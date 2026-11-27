Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 27 (ANI): Mumbai Indians on Friday announced that Rohit Sharma will captain the team, going into the 2027 IPL season. As the franchise prepares to celebrate its landmark 20th season, one of its most loved and successful leaders will lead the Blue and Gold into an exciting new chapter.

Rohit's journey with Mumbai Indians has been a special one. Since joining the franchise in 2011, he has been at the heart of some of its greatest moments, leading MI to five IPL titles and helping shape the team's winning culture. His leadership, belief in young talent and deep connection with the Paltan have made him an integral part of the Mumbai Indians story, according to a press release from the franchise.

MI co-owner Nita Ambani said,“We bid for Rohit in 2011, and from that moment, he became part of our Mumbai Indians family. I still remember the young Rohit who joined us, and it has been such a joy and privilege to watch him grow over the years as a cricketer, a champion, a leader, and a wonderful family man.”

She added,“As we celebrate the 20th season of Mumbai Indians, it is a very special moment for all of us to see Rohit lead the team once again. He has given us so many wonderful memories over the years, and I know how much he means to our Paltan. I hope this new chapter brings many more moments of pride for him, for our team and for the millions of fans who love Mumbai Indians. Rohit, we are all cheering for you!”

MI co-owner Akash Ambani said,“I am delighted to have Rohit lead the Blue and Gold into our landmark 20th season. The bond that Rohit shares with Mumbai Indians and our Paltan is truly special. In our conversations about the season ahead, there was a shared sense of excitement and ambition for what we can achieve together.”

“With Rohit's experience and leadership, and the exciting team we are building, there is so much to look forward to. We want to play the kind of cricket that makes our Paltan proud and create many more special memories together,” he added.

Rohit Sharma, Captain, Mumbai Indians, said,“Mumbai Indians has been a huge part of my life, and leading this team has always been something I have always taken great pride in. The conversations with Nita Bhabhi and Akash about the season ahead have been exciting, and I have a lot of belief in what we can achieve.”

“I am ready for the 20th season, to the challenges ahead, and to giving our Paltan plenty of moments to celebrate. The focus will be on playing our brand of cricket, competing together and enjoying the game,” added Sharma.

With Rohit leading the team into its 20th season, Mumbai Indians look forward to 2027 with renewed energy, ambition and the unwavering support of the Paltan. (ANI)