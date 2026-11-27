(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) 27 November 2026 NORTHERN 3 VCT PLC DIRECTOR/PDMR DEALINGS Northern 3 VCT PLC (“the Company”) has been notified that in respect of the allotment of new ordinary shares pursuant to the offer document published on 16 September 2026, the following PDMR acquired ordinary shares of 5 pence each in the Company.

PDMR Date acquired No. of shares acquired Purchase price

per share (£) Total current

shareholding Jamie Younger 27 November 2026 11,324 0.8831 11,324

These notifications are made in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulations.

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Jamie Younger 2 Reason for the notification a) Position / status Director (PDMR) b) Initial notification / amendment Initial notification 3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Northern 3 VCT PLC b) LEI 213800MWOA6W221PI432 4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code Ordinary Shares of 5p each

GB0031152027 b)

Nature of the transaction

Allotment of new ordinary shares pursuant to the offer document published on 16 September 2026 c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) £0.8831

Volume(s) 11,324 d) Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

N/A - single transaction e) Date of the transaction 27 November 2026 f) Place of the transaction XLON

Enquiries:

Sarah Williams / James Sly, Mercia Fund Management Limited - 0330 223 1430

Website:

Neither the contents of the Mercia Asset Management PLC website, nor the contents of any website accessible from hyperlinks on the Mercia Asset Management PLC website (or any other website), are incorporated into, or form part of, this announcement.