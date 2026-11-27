MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Nov. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arch Biopartners Inc. (“Arch” or the“Company”) (TSX Venture: ARCH and OTCQB: ACHFF) announced today that it has closed a non-brokered private placement offering of 1,126,353 common shares priced at $0.85 per common share (the“Common Shares”), for gross proceeds of $957,400 CAD (the“Offering”).

The proceeds of the Offering will be used by Arch to begin onboarding clinical sites in the U.S. for the Company's Phase II trial for LSALT peptide targeting cardiac surgery-associated acute kidney injury, to accelerate pre-clinical studies for the Company's IL-32 chronic kidney disease program, to market the Company to a larger financial and industry audience, and for general working capital to be used for operating expenses.

The Offering remains subject to final acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange.

The Offering included the issuance of 726,853 Common Shares to an officer of the Company, who is therefore a“related party” (as such term is defined under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 – Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions (“MI 61-101”)) and constitutes a related party transaction under MI 61-101. The Company considers this transaction to be exempt from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 pursuant to sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101, as the fair market value of the Common Shares distributed and the consideration received from the related party in the Offering does not exceed 25% of the Company's market capitalization.

All Common Shares issued in connection with the Offering are subject to a hold period of four months and one day from the closing date. Finders' fees totaling $18,147 were paid in connection with non-related party subscribers to the Offering.

There is no material fact or material change about the Company that has not been generally disclosed.

About Arch Biopartners

Arch Biopartners Inc. is a therapeutic biotechnology company developing on-target drugs for acute kidney injury (AKI) and chronic kidney disease (CKD). The Company is advancing an integrated program that includes new treatments targeting inflammation- and toxin-related kidney injury.

Arch's development pipeline includes:



LSALT peptide:

Cilastatin: CKD Platform:



These assets represent distinct, mechanism-based approaches to protecting the kidney from common causes of acute and chronic damage. Chronic kidney disease affects more than 800 million people worldwide1, while acute kidney injury adds a further significant burden. Together, Arch's programs target unmet needs across both acute and chronic kidney disease.

Both Phase II programs are currently enrolling patients at Canadian clinical sites, with an additional Canadian site in development and a U.S. expansion of the CS-AKI trial underway.

For more details about the Company's science and ongoing clinical trials, please visit

Follow Arch on LinkedIn, Bluesky, and X (formerly Twitter) for company updates and scientific content.

The Company has 69,059,642 common shares outstanding.

For more information, please contact:

Aaron Benson

Director of Communications

Arch Biopartners Inc.

647-428-7031



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Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws regarding expectations of the Company's future performance, liquidity, and capital resources, as well as the ongoing development of its drug candidates targeting chronic kidney disease and the dipeptidase-1 (DPEP1) pathway, including the outcome of its clinical trials relating to LSALT peptide (Metablok) or cilastatin, the successful commercialization and marketing of its drug candidates, whether the Company will receive, and the timing and costs of obtaining, regulatory approvals in Canada, the United States, Europe, and other countries, its ability to raise capital to fund its business plans, the efficacy of its drug candidates compared to the drug candidates developed by competitors, its ability to retain and attract key management personnel, and the breadth of, and its ability to protect, its intellectual property portfolio. These statements are based on management's current expectations and beliefs, including certain factors and assumptions, as described in the Company's most recent annual audited financial statements and related management discussion and analysis under the heading“Business Risks and Uncertainties”. As a result of these risks and uncertainties, or other unknown risks and uncertainties, the actual results may differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. The words“believe”,“may”,“plan”,“will”,“estimate”,“continue”,“anticipate”,“intend”,“expect”, and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements, except as required by law. Additional information relating to Arch Biopartners Inc., including the Company's most recent annual audited financial statements, is available by accessing the Canadian Securities Administrators' System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (“SEDAR+”) website at .

References:

Mark, Patrick B et al. Global, regional, and national burden of chronic kidney disease in adults, 1990–2023, and its attributable risk factors: a systematic analysis for the Global Burden of Disease Study 2023. The Lancet, 2025;406(10518), 2461 - 2482.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.