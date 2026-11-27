Thiruvananthapuram (Keralam) [India], November 27 (ANI): Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Friday criticised the Union government's move to link women's reservation with expanding the Lok Sabha to 850 seats, warning that a bigger Parliament with fewer sitting days would weaken democratic debate and reduce MPs to silent spectators. Speaking ahead of the continuation of the unprorogued Monsoon Session, sitting from November 30 to December 3, Tharoor said the Congress is "100% in favour" of women's reservation and wants it enforced immediately after passage, accusing the government of falsely tying women's representation to delimitation. Tharoor rejected the premise that women's reservation cannot take effect without redrawing constituencies, calling the linkage "a complete travesty" and arguing that the two issues have "nothing to do" with each other. "As far as the women's reservation is concerned, we're 100 % in favour. We have said so from the beginning. And when it was initially passed, we wanted it implemented immediately. Government sat on it for three years before they actually notified it. And now to imagine that women's reservation can only be implemented if there is this Delimitation is a complete travesty. That is simply not accurate. Delimitation has nothing to do with women's reservation and vice versa. So women's reservation is not the issue," he said.

Since the Monsoon Session was adjourned sine die on August 13 without being prorogued, the government has summoned a short extension sitting from November 30 (Lok Sabha) and December 2 (Rajya Sabha) through December 3 to take up "essential government business". Political attention is focused on the government's move to revive its delimitation-linked constitutional amendment and legislative package, after an earlier attempt fell short of the required two-thirds majority in April 2026. Under the proposed framework, the Lok Sabha's maximum strength would expand from 543 to up to 850 seats, paving the way to implement the 33% women's quota under the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam. On November 27, the Union Cabinet cleared a revised delimitation plan envisaging a 50% seat increase across states while keeping current inter-state representation ratios frozen until 2051.

"Delimitation, on the other hand, poses a very severe problem at various levels. First, it is taking place without a grand national conversation that should also include the states. You can't settle a matter like this only in the national legislature without taking the opinions of the chief ministers of the states who are going to be affected. Secondly, you are creating a situation where you have an 850-member House. As it is, this government has been reducing the number of days that Parliament meets year after year. Now we're down to 70. We're not even sure if there is even going to be a winter session. So if you have an 850-person House and a 50-day Parliament, you may as well not have a Parliament. It is going to be a travesty," added Tharoor.

He faulted the Centre for attempting a structural overhaul of national representation without a "grand national conversation" or formal consultation with state chief ministers whose states would be directly affected. Pointing to shrinking parliamentary calendars, down to roughly 70 days a year, with uncertainty over a full Winter Session, Tharoor warned that packing 850 MPs into a 50-day calendar would leave more than 800 members unable to speak in four-hour debates, question ministers, or raise local issues during Zero Hour.

"Most of the Members will not get a chance to speak. Most of the Members will not have an opportunity to question ministers, to raise their constituency issues under zero hour under matters of public importance and so on. And when debates take place, if you allot four hours to a topic, imagine you have so many parties in the House at most 15 16, maybe 20 people will speak. What are you to do with the rest of the 830 people left? It's going to be a real problem to have a House like this," said Tharoor. He compared such an oversized, passive chamber to China's consultative body, saying, "It will resemble the Chinese people's consultative chamber which specialises in thumping the desks when the great leader comes in. That's the idea that the BJP has; it's shameful," said Tharoor.

Responding to Home Minister Amit Shah's argument that population growth since the 1970s justifies expanding the 543-seat House, Tharoor said direct constituency-level representation would be better served by increasing MLAs in state assemblies, for instance, expanding Uttar Pradesh's 400-member assembly to 500, rather than bloating the national legislature.

"There are larger questions which should have been addressed as part of delimitation. There is, for example, the question of small states versus big states and the relative proportion. Right now, UP has, if I get it right, about five or six times the population of Kerala, but only four times the number of MPs. Is that an argument to give them more MPs? So the BJP thinks, but if the problem is our population has grown so much nationally that MPs are not able to fully represent their voters, the solution lies not in creating more MPs, but in giving the MLAs the responsibility of being in direct contact with their people and with their voters. So UP can have a much larger legislature. At the moment, they have 400 seats, Kerala is 140. Why don't we have a situation where they have 500 seats? How does it matter? Let there be More MLAs to look after the interests of their constituents, but don't burden Parliament with that responsibility. In the debate In April, our Home Minister said that India's Population has grown so much since the level of 543 was established in the 1970s. He is right. But that doesn't mean you have to keep expanding the House. There is no legislature in the world which has 850 people. No Democratic parliamentary legislature exists that is that large. What you need is to accept that sometimes you have to draw a line," said Tharoor.

He cited the US House of Representatives, which has remained capped at 435 seats since 1929 despite the US population more than tripling from 120 million to 380 million. "In the US, the House of Representatives was frozen at 435 seats in 1929. Their population has tripled since then. It was 120 million then. It's 380 million today. They have not tried to increase the House of Representatives. Why is it that only India needs to keep on having more MPs per voter?" questioned Tharoor. Questioning the government's behind-the-scenes effort to assemble a two-thirds majority in the House, Tharoor warned that "numbers are not always right" and argued that pushing through such a consequential bill without public or federal consensus would leave unresolved institutional questions for the nation. "I think it's a complete waste and what is worse about it is that there has been no serious discussion. There has been no serious consultation. There has been no effort made to take the people along. It has truly been a disgraceful performance by the government. Obviously, everyone says they're bringing this Bill because they're sure they have the votes. They have managed to cajole people into agreeing to them. We'll find out. But even if they get it, let me tell you that numbers are not always right. And the issues I have raised just now in talking to you are issues the nation will need to confront sooner or later. We'll try and fight for the right thing. We'll fight for justice. But I really, really despair that the process has been conducted so badly," added the Congress leader. (ANI)