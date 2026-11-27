MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, Nov 27 (IANS) The Karnataka government has detected discrepancies in the measurement of ethanol and motor gasoline at the Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) terminal at Devanagonthi in Bengaluru, with inspections revealing excess delivery of ethanol and short delivery of petrol beyond permissible limits.

Minister for Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Rizwan Arshad said on Friday that following the state's exposure of alleged excess ethanol blending in petrol beyond the prescribed E20 limit, the Legal Metrology Department had initiated inspections at Oil Marketing Company (OMC) terminals where blending is carried out.

"After the Karnataka Government exposed over-blending of ethanol in petrol beyond the prescribed E20 limit, our Legal Metrology Department has begun inspecting Oil Marketing Company (OMC) terminals, where the blending is carried out.

At the IOCL Terminal, Devanagauth, mass flow meters tested against a verified proving measure showed excess delivery of 14 litres of ethanol for every 3,000 litres, while motor gasoline was short-delivered by 4–6 litres. Both are beyond permissible limits. A show-cause notice has been issued under the Legal Metrology Act, 2009," the Minister said.

The Office of the Joint Controller of Legal Metrology, Bengaluru and Mysuru Division, under the Karnataka Government's Department of Legal Metrology, has issued a show-cause notice to the Deputy General Manager and Terminal In-charge of IOCL's Devanagauthai terminal.

According to the notice, an inspection was conducted at the terminal on November 25, during which mass flow meters were tested using a verified master proving measure.

The inspection found that an ethanol mass flow meter fitted with a Bach control unit (Serial No. 19061056, Bay No. 9) showed excess delivery of 14 litres for every 3,000 litres measured. The motor gasoline measuring system recorded short delivery of four to six litres for every 3,000 litres.

Another ethanol mass flow meter fitted with a Bach control unit (Serial No. 20010954, Bay No. 4) recorded excess delivery of three litres for every 3,000 litres measured.

The notice stated that the discrepancies were beyond the permissible limits prescribed under the Legal Metrology Act and the applicable rules. It pointed out that the use of measuring instruments that do not conform to prescribed standards could lead to incorrect determination of petroleum product quantities, affecting consumers, dealers and other stakeholders.

The IOCL terminal management has been asked to explain the reasons for the discrepancies, provide details of the latest calibration and maintenance records of the mass flow meters and associated Bach control units, and specify the corrective measures proposed to ensure compliance with statutory requirements.

The company has been directed to submit its written explanation, along with verification certificates, calibration and maintenance records and other supporting documents, within seven days of receiving the notice.

The department has also directed IOCL to ensure that the concerned measuring systems are not used for further commercial transactions until their accuracy and compliance with statutory requirements are established.

The notice warned that failure to submit a satisfactory explanation within the stipulated period could invite further legal and departmental action under the Legal Metrology Act, 2009, and the rules framed under it.