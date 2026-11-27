MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 27 (IANS) Playback singer Akriti Kakar, who is set to return with the 3rd season of 'Big Band Theory', has shared that the new season features a blend of fresh sounds and warmth of nostalgia.

The upcoming season consists of 7 songs exploring different musical styles. The upcoming video will feature Akriti performing with her band and dancers, capturing the vibe and energy of their live performances.

Talking about what sets the 3rd season apart from the previous seasons, Akriti told IANS,“The 3rd season of 'Big Band Theory' explores a mix of different musical styles and soundscapes. We are experimenting with fresh sounds and bringing together different genres while keeping melody at the heart of the music. The idea is to create a sound that feels fresh, energetic and also has nostalgia, with a strong live music element which is the soul of 'Big Band Theory'”.

When asked if there has been any AI integration in the new season, she said,“We haven't used AI as a part of creating the music for this season. For me, 'Big Band Theory' has always been a totally organic process.. it is all about the joy of making music together, bringing my band that's been with me for nearly 18 years, into one room and create something special. There is so much that happens organically when people play together, and that's something I really cherish. Technology is changing the way we make and listen to music, and I'm all for exploring it, but I don't think anything can replace the feeling of musicians performing together”.

The remaining songs from the season are expected to be released from the beginning 2nd week of January 2027.