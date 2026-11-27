MENAFN - EIN Presswire) NAPLES, FL, UNITED STATES, November 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Independence Care of Florida has been named a recipient of the 2026 Best of Florida Award, recognizing the company's work providing in-home care, home health aide services, and personal support to seniors and individuals recovering from illness or injury across the state. The recognition reflects a reputation built on personalized, one-on-one care that helps clients remain safely and comfortably in their own homes.What sets Independence Care of Florida apart is its process. Every client relationship begins with an individual assessment, allowing the team to match each person with a caregiver suited to their specific needs, personality, and daily routine rather than a generic care plan. Services span in-home health care, home health aides, personal and private care, elder care, and consumer-directed care. The company also provides specialized support for Alzheimer's, dementia, Parkinson's, chronic disease, and post-hospital or post-rehabilitation recovery. Caregivers assist with personal needs such as bathing, dressing, and mobility, as well as companion care that includes meal preparation, transportation, and medication reminders.The company is women-owned and family-operated, founded by someone with deep roots in nursing and a long-standing commitment to the Naples community and beyond. That background shapes a guiding philosophy centered on consistent communication, careful caregiver supervision, and treating every family's situation as unique. Rather than simply placing an aide, Independence Care of Florida works to build lasting connections between caregivers and the clients they serve, supported by regular check-ins and satisfaction reviews throughout the relationship.“We started this company because we believe families deserve more than a revolving door of caregivers. They deserve consistency and trust,” said Allison Viar, Owner of Independence Care of Florida.“This award means a great deal because it reflects the confidence our clients and their families have placed in us, and it motivates our entire team to keep raising the standard for in-home care.”Looking ahead, Independence Care of Florida plans to continue expanding its reach across Florida while maintaining the personalized approach that has defined the company since its founding. The 2026 Best of Florida Award serves as recognition of that commitment and of the trust families have placed in the company's caregivers, a trust the team intends to keep earning one household at a time.Contact InformationCompany Name: Independence Care of FloridaPhone: 888-538-5081 Option 5Address: 3301 Bonita Beach Road, Suite 208, Bonita Springs, FL 34134Website: independence-careFor more information, click here.

Independence Care of Florida

Independence Care of Florida

+1 888-538-5081

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Independence Care of Florida Named 2026 Best of Florida Award Winner News Provided By Storyroad Marketing November 27, 2026, 13:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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