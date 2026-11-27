Face Med Store Announces New Study On FDA Dermal Filler Import Refusal Records
The study looks at FDA import refusal records for dermal fillers (product code 79LMH) from fiscal years 2015 to 2026. It compares annual totals across the series, includes a separate review of FDA's FY2026 import dashboard, and sets out the method and limits of the data. It also outlines checks practices can make before ordering a filler.
About Face Med Store
Face Med Store (FACE Medical Supply) is a physician-founded medical aesthetics supplier based in New York. Co-founded in 2019 by Hardik Soni, MD, MBA, who has performed nearly 25,000 procedures, it supplies cosmetic and wellness practices nationwide.
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Company: Face Med Store
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Phone: 929-538-3397
Location: New York, New York
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