendra Modi's vision is that those possessing traditional skills and craftsmanship are truly self-reliant. In line with the vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat, Haryana is also progressing steadily towards becoming a self-reliant state. He added that the contribution of the state's artisans and skilled people plays a significant role in realising this vision. Various stalls showcasing their work have been set up at the pavilion.

*New Haryana's Development Driven by Fresh Ideas*

Sh. Badoli said that the pavilion showcases a variety of food products associated with Haryana, including moong, bajra and maize, along with several traditional delicacies. Products crafted by artisans working with textiles and clay have also been displayed, reflecting the state's traditional art and handicraft heritage.

He said that the development of a New Haryana, driven by fresh ideas and innovation, has been beautifully presented at the international fair. He expressed his appreciation for the efforts made in showcasing the state's diverse strengths.

*Haryana's Chaupal Holds Special Significance*

Speaking about the traditional Haryanvi Chaupal recreated at the pavilion, Sh. Badoli said that Haryana Chief Minister Sh. Nayab Singh Saini's slogan, "Haryana Ek, Haryanvi Ek", reflects the spirit of unity in the state. He said that the Chaupal holds special significance in Haryana's social and cultural life. Whether it is political discussions, social issues or matters concerning social reform, the Chaupal has traditionally served as an important platform for collective deliberations and action.

He appreciated the efforts made to showcase this rich cultural tradition at the International Trade Fair and said that the Haryana Pavilion has been allotted an excellent and attractive location.

Congratulating the entire team involved in setting up the pavilion, he said that such events play an important role in taking the state's identity and achievements to national and international audiences.

Director of Haryana Pavilion, Sh. Anil Chaudhary, was also present on the

No/2026

*Khel Mahakumbh Mascot to Symbolise the Spirit, Agility and Determination of Haryana's Sportsperson*

*Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini Unveils Mascot of 'Khel Mahakumbh Haryana-2026'*

*18,000 Sportspersons to Showcase Their Talent in 30 Sports Disciplines; Competitions to Be Held Across 11 Cities*

*Passion and Enthusiasm of Haryana's Sportspersons Are the State's Greatest Strength- Nayab Singh Saini*

Chandigarh, November 27 – Haryana Chief Minister Sh. Nayab Singh Saini on Friday unveiled the mascot of 'Khel Mahakumbh Haryana-2026'. Inspired by the blackbuck, the state animal of Haryana, the mascot symbolises the state's identity and cultural heritage, as well as the agility, alertness, balance and unwavering commitment of Haryana's sportspersons towards their goals.

On the occasion, former Indian hockey captain Sardar Singh, Asian Games medallist Parveen Hooda and boxer Narender were also felicitated. The Chief Minister extended his best wishes to the members of the junior hockey team travelling to Egypt.

Addressing the sportspersons, Chief Minister Sh. Nayab Singh Saini said that the passion and enthusiasm of Haryana's sportspersons are the state's greatest strength. It is a matter of pride that Haryana consistently figures at the top of medal tallies. Congratulating the sportspersons, he said that the Khel Mahakumbh would provide them with a major platform to hone their talent and bring laurels to the state.

The Chief Minister said that the blackbuck is known for its remarkable speed, agility, alertness, balance and grace. These very qualities are reflected in Haryana's sportspersons. When they enter the sporting arena, they demonstrate the agility, concentration and ability to achieve their targets that characterise the blackbuck. Through the mascot, a message of environmental conservation, sensitivity towards wildlife and preservation of natural heritage is also being conveyed to the youth and the people of the state

The Chief Minister said that 18,000 sportspersons would showcase their talent, skills and sporting spirit across 30 sports disciplines during the state-level competitions of the Khel Mahakumbh. The competitions will be organised in two phases across 11 cities of the state. He extended his best wishes to the Sports Department, administrative officers and everyone associated with the event for its successful conduct.

Sh. Nayab Singh Saini said that the Khel Mahakumbh is a visionary initiative of the State Government aimed at providing appropriate opportunities, guidance and modern facilities to budding sporting talent in villages, towns and small cities. These young talents have the potential to bring glory to the Tricolour at the Olympic Games, Asian Games and Commonwealth Games in the future.

As per the annual sports calendar, activities under the Khel Mahakumbh commenced on November 16, and district-level selection trials were conducted across the state ahead of the state-level competitions. The enthusiastic participation of youth in these trials reflects the emerging sporting culture in Haryana.

He said that sports not only promote physical fitness and mental concentration but also keep youth away from social evils such as drug abuse, while inculcating discipline, teamwork, leadership qualities and the ability to accept victory and defeat with equanimity. Investment in sports is an investment in the state's bright future and the creation of a healthy society.

*Unprecedented Initiatives to Strengthen Sports Facilities in the Past 12 Years*

The Chief Minister said that several significant steps have been taken over the past 12 years to strengthen sports infrastructure in Haryana. From providing government jobs to outstanding sportspersons to expanding sports academies, sports nurseries, training facilities and modern sporting infrastructure, sustained efforts have been made in this direction. Under the Haryana Outstanding Sportspersons Recruitment Rules, 260 outstanding sportspersons have so far been provided Group A, B and C government jobs.

He said that sportspersons winning medals at international competitions, including the Olympic Games, Asian Games and Commonwealth Games, are awarded cash prizes of up to Rs 6 crore. Over the past 12 years, 17,676 sportspersons of the state have been awarded cash prizes amounting to Rs 931 crore. Advance financial assistance is also provided to sportspersons representing the country in international competitions to support their preparations.

The Chief Minister said that provision has been made for a monthly scholarship of Rs 1,500 for sportspersons in the age group of 8 to 14 years and Rs 2,000 for those in the age group of 15 to 19 years. The Sports Gradation Policy has also been amended to extend the benefit of sports gradation to sportspersons participating in the Haryana State Games, enabling them to access government employment and other opportunities.

He said that recipients of the Khel Ratna, Dronacharya, Arjuna, Dhyan Chand and Tenzing Norgay Awards are now being provided a monthly honorarium of Rs 20,000, while Bhim Award recipients are receiving a monthly honorarium of Rs 5,000.

*2,000 Sports Nurseries Operational Across Haryana; Around 40,000 Children Undergoing Training*

Sh. Nayab Singh Saini said that village grounds, school playgrounds and early training play a crucial role in the success of every sportsperson. With this objective, 2,000 sports nurseries have been established across the state, where around 40,000 children are undergoing training in the morning and evening. In addition, 25 residential sports academies have been established, where sportspersons are being provided diet money at the rate of Rs 500 per day.

He said that around Rs 1,100 crore has been spent on sports infrastructure over the past nearly 12 years to provide modern facilities to sportspersons.

To ensure better treatment, training and rehabilitation facilities for injured sportspersons, a national-level 'A-STAR' Advanced Scientific Training and Rehabilitation Centre has been established at the Tau Devi Lal Sports Complex in Panchkula at a cost of around Rs 10 crore. It is the first and most advanced centre of its kind in North India.

*Haryana's Sportspersons Won 30 Medals at Asian Games*

The Chief Minister said that Haryana's sportspersons have consistently brought laurels to the country and the state through their outstanding performances in international sporting competitions. India secured fourth position at the Asian Games with 85 medals, of which Haryana's sportspersons contributed 30 medals. Of the 21 gold medals won by India, 14 were secured by sportspersons from Haryana.

Similarly, India registered its best-ever performance at the Asian Para Games by winning 114 medals, of which Haryana's para-athletes secured 31 medals, including 9 gold medals. At the Commonwealth Games, too, Haryana's sportspersons demonstrated their sporting prowess by winning 11 of the 39 medals secured by the country.

The Chief Minister called upon the sportspersons to draw inspiration from the Khel Mahakumbh mascot and strive to become better with each passing day. Victory and defeat are two aspects of sports, but true sportsmanship, integrity and giving one's hundred percent are the defining qualities of a true sportsperson.

He also urged parents and teachers across the state to consistently encourage children to participate in sports alongside their studies.

*State Government Committed to Taking Haryana's Sportspersons from Soil to Medals- Gaurav Gautam*

Haryana Sports Minister Sh. Gaurav Gautam, in his address, said that under the leadership of Chief Minister Sh. Nayab Singh Saini, the State Government is working with the resolve to take Haryana's sportspersons from soil to medals. The government's sports policy, coupled with the passion, enthusiasm and determination of sportspersons, is taking Haryana to new heights in the sporting arena.

He said that through their hard work and achievements, Haryana's sportspersons have established a distinct identity nationally and internationally, making Haryana synonymous with sports and sports synonymous with Haryana.

The Sports Minister said that the Khel Mahakumbh, being organised under the leadership of the Chief Minister, would witness the participation of 18,000 sportspersons across 30 sports disciplines, with competitions to be held in 11 cities of the state. He expressed confidence that the sporting talent emerging from this event would bring laurels to the country and the state at international competitions such as the Asian Games, Paralympic Games and Olympic Games.

He said that the State Government is nurturing sporting talent at the grassroots through initiatives ranging from sports nurseries to schemes such as the Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS). Under the leadership of the Chief Minister, Haryana has resolved to take its sportspersons from soil to medals. Transparency in the selection of sportspersons, enhanced diet money, modern sports infrastructure and advanced training centres are being consistently strengthened across the state.

The Sports Minister said that under Mission Olympic-2036, launched by the Chief Minister, Haryana has set a target of winning 36 medals in 2036. He expressed confidence that under the Chief Minister's leadership, the state would make steady progress towards achieving this target.

Referring to the upcoming Commonwealth Games, he said that the performance of Haryana's sportspersons would further strengthen the state's sporting identity nationally and internationally. He expressed hope that Haryana's sportspersons would contribute significantly to India's medal tally at these Games.

Sh. Gaurav Gautam said that this year's Khel Mahakumbh would be organised on a much grander scale. By doubling the budget compared to the previous edition, the Chief Minister has demonstrated his commitment to the dignity and welfare of sportspersons. Every requirement of the participants, from sports kits to diet, is being taken care of.

Expressing gratitude to the Chief Minister, he said that the confidence of sportspersons in the State Government has consistently grown under his leadership.

*Providing National and International-Level Sports Ecosystem to Haryana's Youth a Priority- Amneet P. Kumar*

Principal Secretary, Sports Department, Smt. Amneet P. Kumar said that in keeping with the vision of Chief Minister Sh. Nayab Singh Saini, sustained efforts are being made to provide Haryana's youth with national and international-standard sports infrastructure, training facilities and a robust sporting ecosystem.

The government's objective is to provide sportspersons with facilities that enable them to win medals at international competitions on the strength of their talent and bring laurels to Haryana and the country.

She said that the Khel Mahakumbh would provide opportunities for budding talent to excel in disciplines ranging from athletics and water sports to those featured in the Olympic Games, Commonwealth Games and Asian Games. The event would also contribute towards nurturing future champions.

She said that the Chief Minister's vision of a Viksit Bharat and emphasis on Fit India are giving a new direction to the state's sports policy.

The department is committed to providing Haryana's youth with national and international-standard infrastructure, training facilities, financial incentives and a conducive sporting environment. Sportspersons are being extended support commensurate with their hard work and achievements, enabling them to win medals and bring glory to the state and the nation.

Deputy Principal Secretary to Chief Minister Sh. Yashpal, Special Officer, Community Policing and Outreach in the Chief Minister's Office, Sh. Pankaj Nain, Director, Sports, Sh. Shakti Singh, and OSD to Chief Minister Sh. B.B. Bharti were also present on the

No/2026

*Providing Better and Modern Healthcare Facilities Close to People's Homes State Government's Top Priority- Arti Singh Rao*

*Additional Rs 170.32 Lakh Approved for Construction of Healthcare Facilities in Karnal and Yamunanagar Districts*

Chandigarh, November 27 – Haryana Health Minister, Ms. Arti Singh Rao said that providing better and modern healthcare facilities to every citizen close to their homes is the top priority of the State Government. Strengthening Primary Health Centres (PHCs), Sub-Health Centres (SHCs) and Block Public Health Units (BPHUs) in rural and semi-urban areas will further strengthen the healthcare security network for the people.

The Health Minister said that an additional amount of Rs 170.32 lakh has been approved, taking into account the revised requirements for the construction of Primary Health Centres at Popra, Uplana and Jalmana in Karnal district, a Sub-Health Centre at Chamrori and a Block Public Health Unit at Pratap Nagar in Yamunanagar district, to expedite the execution of these projects.

She directed the officers to pay special attention to the quality and timely completion of all construction works so that residents of the respective areas can avail themselves of the benefits of these healthcare facilities at the earliest.

Sharing further information in this regard, a spokesperson of the department said that the revised rough cost estimates had been received from the Civil Surgeons of the districts concerned. These estimates were prepared by the Executive Engineers of the respective Zila Parishads, taking into account site-specific requirements and revised cost assessments.

Giving details, the spokesperson said that against the earlier administrative approval of Rs 55.50 lakh for the construction of SHC Chamrori in Yamunanagar district, the revised cost has been estimated at Rs 88.71 lakh, requiring an additional approval of Rs 33.21 lakh. Similarly, the revised cost of the BPHU at CHC Pratap Nagar in Yamunanagar district has been estimated at Rs 55.85 lakh against the earlier administrative approval of Rs 50.00 lakh, necessitating an additional allocation of Rs 5.85 lakh.

In Karnal district, the revised construction cost of PHC Popra has been estimated at Rs 467.01 lakh against the earlier administrative approval of Rs 424.67 lakh, requiring an additional amount of Rs 42.34 lakh.

Similarly, the revised cost of PHC Uplana has been estimated at Rs 476.01 lakh against the earlier approval of Rs 418.71 lakh, requiring an additional approval of Rs 57.3 lakh. The revised cost of PHC Jalmana has been estimated at Rs 466.80 lakh against the earlier approval of Rs 435.18 lakh, necessitating an additional amount of Rs 31.62

No/2026

*Applications Invited for State-Level Energy Conservation Awards (SLECA-2026)*

*December 23, 2026, Last Date for Submission of Applications; Cash Awards of Up to Rs 2 Lakh*

Chandigarh, November 27 – The Haryana Department of New and Renewable Energy and the Haryana Renewable Energy Development Agency (HAREDA) will confer the State-Level Energy Conservation Awards (SLECA-2026) to recognise and encourage outstanding efforts in the field of energy conservation during 2025-26.

Sharing information in this regard, a spokesperson of the department said that the awards will be presented in various prescribed categories to promote energy efficiency and sustainable energy use across the state, with prize money of up to Rs 2 lakh.

The spokesperson further said that applications have been invited in various categories, including industries, including Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs); commercial, government and institutional buildings and group housing societies; innovation, new technology and Research and Development (R & D) projects; best energy auditing; firms or agencies implementing green building practices and the Energy Conservation Building Code (ECBC); and substations of power distribution companies (DISCOMs).

Interested applicants are required to submit their applications online through the official portal The last date for submission of online applications is December 23, 2026.

The spokesperson clarified that, in addition to submitting the online application, applicants must also submit a copy of their application to the office of the Additional Deputy Commissioner-cum-Chief Project Officer, Department of New and Renewable Energy, of the district concerned.

For further information or assistance regarding the awards or the application process, applicants may contact the HAREDA office at Akshay Urja Bhawan, Institutional Plot No. 1, Sector 17, Panchkula, on telephone numbers 0172-2566533 and 2587233 or through email at

No/2026