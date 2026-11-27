Published prices and no interface fees. Beta opens December 2026, general availability early 2027. Announced ahead of RSNA 2026.

- Vijay Ramanathan, Founder and CEO, Velacent

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, November 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Velacent Inc. today announced Velacent Bridge, a platform that connects hospital, clinical, laboratory, radiology, billing and partner systems, with published prices and no per-interface, per-connector or onboarding fees. Beta access opens in December 2026, with general availability in early 2027.

For many healthcare organizations, connecting two systems still means a long project, a custom quote and a place in a queue. Velacent Bridge is designed to take an organization live in under 14 days.

. Connects what you already run: HL7 v2, FHIR R4, X12, C-CDA, and DICOM structured reports and documents, with more than 250 tested connectors from more than 200 vendors and a growing catalog.

. Reaches systems behind the firewall: Velacent Ramp, a small connector installed on your network, links on-premises systems without a site-to-site VPN.

. One patient, one identity: a built-in enterprise master patient index is available in every edition with no per-patient fee. Uncertain matches go to review.

. AI that asks before it acts: a built-in Help Agent, by voice or text, diagnoses problems and proposes fixes. A person confirms every change.

. Accountable by design: every action is audited, and if the audit record cannot be written, the action does not happen.

. Open to vendors: software vendors can publish their interfaces at no fee.

"Connecting healthcare systems should never be a luxury, and it should never take months," said Vijay Ramanathan, Founder and CEO of Velacent. "I have spent more than 30 years building healthcare software, and I have watched good people wait on interfaces while patient information sat in the wrong place. That wait ends here. We built Velacent Bridge so the smallest clinic can connect with the same power as the largest health system, at a price it can read before it ever talks to us."

At RSNA 2026

Founder and CEO Vijay Ramanathan will be in Chicago for RSNA 2026, November 29 to December 3, and welcomes conversations with vendors and radiology practices about connecting reports, orders and results with their EHR, practice management and billing systems, and about partnering. To arrange a conversation, e-mail....

Pricing and availability

Starter is $399 a month, with a launch offer of $299 a month for customers who sign up on or before June 30, 2027, locked for their first 12 months. Pro is $3,000 a month and Enterprise is $15,000 a month. Included volumes, overage and add-ons are published at . To request beta access, e-mail....

About Velacent

Velacent Inc. builds healthcare interoperability software. The name comes from the vel, the spear of Lord Murugan in the Tamil tradition, a symbol of wisdom that cuts through ignorance and confusion, and from ascent, where that clarity leads. Founder and CEO Vijay Ramanathan co-founded RamSoft, a Toronto healthcare software company, in 1994. Healthcare interoperability for everyone.

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Velacent Announces Velacent Bridge: Healthcare Interoperability for Everyone News Provided By Velacent Inc. November 27, 2026, 13:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, IT Industry, Technology



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