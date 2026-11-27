MENAFN - IANS) Raipur, Nov 27 (IANS) Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Friday said the appointment of the chairperson of the Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) would be made soon, underlining that creating adequate employment opportunities for the state's youth remains a top priority of the government.

Speaking to media persons in Raipur, the Chief Minister said the government is committed to accelerating the recruitment process for vacant posts in public services.

New job openings will be announced shortly, and necessary steps are being taken keeping the future and interests of the youth in mind, he said.

The statement comes amid a hearing in the Chhattisgarh High Court over the prolonged vacancy in the key post. A division bench comprising Chief Justice Krishna Ram Mahapatra and Justice Santosh Sharma, while hearing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL), has taken a firm view on the delay.

The court has issued notices to the state government and the Commission, directing them to clarify the position by December 14.

The bench expressed displeasure that the appointment had not been made despite its earlier order of October 26 and warned of strict action if the process is not completed within the stipulated timeframe.

The state government informed the court that the appointment process is in its final stages and assured that it would be concluded soon.

The post of CGPSC chairperson has remained vacant since September 8, 2026.

The prolonged vacancy has stalled several critical processes. Interviews for the State Services Examination-2025 have been delayed, the announcement of dates for new recruitment examinations has been held up, final selection lists have been affected, and the advertisement for the State Services Examination-2026 has also been postponed.

Interviews for psychiatric specialists are among the processes that have been impacted.

During the hearing, the petitioner suggested that an acting chairperson could be appointed in the interim to facilitate the conduct of pending interviews.

The government, however, maintained that the regular appointment is nearing completion.