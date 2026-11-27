MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Nov. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Expressions Wellness introduces a new body-care duo, extending the philosophy of facial skincare to the body by pairing CryoGoldTM Cryo-Thermo Firming Body Gel with the CryoGoldTM 4-in-1 Body-Firming Skincare Device for a personalized at-home skincare and massage experience.







Facial skincare involves thoughtful choices about ingredients, textures, and application. The body deserves the same consideration. Expressions Wellness brings this approach to at-home body care with CryoGoldTM Cryo-Thermo Firming Body Gel and the CryoGoldTM 4-in-1 Body-Firming Skincare Device.

From the arms and abdomen to the buttocks and thighs, the two products play complementary roles: the gel provides a smooth medium for application and massage, while the device enhances the firming benefits and helps relax the targeted areas. Together, they make body care a welcome part of an evening self-care ritual.

CryoGoldTM Technology Meets Apple Flower Body Care

At the heart of CryoGoldTM Cryo-Thermo Firming Body Gel is CryoGoldTM - Gold Complex Firming Technology, developed by Expressions Wellness. Combining gold flakes with a nanogold–peptide complex, the technology brings gold-based formulation science and peptide skincare together in a smooth body gel.

The formula also features INTENSILKTM, an apple flower-derived active ingredient developed by Provital for body-firming and cellulite-appearance care. According to the ingredient supplier's research, INTENSILKTM acts on adipocyte metabolism and the organization of the skin's supporting tissue, with a focus on improving firmness, skin texture, and the appearance of dimpling.

The gold complex and apple flower active, alongside resveratrol and moisturizing ingredients, form the foundation of the gel's body-care formula, combining a focus on firmer-looking skin with a hydrated feel.

Skincare Meets Massage in One Device

The Expressions Wellness CryoGoldTM 4-in-1 Body-Firming Skincare Device combines microcurrent, radiofrequency warmth, multi-frequency vibration, and LED technology. Designed for areas such as the arms, waist, abdomen, and thighs, it brings care focused on skin firmness and texture into an at-home routine.

Seventeen rounded massage posts deliver rhythmic vibration, while selectable modes and intensity levels allow users to adjust their experience according to personal comfort and the product instructions. WARM mode combines RF warmth, vibration, and red LED light, offering a comforting way to unwind after prolonged sitting, standing, or physical activity.

A Complementary Body-Care Routine

The pairing connects topical skincare with massage. CryoGoldTM Cryo-Thermo Firming Body Gel provides a smooth gel layer that helps maintain even contact between the device and the skin, reduces friction during movement, and supports consistent delivery of microcurrent and RF energy. The device adds an adjustable massage experience to the application step.

Giving the body the same attention as the face also means choosing an appropriate routine and pace. After bathing, dry the skin and move to a dry setting before applying the compatible gel as directed. Begin at the lowest intensity and glide the device slowly and continuously over an area approved for use, maintaining sufficient gel throughout. Follow the product instructions for treatment areas, modes, session duration, and frequency, keeping comfort a priority.

Make Time for Body Care

For Expressions Wellness, body care is a natural extension of everyday skincare. From selecting a formula to making time for application and massage, CryoGoldTM Cryo-Thermo Firming Body Gel and the body-care device invite users to give their bodies the same thoughtful attention they give their faces.

Visit expressions.shop to explore CryoGoldTM Cryo-Thermo Firming Body Gel and the CryoGoldTM 4-in-1 Body-Firming Skincare Device.

For more information, visit expressions.shop or follow @ExpressionsWellness.official on Instagram and TikTok.

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Louis Zhao

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