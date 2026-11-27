MENAFN - IANS) Tshwane, Nov 27 (IANS) South Africa's under-19 women's team has started its last national camp before the ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup takes place in 2027. Twenty players are in the mix for 15 places in the squad that will travel to Bangladesh and Nepal to take part in the tournament happening from January 21 to February 7.

The eight-day camp is being run by Cricket South Africa (CSA) in partnership with SA20 at the CSA Centre of Excellence in Tshwane. It began on Wednesday and runs until December 3. The camp is part of a joint CSA-SA20 programme to develop young women cricketers by giving them a taste of the high-performance environment they will face at international level.

"We have come a long way with this group of players over the course of the year, and this camp is about putting the final touches in place and making sure we are as well prepared as possible for the challenges that await us at the World Cup.

"With 20 players in camp, there are still important decisions to be made in terms of finalising our 15-player squad. We want to give every player a fair opportunity to put their hand up while also ensuring that we have the right balance and combinations to compete at a World Cup,” said head coach Dinesha Devnarain in a CSA statement on Friday.

The players have had a busy year, which included a Youth T20I series win over Pakistan in July. Once the camp ends, they will go back to their provinces to play in the CSA national youth weeks in December before regrouping in January for the World Cup.

"From a cricketing perspective, there will be a strong emphasis on fine-tuning our skills, tactical awareness and execution through practical sessions that replicate the different match scenarios we could find ourselves in during the tournament.

"Equally important is preparing the players for what comes with representing their country on the world stage. For many of these young players, this will be their first World Cup experience, so we have also incorporated media training and other off-field sessions to ensure they are equipped to handle the demands of an international tournament.

"We want the players to leave this camp with clarity and confidence in their respective roles before they go back to their provinces, play competitive cricket at the national youth weeks and return in January ready to represent South Africa," added Dinesha.

South Africa were runners-up at the last edition of the tournament, held in Malaysia in 2025. In the 2027 event, they are in Group B with New Zealand, Pakistan and Samoa. SA20's head of cricket operations, former South Africa men's opener Stephen Cook, said the league saw the camp as central to its plans for expanding into women's cricket.

"SA20 is extremely proud to be involved in the CSA U19 camps. It has been wonderful to watch these players grow and develop over the past few camps, and we believe they are well prepared to succeed at the ICC U19 World Cup early next year.

"The management and coaching staff have put together a detailed and varied programme that gives the players every chance of success in the challenging conditions they will face. Growing the base of women's cricket is a stated objective for SA20, and investing in projects like this one is central to that commitment," Cook said.

SA U19 women's squad: Ashley Barnard, Chris-Mari Bezuidenhout, Daneli Boshoff, Melissa van der Merwe, Reabetswe Dithupe, Diedre van Rensburg, Jae-Leigh Filander, Miya Lalor, Bruzaan Goosen, Siphokuhle Masilela, Kananelo Mokoena, Ashleigh van Wyk, Respect Mabasa, Sinothando Matamela, Lungile Ncgobo, Shreeya Subbiah, Karabo Meso, Mieke van Voorst, Chanel Venter, and Cayleigh Wanckel.