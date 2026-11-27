Earlier, Ladakh recorded a voter turnout of 65.20 per cent in Sarpanch elections and 68.83 per cent in Panch elections till 4 pm on Saturday, according to figures shared by the Department of Information and Public Relations (DIPR), Ladakh. Among the districts, Sankoo recorded the highest voter turnout in both categories, with 77 per cent polling in Sarpanch elections and 78.75 per cent in Panch elections. In Kargil, voter turnout stood at 69.93 per cent for Sarpanch elections and 72.47 per cent for Panch elections. Zanskar recorded 60.63 per cent and 62.71 per cent, respectively. Drass registered 71.31 per cent polling in Sarpanch elections and 73.95 per cent in Panch elections, while Nubra recorded 64.41 per cent and 78.71 per cent, respectively. In Sham, the turnout stood at 56.75 per cent for Sarpanch elections and 61.17 per cent for Panch elections. Changthang recorded 59.97 per cent polling in Sarpanch elections and 66.36 per cent in Panch elections. Leh registered a voter turnout of 55.8 per cent in Sarpanch elections and 52.7 per cent in Panch elections. The figures were shared by DIPR Ladakh in a post on X, highlighting voter participation in the Panchayat Elections 2026. Phobrang, a remote high-altitude village in the Changthang region of Ladakh, witnessed enthusiastic participation in the Ladakh Panchayat Elections 2026, with residents turning out in large numbers to exercise their democratic right. Situated at approximately 14,500 feet above sea level, Phobrang saw active participation of voters, reflecting their commitment to grassroots democracy despite challenging geographical and climatic conditions. The participation from this remote border village highlights the spirit of democratic engagement across Ladakh and people's commitment to strengthening local self-governance. First-time voter Mujibul Rehman says, "I am from Chokiyal, and I felt quite good after voting. "82-year-old voter Abdul Aziz says, "Even today, I am coming here to cast my vote. I am grateful that even at this age, I am able to do this... Today the cold is severe, and especially for us elderly people, it is proving to be a bit difficult, but that is the only trouble we have, and nothing else." (ANI)