EZVIZ Expands Smart Lock Portfolio To Meet Diverse Home Security Needs Across Latin America
Building on two years of expansion in Latin America, the range offers designs and features suited to local households, from keypad entry to fingerprint and palm-vein recognition, alongside video locks combining facial recognition with front-door monitoring.
Keypad Smart Locks: Moving Beyond Traditional Keys
For first-time smart lock users, keypad models offer a straightforward alternative to conventional keys. Suitable for existing homes, they provide a practical upgrade without extensive modifications. Passcode entry also avoids everyday inconveniences such as carrying, misplacing or searching for keys when arriving home.
Fingerprint and Palm-Vein Locks: More Ways to Access the Home
For existing smart lock users seeking an upgrade, fingerprint and palm-vein recognition offer convenient alternatives to keypad entry, particularly when keypad responsiveness becomes a concern. Depending on the model, additional features include passcodes, proximity cards, remote unlocking through the EZVIZ App, child lock functions and emergency power supply.
Facial Recognition Video Locks: Managing Entry and Doorstep Activity
Combining access control with front-door monitoring, facial recognition video locks use 3D facial recognition and anti-spoofing technology for hands-free entry. Selected models support a detection height of 1.2 to 2 meters, accommodating parents carrying children and older family members. Built-in cameras, indoor screens and two-way video calling let residents check visitors before opening the door, while radar-based presence detection and infrared night vision provide additional visibility.
Connecting Home Access with Everyday Security
EZVIZ emphasizes reliable operation, data privacy and consumer protection. Compatible smart locks connect with EZVIZ cameras through the app, allowing households to manage access and monitor their surroundings within one ecosystem. User data is processed locally on compatible devices.
EZVIZ smart locks are available in Peru, Colombia, Argentina and Chile, with Black Friday promotions through local EZVIZ websites, official Mercado Libre stores and Amazon storefronts. Discounts of up to 60% off will be available in Argentina and Chile, with promotions running from 11.25 - 12.02 in Argentina.
Availability by Market
Peru & Colombia: DL20F, DL20FVS Plus, DL50FVS Plus
Argentina: DL06 Pro, DL20F, Y3000FVP Plus
Chile: DL05, DL06, DL50FVS
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