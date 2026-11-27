(MENAFN- Straits Research) " id="report-summary">Anti-infective Agents Market Size & Share Analysis The global anti-infective agents market size was valued at USD 144.07 billion in 2025 and is projected to grow from USD 149.26 billion in 2026 to USD 198.07 billion by 2034, registering a CAGR of 3.60% during the forecast period (2026-2034). North America dominated the anti-infective agents market with a share of 38.3% in 2025. The U.S. National Library of Medicine (NLM) defines anti-infective agents as substances that prevent infectious organisms from spreading or kill infectious agents to prevent the spread of infection. They include antibacterial, antiviral, antifungal, and antiparasitic agents, as well as topical anti-infective agents such as antiseptics and certain microbicides. The anti-infective agents market demand is driven by the rising incidence of infectious diseases, increasing antimicrobial treatment requirements, and the need for effective therapies against drug-resistant pathogens. Pharmaceutical manufacturers are expanding antibacterial agents, antiviral agents, and antifungal agents portfolios to address diverse infections and improve treatment outcomes, contributing to market growth. Anti-infective Agents Market Key TakeawaysGlobal Market Size & Growth2025 Market Size USD 144.07 Billion2026 Market Size USD 149.26 Billion2034 Projected Market Size USD 198.07 BillionForecast Period 2026-2034Base Year 2025Market CAGR (2026-2034) 3.60%Regional Insights Largest Regional Market (2025) North America North America Market Share (2025) 38.3% Fastest-growing Region Asia Pacific Asia Pacific CAGR (2026-2034) 5.6%Segment Insights By Drug Class Leading Segment Antiviral Agents Market Share in 2025 47.62% By Route of Administration Fastest-growing Segment Parentral CAGR 4.98% (2026-2034) By Distribution Channel Leading Segment Hospital Pharmacies Market Share in 2025 47.56% Download a Free Sample To learn more about this report. 01 Localized Antibiotic Delivery Extends Infection Prevention Beyond Conventional Drug Administration The anti-infective agents market analysis shows innovations in localized, sustained-release formulations that deliver antibiotics directly to surgical sites rather than relying exclusively on systemic administration. PolyPid received FDA approval for BACFENSSI, an extended-release doxycycline paste applied during wound closure that is designed to release the antibiotic for approximately 30 days. The product recorded a 60% relative reduction in surgical site infections in its pivotal trial, creating differentiated anti-infective agent applications in post-surgical infection prevention. 02 Novel Antiviral Mechanisms Address Treatment-Resistant Viral Infections Pharmaceutical developers are advancing antiviral agents with alternative mechanisms to address infections that respond poorly to established therapies. Asahi Kasei Therapeutics received FDA approval for HOVILPRI (pritelivir), an oral helicase-primase inhibitor for refractory herpes simplex virus lesions in immunocompromised adults. The approval introduces a new HSV treatment mechanism after nearly three decades, strengthening specialized infectious disease treatment options and expanding innovation across the anti-infective agents industry. 01 The anti-infective agents market forecasts investment directed toward the discovery and development of antibacterial, antiviral, antifungal, and antiparasitic therapies. 02 Key Investment and Funding Activities in Anti-infective Agents Market, 2026

Company Value (USD) Details SCYNEXIS/BARDA Up to USD 214 million In September 2026, BARDA awarded SCYNEXIS a contract providing up to USD 214 million in potential non-dilutive funding to advance SCY-247, an investigational antifungal for serious invasive fungal infections. Infex Therapeutics USD 5.8 million In May 2026, Infex Therapeutics secured funding led by Jon Moulton, with participation from the GM&C Life Sciences Fund and existing investors, to advance its novel anti-infective pipeline targeting drug-resistant infections.

Anti-infective Agents Market Dynamics 01

Prevalence of Multidrug-Resistant Infections Drives Anti-infective Agents Market Demand

The spread of multidrug-resistant bacteria increases the need for advanced anti-infective drugs and targeted antibacterial agents. Healthcare providers require alternative therapies to treat infections that respond poorly to conventional antibiotics, particularly in hospital and critical-care settings. This demand for effective infectious disease treatment supports the expansion of anti-infective agent services.

02

Use of Antifungal Therapies in Immunocompromised Patients Boosts Use of Anti-infective Agents Equipment

Expansion of cancer treatment, organ transplantation, and immunosuppressive therapies has increased the number of patients vulnerable to invasive fungal infections. These conditions require specialized antifungal agents for the prevention and treatment of serious infections. Greater clinical reliance on targeted anti-infective agent products supports market demand.

03

Impact Analysis of Key Drivers in Anti-infective Agents Market

Key Drivers Market Impact Higher Prevalence of Multidrug-Resistant Infections Resistance to existing antibiotics increases the need for newer anti-infective drugs, combination therapies, and targeted antibacterial agents for complex infectious disease treatment. Expansion of Antifungal Therapy in Immunocompromised Patient Care Greater use of chemotherapy, organ transplants, and immunosuppressive treatments increases vulnerability to invasive fungal infections, which supports demand for specialized antifungal agents. Development of Long-Acting Anti-Infective Formulations Extended-release injectables and long-acting formulations can reduce dose frequency, improve treatment adherence, and expand the use of advanced anti-infective agent systems. Wider Use of Antiviral Combination Therapies Combination regimens for complex viral infections support demand for complementary antiviral agents and specialized treatment solutions across infectious disease care. Expansion of Antiparasitic Treatment Programs Public health initiatives for malaria, neglected tropical diseases, and other parasitic infections sustain demand for antiparasitic agents through institutional procurement and treatment programs.

01

Adverse Drug Reactions and Toxicity Risks Restrict Treatment Use

Certain anti-infective agents cause adverse reactions such as liver toxicity, kidney damage, allergic responses, and gastrointestinal complications. These risks require additional patient monitoring, dose adjustments, or alternative therapies, which complicate treatment decisions and limit the use of specific anti-infective drugs.

02

Complex Drug Interactions Increase Anti-infective Treatment Challenges

Interactions between antibacterial agents, antiviral agents, antifungal medicines, and other prescribed drugs alter treatment effectiveness or increase toxicity risks. Healthcare providers need to modify dosage schedules or avoid specific drug combinations, which complicate infectious disease treatment and restrict the use of certain anti-infective agent systems.

03

Impact Analysis of Key Restraints in Anti-infective Agents Market

Key Restraints Market Impact Strict Regulatory Requirements for Antimicrobial Drug Approval Extensive clinical validation, safety assessments, and regulatory reviews extend approval timelines and raise development costs for anti-infective agent manufacturers. Adverse Drug Reactions and Toxicity Risks Potential liver and kidney toxicity, allergic reactions, and drug interactions can limit treatment duration and reduce the suitability of certain antimicrobial agents. High Cost of Novel Anti-Infective Drug Development Complex discovery processes, clinical trial expenses, and uncertain returns can discourage investment in new anti-infective agents technology and product development. Short Treatment Courses and Restricted Antibiotic Use Stewardship policies and brief treatment durations can restrict prescription volumes, limiting recurring demand for selected anti-infective agent products. Complex Drug Interactions Interactions between anti-infective medicines and other prescribed drugs can complicate treatment decisions and limit the use of certain therapeutic combinations.

01

Development of Veterinary Anti-Infective Formulations Creates New Revenue Opportunities

Pharmaceutical companies target veterinary hospitals, livestock producers, and animal healthcare distributors that require treatments for bacterial, viral, fungal, and parasitic infections. Developing dedicated antibacterial agents, antifungal agents, and antiparasitic agents for companion animals and livestock boosts the anti-infective agents market growth. Revenue opportunities for anti-infective agent suppliers include specialized veterinary product lines, bulk supply agreements, and partnerships with animal healthcare providers.

02

Expansion of Home-Based Antimicrobial Therapy Creates New Commercial Avenues

Anti-infective agent manufacturers partner with home healthcare providers, specialty pharmacies, and hospital networks that offer outpatient antimicrobial treatment. Developing suitable injectable formulations, portable infusion solutions, and patient-focused treatment packages supports the delivery of intravenous anti-infective drugs outside traditional hospital settings. Market players generate revenue through home-care supply agreements, specialized anti-infective agent solutions, and partnerships with healthcare service providers, opening new revenue avenues.

Anti-infective Agents Market Segmentation AnalysisBy Drug Class

Antiviral agents dominated the drug class segment with a share of 47.62% in 2025, owing to their essential role in infectious disease treatment and the widespread use of antiviral anti infective drugs.

During the forecast period, the antifungal agents segment is likely to witness a CAGR of 5.24%, driven by the need for targeted antimicrobial agents to manage fungal infections.

Request Customization to receive a tailored report.

By Route of Administration

In 2025, oral administration held a share of 42.07%, supported by convenience, accessibility, and widespread use of oral anti-infective agent devices.

Between 2026 and 2034, the parenteral segment is projected to register a growth of 4.98%, fueled by the need for rapid drug delivery in severe infections and critical care settings.

By Distribution Channel

By distribution channel, hospital pharmacies accounted for a dominant share of 47.56% in 2025, reflecting their central role in dispensing prescription-based antibacterial agents, antiviral agents, and other anti-infective medicines.

A growth rate of 5.60% is likely for the online pharmacies segment from 2026 to 2034. This growth is propelled by convenient access to prescribed anti-infective agents and the expansion of digital pharmaceutical services.

Speak to an Analyst to discuss market opportunities.

Anti-infective Agents Market Regional AnalysisNorth America Anti-infective Agents Market

North America dominated the global anti-infective agents market, accounting for a dominant share of 38.3% in 2025.

U.S. Anti-infective Agents Market

According to the CDC's October 2026 Antimicrobial Resistance Threats Report, drug-resistant infections remain a major public health concern, prompting expanded monitoring and response programs. The CDC's Antimicrobial Resistance Solutions Initiative supports all 50 state health departments and invests in research, diagnostics, and strategies to control resistant infections. The CDC's November 2026 stewardship update reported that 98% of U.S. hospitals met all seven core elements of antibiotic stewardship in 2025, highlighting the emphasis on appropriate antimicrobial use.

Canada Anti-infective Agents Market

The Public Health Agency of Canada's November 2026 surveillance update reported rising detections of carbapenemase-producing Enterobacterales (CPE), emerging Candida auris infections, and increasing vancomycin-resistant Enterococcus (VRE) bloodstream infections. It also estimated that one in four inpatient antimicrobial prescriptions was inappropriate or suboptimal, highlighting the need for improved treatment practices. Under its 2026–27 Departmental Plan, the federal government is continuing the Pan-Canadian Action Plan on Antimicrobial Resistance, strengthening national surveillance, antimicrobial stewardship, and access to newer antimicrobial treatments.

Unlock Regional Insights to access country-level data, & regional trends.

Asia Pacific Anti-infective Agents Market

The Asia Pacific anti-infective agents market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period.

Japan Anti-infective Agents Market

Japan's 2023–2027 National Action Plan on Antimicrobial Resistance also strengthens One Health surveillance, appropriate antimicrobial use, and research into new treatment options. In September 2026, a national genomic surveillance study published in the Journal of Antimicrobial Chemotherapy analyzed 873 carbapenem-resistant Enterobacterales isolates collected from 82 Japanese hospitals. The study found that metallo-beta-lactamase-producing strains remained a significant concern and identified promising activity for newer agents, including cefiderocol and nacubactam-based combinations.

China Anti-infective Agents Market

In July 2026, China introduced its revised National Essential Medicines List, covering 794 medicines to guide procurement and prescribing across public healthcare institutions. The updated list includes 68 additional pharmaceuticals and biological products and is expected to account for approximately 71% of the total medicine volume used by public medical institutions. This expansion of essential medicine coverage supports the availability and procurement of medicines used to treat infectious diseases across hospitals and primary healthcare facilities.

India Anti-infective Agents Market

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare proposed bringing antibiotics, antivirals, and antifungals under the central regulatory framework of the New Drugs and Clinical Trials Rules. The proposed amendment would require manufacturers to obtain prior approval from the Central Licensing Authority, strengthening scrutiny of product safety, efficacy, stability, and bioequivalence. The National Action Plan on AMR 2.0 (2025–2029) promotes responsible antimicrobial use, infection prevention, and resistance surveillance. These measures are expected to increase regulatory scrutiny of anti-infective products while supporting demand for quality-assured, prescription-led medicines.

Europe Anti-infective Agents Market

Europe's anti-infective agents market is likely to witness a CAGR of 4.72% during the forecast period.

Germany Anti-infective Agents Market

Under the government's German Antimicrobial Resistance Strategy (DART 2030), authorities are strengthening infection prevention, antibiotic stewardship, resistance monitoring, and research into new treatment options. In September 2026, the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) published its latest surveillance findings based on data from 126 laboratories and 593 hospitals across Germany. The findings highlighted increasing resistance among E. coli bacteria to third-generation cephalosporins, narrowing available treatment options.

U.K. Anti-infective Agents Market

According to the UK Health Security Agency's November 2026 surveillance report, the country recorded 21,129 antibiotic-resistant bloodstream infections in 2025, representing a 16.8% increase compared with 2019. Under the 2025–2026 NHS antimicrobial stewardship program, antibiotic use declined by 10.7% between 2019 and 2025, while the government continued efforts to increase the use of effective first-line antibiotics and strengthen infection surveillance.

Latin America Anti-infective Agents Market

Latin America's anti-infective agents market is estimated to achieve a growth rate of 5.10% during the forecast period.

Brazil Anti-infective Agents Market

The Ministry of Health's National Action Plan on Antimicrobial Resistance (PAN-BR 2026–2030) promotes research, laboratory surveillance, responsible antimicrobial use, and timely access to quality diagnosis and treatment. In February 2026, Brazil's National Health Surveillance Agency (ANVISA) approved the National Programme for the Prevention and Control of Healthcare-Associated Infections (PNPCIRAS 2026–2030). The program strengthens infection surveillance, antimicrobial resistance monitoring, prevention of multidrug-resistant pathogens, and infection-control practices across healthcare facilities.

Mexico Anti-infective Agents Market

Mexico's anti-infective agents market is supported by government initiatives to strengthen antimicrobial resistance surveillance and infection prevention across healthcare facilities. In November 2026, Mexico's Ministry of Health introduced the ENARAM 2026 project to strengthen national coordination on antimicrobial resistance, with a focus on genomic surveillance, interoperable health data, and antimicrobial stewardship committees. The initiative involves public healthcare institutions, regulatory authorities, universities, and agricultural agencies under a One Health approach.

Middle East & Africa Anti-infective Agents Market

The Middle East & Africa anti-infective agents market is anticipated to record a growth rate of 4.88% during the forecast period.

UAE Anti-infective Agents Market

The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) is implementing the UAE National Action Plan on Antimicrobial Resistance 2025–2031, which promotes antimicrobial stewardship, infection prevention, resistance surveillance, and investment in new antimicrobial medicines and diagnostics. The Emirates Drug Establishment (EDE) announced a ban on the veterinary use of ciprofloxacin, effective November 1, 2026, covering nine veterinary products to prevent the development and spread of antibiotic resistance.

South Africa Anti-infective Agents Market

The National Department of Health's 2026–2027 Annual Performance Plan allocated approximately ZAR 63.96 million for antimicrobial resistance activities in 2026, under the National Action Plan for Health Security. The broader two-year allocation for 2025–2026 amounted to ZAR 116.75 million, covering AMR prevention, surveillance, and multisectoral coordination. The initiative supports laboratory surveillance, infection prevention, and antimicrobial stewardship, reinforcing the need for effective antibiotics and other anti-infective treatments.

Competitive Landscape

The anti-infective agents market competitive landscape comprises pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. Key players such as Pfizer, Merck, Gilead Sciences, GSK, and AbbVie are estimated to account for 25–30% of the global anti-infective agents market share.

Established players compete through novel drug development, antimicrobial resistance management, clinical research, strategic collaborations, and portfolio expansion. Emerging competitors focus on targeted antimicrobial therapies, next-generation antibiotics, antiviral innovations, and biologics to address unmet treatment needs and evolving infectious disease challenges.

Antibacterial Agents Antiviral Agents Antifungal Agents Antiparasitic Agents

Oral Parenteral Topical Inhaled Other Routes

Hospital Pharmacies Retail Pharmacies, Offline Online Pharmacies Other Distribution Channels

U.S. Canada

U.K. Germany France Spain Italy Russia Nordic Benelux

China Korea Japan India Australia Taiwan South East Asia

UAE Turkey Saudi Arabia South Africa Egypt Nigeria

Brazil Mexico Argentina Chile Colombia

List of Key and Emerging Players in Anti-infective Agents Market Pfizer Inc Merck & Co., Inc. Gilead Sciences, Inc. GSK plc AbbVie Inc. Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Astellas Pharma Inc. Bayer AG Novartis AG F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd Johnson & Johnson Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc Industry Developments October 2026 GSK received FDA approval for Hibsago (bepirovirsen), the first antisense oligonucleotide approved for chronic hepatitis B. October 2026 F2G and Shionogi reported successful Phase III results for olorofim, a novel oral antifungal targeting fungal dihydroorotate dehydrogenase. October 2026 AiCuris received FDA approval for Hovilpri (pritelivir) to treat herpes simplex virus infections in immunocompromised adults who have not responded to conventional antiviral treatments. August 2026 Shionogi secured a USD 36.9 million procurement order from the US government for Fetroja (cefiderocol) under BARDA's Project BioShield. June 2026 GSK and Spero Therapeutics received FDA approval for Utebzi (tebipenem pivoxil), the first oral carbapenem antibiotic approved for complicated urinary tract infections. May 2026 Wockhardt received US FDA approval for Zaynich (cefepime-zidebactam) for complicated urinary tract infections. May 2026 Gilead Sciences received FDA approval for Hepcludex (bulevirtide), the first FDA-approved treatment for chronic hepatitis D virus infection in eligible adults ScopeSegmentation By Drug Class 4By Route of Administration 5By Distribution Channel 4Geographies Covered North America 2Europe 8APAC 7Middle East and Africa 6LATAM 5Pfizer Inc. · Merck & Co., Inc. · Gilead Sciences, Inc. · GSK plc · AbbVie Inc.Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, Environment & Regulatory Landscape and Trends

Customize This Report to Match Your Strategic Objectives

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) According to Straits Research, the anti-infective agents market size is valued at USD 149.26 Billion in 2026 and is projected to reach USD 198.07 Billion by 2034, at a CAGR of 3.60% during the forecast period 2026-2034. North America dominated the anti-infective agents market with a share of 38.3% in 2025. The leading brands in this market are Pfizer Inc., Merck & Co., Inc., Gilead Sciences, Inc., GSK plc, and AbbVie Inc. The anti-infective agents market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.60% during the forecast period of 2026-2034.