GRAND JUNCTION, Colo., Nov. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ProStar Holdings Inc. (“ ProStar®” or the“ Company”) (TSXV: MAPS) (OTCQX: MAPPF) (FSE: 5D00), developer of PointMan® Precision Mapping Solutions® and the LinQDTM enterprise integration platform, is pleased to announce that the Company intends to complete a non-brokered private placement of secured convertible debentures of the Company (each, a“ Convertible Debenture”) in the aggregate principal amount of up to US$2,500,000 plus the Rollover (as defined below) (the“ Offering”).

Each Convertible Debenture will bear interest at a rate of 12.5% per annum (the“ Interest”) and will mature five years following the date of issuance (the“ Maturity Date”). The principal amount of each Convertible Debenture (the“ Principal Amount”) will be convertible into units of the Company (each a“ Unit”) at a conversion price of US$0.10 per Unit (the“ Conversion Price”) at the option of the holder of a Convertible Debenture (“ Debenture Holder”) at any time prior to the Maturity Date.

Each Unit will be comprised of one common share of the Company (a“ Common Share”) and one common share purchase warrant (each, a“ Warrant”). Each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one common share of the Company (a“ Warrant Share”) at a price of US$0.14 per Common Share for a period of five years from the closing date of the Offering.

On the Maturity Date, the holders of a majority of the aggregate outstanding Principal Amount of the Convertible Debentures will have the right to elect, on behalf of all Debenture Holders and subject to the applicable regulatory approvals, to have the outstanding Principal Amount of all Convertible Debentures either repaid in cash or converted into Units at the Conversion Price.

Upon voluntary conversion or maturity, the Debenture Holder shall have the option to settle any portion of the accrued Interest in cash or through the issuance of Common Shares. If elected, the Company will promptly make an application to the TSX Venture Exchange (the“ TSXV”) to settle the accrued Interest in Common Shares at a conversion rate equal to Market Price (as such term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) of the Common Shares at the time the accrued Interest becomes payable (the“ Interest Conversion Price”). To the extent that any such Interest cannot be paid in Common Shares for any reason, such interest shall be paid in cash.

The Convertible Debentures will be secured by a first-ranking security interest over all present and after-acquired property and assets of the Company, and will rank pari passu with each other.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the Offering for general corporate purposes, including adding resources to support its growth strategy.

At closing of the Offering, the Company's outstanding secured convertible debentures issued on February 12, 2026 in the aggregate principal amount of US$675,000 (the“ February Debentures”) will roll into the Convertible Debentures (the“ Rollover”). Pursuant to the Rollover, the holders of the February Debentures will, at closing, reinvest the principal amount of their February Debentures, together with all interest accrued thereon to the closing date, in Convertible Debentures of an equal principal amount in full satisfaction of the February Debentures, which will then be cancelled and the related security shall be released and discharged.

The Company anticipates closing the Offering on or about December 3, 2026. The Offering remains subject to receipt of TSXV approval and all other necessary regulatory approvals. All securities issued in connection with the Offering will be subject to a four-month hold period from the closing date under applicable Canadian securities laws, in addition to such other restrictions as may apply under applicable securities laws of jurisdictions outside Canada.

Related Party Disclosure

Certain insiders of the Company intend to participate in the Offering for a yet to be determined amount. Any such participation in the Offering will constitute a“related party transaction” as defined under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions (“ MI 61-101”). The Company intends to rely on the exemptions from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 contained in sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101 in respect of such insider participation, as neither the fair market value of the securities to be issued to, nor the consideration to be paid by, such insiders is expected to exceed 25% of the Company's market capitalization.

About ProStar:

ProStar Geocorp is a leading provider of geospatial intelligence technologies with a mission to become the global standard for mapping and managing critical infrastructure. The Company delivers a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution and an enterprise integration platform that transforms how critical infrastructure assets are identified, managed, and maintained worldwide.

ProStar's flagship products, PointMan and LinQD, make infrastructure mapping and management more accurate, accessible, and connected than ever before. PointMan provides a powerful cloud and mobile precision mapping solution, while LinQD seamlessly integrates both emerging technologies and legacy systems into a single unified platform. By streamlining the management of critical infrastructure, ProStar's solutions reduce risks, improve efficiencies, and support regulatory compliance in complex, high-stakes environments.

The Company's growing global customer base includes Fortune 500 corporations, leading construction and engineering firms, utilities, municipalities, and U.S. Departments of Transportation. ProStar has forged strategic alliances with global technology leaders, further extending its competitive advantage and accelerating adoption.

ProStar also holds an extensive intellectual property portfolio with 16 issued patents in the United States and Canada, securing its leadership position in precision mapping technologies.

Headquartered in Grand Junction, Colorado, ProStar is committed to building a safer, smarter, and more resilient infrastructure future worldwide.

For more information about ProStar, please visit .

On behalf of the Company,

Contact:

Page Tucker

Founder & Director

970-242-4024

...

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward-Looking Information:

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. Such information includes, without limitation, information regarding the terms and conditions of the Company's future plans. Although the Company believes that such information is reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct.

Forward-looking information is typically identified by words such as:“believe”,“expect”,“anticipate”,“intend”,“estimate”,“postulate” and similar expressions, or are those which, by their nature, refer to future events. The Company cautions investors that any forward-looking information provided by the Company is not a guarantee of future results or performance and that actual results may differ materially from those in forward-looking information as a result of various factors, including, but not limited to: the state of the financial markets for the Company's securities; the state of the technology sector; recent market volatility; the Company's ability to raise the necessary capital or to be fully able to implement its business strategies; and other risks and factors that the Company is unaware of at this time. The reader is referred to the Company's most recent Annual Management's Discussion & Analysis filed on SEDAR + on April 24, 2026, for a more complete discussion of applicable risk factors and their potential effects, copies of which may be accessed through the Company's issuer page on SEDAR + at .

The securities referred to in this news release have not been, nor will they be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons absent U.S. registration or an applicable exemption from the U.S. registration requirements.

This news release does not constitute an offer for sale of securities, nor a solicitation for offers to buy any securities.