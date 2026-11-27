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HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, November 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- As digital technology continues to transform the fitness industry, online running competitions are creating new opportunities for people worldwide to compete beyond traditional time and location restrictions. As a leading global online competition platform, PitPat connects smart fitness equipment, workout data, and runners through interactive virtual races and global leaderboards.On December 15, PitPat will launch the Five-Minute Velocity Finals, challenging participants to cover the greatest possible distance within five consecutive minutes. Runners worldwide are invited to test their speed, push their personal limits, and compete for cash prizes in separate male and female divisions.Five Minutes to Challenge Your LimitsUnlike traditional running races that focus on fixed distances or finishing times, the Five-Minute Velocity Finals challenges participants to run as far as possible within a continuous five-minute period. The competition will feature separate male and female leaderboards, with rankings determined by each participant's best valid distance.Participants can enter multiple times throughout the event and attempt to improve their results. Their highest valid distance will determine their final ranking, encouraging repeated challenges and continuous improvement.Cash prizes will be awarded to the top 30 participants in each division. First place will receive $120, followed by $70 for second place and $45 for third place. Participants ranked fourth and fifth will receive $30 and $25, respectively. Those finishing sixth through tenth will each receive $12, while participants ranked 11th through 15th will receive $10 each. Runners placing 16th through 20th will receive $8 each, those ranked 21st through 25th will receive $7 each, and participants finishing 26th through 30th will receive $5 each.To ensure fair competition, the top three winners in both divisions must submit a complete five-minute race video within the specified deadline. The footage must clearly show the participant's full body and treadmill throughout the competition for performance verification. Failure to submit qualifying footage on time will result in disqualification and forfeiture of the corresponding prize.Kevin Zhang: Making Digital Competition More AccessibleKevin Zhang, founder of PitPat, said the Five-Minute Velocity Finals aims to make virtual racing more accessible through a simple yet challenging format. Although five minutes may seem brief, it offers an exciting opportunity to test speed and achieve personal bests. Both experienced runners and everyday fitness enthusiasts can participate and find new motivation through competition.Zhang added that PitPat is committed to making competitive fitness accessible beyond professional athletes and traditional sporting venues. The platform will continue introducing diverse online races that combine speed, endurance, and interactive experiences, creating more opportunities for people worldwide to participate in digital sports competitions.Connecting DeerRun and SupeRun to Virtual RacingThe Five-Minute Velocity Finals also highlights the integration of smart fitness equipment and digital sports platforms. Users can participate through PitPat-compatible equipment from brands such as DeerRun and SupeRun, connecting everyday treadmill workouts with global online competitions.By syncing workout data with PitPat, participants can record their performance, complete race challenges, and compete on global leaderboards. This integration transforms smart treadmills from conventional home workout machines into gateways to virtual racing, allowing users to enjoy competitive running experiences from their own workout spaces without traveling to physical race venues.How Virtual Races Are Transforming FitnessVirtual races are changing how people participate in competitive sports by removing traditional barriers. Unlike in-person events that require travel and fixed schedules, online running competitions allow participants to compete from their preferred workout environments, making fitness challenges more accessible worldwide.They also create new opportunities for global interaction. Through shared leaderboards and performance tracking, runners can compare results, monitor progress, and compete with participants from different countries. PitPat transforms individual workouts into interactive experiences connected to a global fitness community.Furthermore, virtual competitions give everyday exercise a clearer purpose. Time limits, distance targets, rankings, and rewards encourage participants to challenge themselves and improve their personal records. Through continuous opportunities to train, compete, and track progress, PitPat aims to make fitness more engaging and help users develop lasting exercise habits.About PitPatPitPat is a leading global online competition platform connecting smart fitness equipment, sports, and fitness enthusiasts through digital technology. With virtual running races, performance tracking, and global leaderboards, PitPat creates accessible and interactive fitness experiences for users worldwide.Through integration with smart fitness equipment from brands such as DeerRun and SupeRun, PitPat connects everyday workouts with global virtual competitions, allowing users to challenge personal bests and compete from home. PitPat will continue expanding its online racing ecosystem and exploring new ways to combine smart fitness hardware with digital sports, making competitive fitness more accessible to everyone.

Allison Wilson

JOYFIT

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PitPat Launches Five-Minute Velocity Finals, Bringing Speed and Competition to a Global Virtual Racing Stage News Provided By JOYFIT November 27, 2026, 13:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Sports, Fitness & Recreation



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