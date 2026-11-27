MENAFN - IANS) Lucknow, Nov 27 (IANS) Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav, on Friday, hit out at the BJP-led government, claiming that the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill, 2026, which includes the Delimitation Bill, 2026 and the Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2026, is being reintroduced to "win" the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls.

According to reports, the government is expected to reintroduce the Bill in the upcoming Special session of the Parliament from November 30, as it was defeated in the Lok Sabha during the Budget session in April.

Addressing the media, Akhilesh Yadav said: "When they realised that the Uttar Pradesh elections were slipping out of their hands, after the theft of donations offered by devotees (in Ayodhya's Ram Temple)...they started bringing in delimitation only to win the Uttar Pradesh elections and are misleading the entire country."

The SP chief reiterated his allegations of discrepancies in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) and Special Summary Revision (SSR) of electoral rolls in the state.

"Those who used to talk about 'One Nation, One Election', are unable to create even one voter list. Look at what they are doing to manipulate the voter list. So, I cannot understand whether the CEO, who has the figures, is lying, or the Chief Minister, who wants to change the figures, is lying," he said,

Expressing confidence of victory in the upcoming polls, he said the name of the present Chief Minister, i.e. Yogi Adityanath, has "permanently disappeared" from the list.

Meanwhile, as the tussle over the seat-sharing negotiations between the Congress and the Samajwadi Party continues, Akhilesh Yadav said that the parties will sit together and discuss how to coordinate the alliance and identify the strongest candidates.

"There are 403 seats, making a total of 806 candidates (from both SP and Congress combined), and the winning candidates will represent the INDIA bloc under the PDA strategy. We are working in that direction," he said.

Maintaining that the SP has been preparing continuously for the Assembly elections, he alleged, "The BJP's every strategy and irregularity in the voter lists are being exposed by us."

The SP chief also alleged that the Election Commission lacks credibility and remarked that, therefore, the poll panel's work is also being undertaken by his party.

"The BJP has kept us occupied with these issues because the Election Commission lacks credibility and its intentions are not clear. As a result, we have to do the groundwork and perform duties that should otherwise be the responsibility of EC officials."

Yadav further said that discussions on the alliance will take place, and now that the Delimitation Bill is being introduced, "it will also become clear which parties stand together and who supports whom".

This is being seen as a reference to the DMK, which, according to reports, might extend support to the Bill.

"The people of Uttar Pradesh want candidates who can win; along with the Samajwadi Party, the public agrees that everyone will stand behind the candidate with the strongest chance of winning," the SP chief said.