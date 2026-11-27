Washington DC [US], November 27 (ANI): Filmmaker Luca Guadagnino expressed his wish to direct a James Bond film, calling it an opportunity to play with real "icons," reported Variety. The filmmaker also dispelled speculation that Robert Pattinson had been in contention to play Patrick Bateman of a new adaptation of 'American Psycho', though he said“he's a perfect choice for James Bond,” adding:“He's an incredible star, he's done so many great roles and I wish someday to work with him, of course.” Would Guadagnino direct a Bond film?“I would say yes, yes, of course,” he said of the prospect.“I would like to play with icons,” said the filmmaker as quoted by Variety.

In conversation with Variety, the filmmaker Luca Guadagnino revealed that he wishes to direct a love story after presenting his current project 'Artificial', which premiered at the Marrakech Film Festival on Friday, reported Variety. Speaking to Variety at the Marrakech Film Festival, where he's presenting 'Artificial,' the Italian filmmaker behind 'Call Me by Your Name,' 'Bones and All' and 'Queer' revealed that he hopes his next directorial endeavour will be another love story.“I think a lot of inspiration could come from facts of history. I want to make another love story, so I have to think about it, but I want to make a kind movie, another love story,” Guadagnino said when asked what he would like to explore in his next film, as quoted by Variety.

He also confirmed that two of his previously announced projects, a new adaptation of Bret Easton Ellis' 'American Psycho' and the gay romance 'Separate Rooms' are no longer in the works, reported Variety. 'Separate Rooms' was set to be an adaptation of Italian writer Pier Vittorio Tondelli's 1989 novel about a writer grappling with the death of his lover. Josh O'Connor, who previously worked with Guadagnino on 'Challengers,' and Léa Seydoux had been linked to the project since 2024.“I don't think I'm doing a movie with Léa Seydoux, unfortunately. That's not happening. But I would love to work with Léa, of course,” said the Italian filmmaker, as quoted by Variety.

The director also addressed the demise of his“American Psycho” adaptation, which was first announced by Lionsgate in October 2024. The film, penned by Scott Z. Burns, was intended to be a fresh interpretation of Ellis' 1991 novel rather than a remake of Mary Harron's 2000 cult classic starring Christian Bale.“That's the job of a director. You direct movies and sometimes it happens, sometimes it doesn't. It's very simple and linear and usual,” said Luca Guadagnino.

The director's upcoming film, 'Artificial,' marks another departure from the sweeping romances that have come to define much of his oeuvre. The Amazon MGM Studios feature dramatises the turmoil at OpenAI surrounding the ousting and subsequent reinstatement of CEO Sam Altman, played by Andrew Garfield. The film premiered at the New York Film Festival and screens at the Marrakech Film Festival on Thursday night. (ANI)