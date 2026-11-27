Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 27 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday emphasised that while technology and Artificial Intelligence (AI) are rapidly transforming the world, they can never replace the human touch, empathy, and compassion essential to healthcare. Addressing the gathering on the occasion of the 18th Foundation Day of BGS and the inaugural ceremony of a medical facility in Bengaluru, the Defence Minister urged medical professionals to blend technological innovation with human empathy. "We are living in the age of AI. There is hardly any field that remains untouched by it, and healthcare is no exception. However, AI cannot reassure a mother that her child will recover. It cannot hold the hand of an elderly patient and say, 'Don't worry, we will do everything possible to make you better,'" Rajnath Singh said. "As we increasingly embrace artificial intelligence and machine learning, we must remember one important thing: technology may be intelligent, but it cannot replace compassion. It can analyse medical reports, but it cannot fully understand a patient's emotions. It can detect physical pain, but it cannot truly comprehend the emotional suffering and anxiety that a patient experiences," he added.

Urging professionals to balance science with care, Singh said, "Therefore, I urge all of you to combine innovation with compassion in your professional lives. Always remember that medicine is not merely the science of diagnosing diseases and providing treatment; it is also the art of offering comfort, hope and reassurance to those who need it most." Highlighting the Centre's efforts to strengthen the medical ecosystem over the past decade, the Defence Minister noted that India is steadily moving towards becoming a leader in digital healthcare. "Over the past 12 years, we have laid a strong foundation in the health sector. Today, India is moving towards a position of leadership in the emerging field of digital healthcare. Our healthcare system is becoming more connected, interoperable and citizen-centric. Over the past 12 years, India's healthcare budget has grown by more than 194 per cent. Under the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission, more than 97.5 crore Ayushman Bharat Health Accounts have been created across the country," Singh stated.

He also underscored India's strides towards self-reliance through the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme for medical devices. "To make India self-reliant in the field of medical devices, we have introduced the Production Linked Incentive Scheme. As a result, the domestic manufacturing of several advanced medical devices has begun. These include critical medical equipment such as MRI and CT scan machines, linear accelerators, mammography and ultrasound machines, C-arms, heart valves and stents. India has developed one of the world's most affordable CAR-T cell therapies. This means that a treatment once available primarily in a handful of developed countries... is now accessible in India at a significantly lower cost," he noted.

Reflecting on India's historical contributions to medicine, Singh recalled pioneers Acharya Charaka and Acharya Sushruta, terming Ayurveda "one of India's invaluable gifts to the world" that balances the mind, body, and spirit. The Defence Minister also stressed that technological and scientific progress must be anchored in spirituality and self-understanding. "Through AI, we are now enabling machines to think, learn, and make decisions. Yet, amidst all these remarkable advancements, one fundamental question remains: Is humanity making equal progress in understanding itself? And when we ask this question, it naturally leads us towards spirituality. Spirituality does not mean turning away from the world. Rather, it inspires us to fulfil our responsibilities while remaining actively engaged in worldly life," he said. He lauded the institution for carrying forward the noble tradition of Trividha Dasoha—service through Anna (food), Akshara (education), and Aarogya (healthcare)—established by Jagadguru Sri Dr. Balagangadharanatha Mahaswami Ji. Concluding his address, Rajnath Singh called upon the youth to actively participate in nation-building and national security. "Our brave soldiers protect the nation while serving at our borders. However, national security is not solely the responsibility of the soldiers guarding our frontiers. Every citizen, particularly our youth, has an important role to play in strengthening the security of our nation. I urge all the young people present here to consider joining the National Cadet Corps (NCC) and contributing to nation-building through discipline, dedication and service. You can also explore opportunities to serve the nation through the Armed Forces and military medical services," the Defence Minister said. (ANI)