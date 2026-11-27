MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New York, NY, Nov. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Face Med Store announces a new study on FDA import refusal records for dermal fillers. The full study, including the annual table and data, can be accessed here:

The study looks at FDA import refusal records for dermal fillers (product code 79LMH) from fiscal years 2015 to 2026. It compares annual totals across the series, includes a separate review of FDA's FY2026 import dashboard, and sets out the method and limits of the data. It also outlines checks practices can make before ordering a filler.

About Face Med Store

Face Med Store (FACE Medical Supply) is a physician-founded medical aesthetics supplier based in New York. Co-founded in 2019 by Hardik Soni, MD, MBA, who has performed nearly 25,000 procedures, it supplies cosmetic and wellness practices nationwide.

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Company: Face Med Store

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Phone: 929-538-3397

Location: New York, New York

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CONTACT: Company: Face Med Store Email:... Phone: 929-538-3397 Location: New York, New York Website: