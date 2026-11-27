MENAFN - EIN Presswire) PORT WASHINGTON, NY, UNITED STATES, November 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Global Industrial, a leading provider of industrial equipment and supplies, has released a buying guide for commercial heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems to help facility managers evaluate equipment types, size systems correctly, compare efficiency ratings, and build preventive maintenance programs for non-residential, institutional, and industrial buildings.Commercial HVAC systems often condition tens of thousands of square feet and serve hundreds of occupants across multiple zones and varying schedules. Global Industrial notes that these heavier workloads and longer duty cycles make equipment selection, sizing, and maintenance especially important to long-term performance and operating costs.6 System Architectures Address Different Building Sizes and Load ProfilesGlobal Industrial identifies six primary commercial HVAC system types:- Packaged rooftop units (RTUs): Combine heating and cooling in a single rooftop cabinet for schools, retail stores, restaurants, and offices.- Evaporative coolers: Use a fraction of the energy of refrigerated cooling and perform best in hot, dry climates.- Split systems: Serve smaller spaces, areas without ductwork, and supplemental loads such as server rooms.- Variable refrigerant flow (VRF): Can heat and cool different zones at the same time in heat-recovery configurations.- Chillers and boilers: Provide centralized capacity for hospitals, universities, data centers, and large campuses.- Hydronic and radiant systems: Use heated or chilled water to deliver even, draft-free comfort.The full guide includes a side-by-side comparison of each system's best-fit applications, building size range, and design considerations.Square Footage Alone Cannot Determine Commercial HVAC System SizeBuilding volume shapes HVAC requirements as much as floor area. A warehouse with 30-foot ceilings holds about three times as much air as a standard office with the same footprint. Insulation quality, geographic location, dock door activity, equipment heat output, and occupancy levels also affect load requirements. Two warehouses with identical footprints may require dramatically different system capacities. Global Industrial recommends professional load calculations for accurate results.Ventilation design must also align with the rules that govern the building. These include:- Workplace requirements from the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA).- State and local building and mechanical codes.- ASHRAE Standard 62.1, which most jurisdictions have incorporated into their building codes in some form.SEER2, EER2, HSPF2, and AFUE Ratings Measure Separate Sides of HVAC EfficiencyThe guide outlines the efficiency metrics buyers should compare for both cooling and heating equipment. The U.S. Department of Energy updated the SEER2 and EER2 cooling ratings in 2023 to reflect more realistic operating conditions. Global Industrial also covers how building automation, zoning, insulation, and high-volume/low-speed (HVLS) fans can reduce heating and cooling loads.Planned Seasonal Changeovers Help Facilities Avoid Emergency BreakdownsMost commercial HVAC systems remain in service for 15 to 25 years, depending on equipment type, maintenance practices, and operating conditions. Global Industrial identifies scheduled fall winterization and spring recommissioning as one of the most effective ways to avoid emergency repairs and their premium costs.The complete guide also includes a nine-point buying checklist and answers to common facility manager questions, such as why a warehouse stays hot while the HVAC is running. Facility managers can review the full system comparison, buying checklist, and FAQ in“The Ultimate Guide to Commercial HVAC: Systems, Sizing, Efficiency & Maintenance” on the Global Industrial website.About Global IndustrialGlobal Industrial has served as a source for industrial equipment and supplies for more than 75 years, offering hundreds of thousands of hand-picked and tested products across material handling, storage and shelving, safety and security, janitorial and facility maintenance, and HVAC and fans. The company serves businesses of all sizes and the public sector throughout North America, combining product expertise with same-day shipment on most orders, extensive account management tools, and competitive pricing to deliver customized solutions built around each customer's needs.

Iva Gyurgina

Global Industrial Services Inc

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Global Industrial Releases Guide to Commercial HVAC Systems, Sizing, Efficiency, and Maintenance News Provided By Global Industrial Services Inc November 27, 2026, 13:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Energy Industry, Manufacturing, Real Estate & Property Management



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