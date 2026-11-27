New Delhi [India], November 27 (ANI): The Confederation of Real Estate Developers' Associations of India (CREDAI) has urged the government to revise the definition of affordable housing, raise the price ceiling to Rs 90 lakh for income tax purposes if retained, and reduce long-term capital gains tax on property to 5 per cent in the upcoming Union Budget 2027-28.

In its pre-Budget recommendations released on Friday, the industry body also sought higher tax deductions on home loan interest for first-time homebuyers under both the old and new income tax regimes. The recommendations come amid declining affordable housing supply. According to CREDAI, the share of homes priced below Rs 50 lakh across the top eight cities fell from 54 per cent in 2018 to 21 per cent in 2025, amid rising land and construction costs.

"India's housing requirements are expanding with urbanisation, and demand for affordable housing continues to remain strong. There is a need to revisit the existing affordable housing definition to align it with evolving market realities," said Shekhar Patel, President, CREDAI.

The association proposed a uniform, area-based definition of affordable housing across GST, income tax and priority sector lending, with carpet area limits of 70 square metres in notified metros, 90 square metres in urban centres with a population of 10 lakh and above, and 120 square metres elsewhere. It also recommended an annual increase of 5 per cent in the proposed Rs 90 lakh price ceiling to account for inflation and rising construction costs.

"Tax thresholds need to reflect current property and construction costs, while the tax treatment of land, home loans and development needs to support greater investment," Patel said.

To encourage affordable housing development, CREDAI proposed a 100 per cent tax deduction on profits from eligible projects approved between April 2027 and March 2032. It also sought higher loan limits under the credit guarantee mechanism, with a uniform 75 per cent guarantee cover, and a ten-year income tax exemption on rental income from eligible affordable homes. The proposed 5 per cent long-term capital gains tax on land and buildings held for two years or more is aimed at encouraging landowners to make more land available for development.