TruStar lets singers enter a fan-voted country contest from their phone. The Founding Country Contest opens Black Friday, Nov. 27.

New iPhone app opens Black Friday, Nov. 27. Fans vote, the top 10 split a $1,000+ prize pool, and the first 1,000 waitlist artists enter free.

- Chad Crabtree, Founder of TruStarIOWA CITY, IA, UNITED STATES, November 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- TruStar, a new music competition app for independent artists, launches today on the App Store with its first contest, the Founding Country Contest. Artists post videos of them singing, fans swipe through the entries and vote, and the top 10 share a cash prize pool that starts at a guaranteed $1,000 and grows with every paid entry.There are no judges, no record labels and no gatekeepers. Fans swipe right to vote, with one vote per fan per video, counted on TruStar's servers. A live leaderboard shows where every artist stands, and elimination rounds, published in advance, narrow the field to a final ten. The contest runs through December 31."Every talent show has a panel of judges between the artist and the audience. We took the panel out," said Chad Crabtree, founder of TruStar. "On TruStar the people who would actually buy your music decide, and the prize comes from the field itself."How it works:- Artists join the contest and post videos of themselves performing live, in their own voice. Every video they post while in the contest is an entry.- Fans download the free app, swipe through performances and vote for their favorites.- The leaderboard moves in real time; elimination rounds narrow the field.- The top 10 split the prize pool, paid after the contest ends.Founding artists enter free: the first 1,000 artists who joined TruStar's waitlist at trustarapp enter the Founding Country Contest at no cost. Entry is otherwise a one-time $9.99 in-app purchase. Downloading the app and voting are free. The contest is open to U.S. residents 18 and older; official rules are in the app.TruStar is starting with country music and plans monthly contests across more genres in 2027.About TruStarTruStar is a music competition app for independent artists. Every month, artists enter a contest in their genre and post videos of their music; fans swipe through entries and vote. A live leaderboard and published elimination rounds narrow the field to a final ten, who share a prize pool that starts at a guaranteed minimum and grows with every entrant. TruStar is made by TruStar LLC and is available free on the App Store.

Chad Crabtree

TruStar LLC

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TruStar Launches App That Lets Singers Compete From Their Phones, With Fans as Judges News Provided By TruStar LLC November 27, 2026, 13:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Music Industry



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