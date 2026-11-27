(MENAFN- Straits Research) " id="report-summary">External Catheters Market Size & Share Analysis The global external catheters market size was valued at USD 2.98 billion in 2025 and is projected to grow from USD 3.17 billion in 2026 to USD 5.24 billion by 2034, registering a CAGR of 6.47% during the forecast period (2026-2034). North America dominated the external catheters market with a share of 47.18% in 2025. The external catheters market comprises medical devices designed to manage urinary incontinence by collecting and directing urine into an external drainage bag without inserting a catheter into the urethra. These products include male external catheters, urine collection systems, and associated drainage accessories, commonly used in hospitals, long-term care facilities, and home healthcare settings. The external catheters market demand is driven by the prevalence of urinary incontinence, an aging population, preference for non-invasive urinary management, and advancements in catheter materials and designs that enhance patient comfort and reduce infection risks. External Catheters Market Key TakeawaysGlobal Market Size & Growth2025 Market Size USD 2.98 Billion2026 Market Size USD 3.17 Billion2034 Projected Market Size USD 5.24 BillionForecast Period 2026-2034Base Year 2025Market CAGR (2026-2034) 6.47%Regional Insights Largest Regional Market (2025) North America Europe Market Share (2025) 47.18% Fastest-growing Region Asia Pacific Asia Pacific CAGR (2026-2034) 8.04%Segment Insights By Product Fastest-growing Segment Self-Adhesive CAGR 6.92% (2026-2034) By Material Leading Segment Silicone Market Share in 2025 48.50% By Gender Fastest-growing Segment Female CAGR 8.12% (2026-2034) By End Use Leading Segment Hospitals Market Share in 2025 38.60% Download a Free Sample To learn more about this report. 01 Shift Toward Anatomically Adaptive Female External Catheters The external catheters market analysis highlights increasing development of female-specific devices designed to accommodate different body shapes and urinary flow patterns. Manufacturers are focusing on flexible frames, soft wicking materials, and improved positioning to minimize leakage. For example, BD's PureWick Flex features a flexible design that adjusts to different body types and supports effective urine collection. 02 Innovations in Adhesive-Free Catheter Designs The development of adhesive-free external catheters is creating new options for patients who experience discomfort from conventional fixation methods. Manufacturers are exploring soft silicone structures that maintain positioning while reducing direct skin irritation. TillaCare's UriCap Female illustrates this approach through a silicone-based urine collection design that uses natural adhesion rather than conventional adhesive tapes or suction equipment. 01 Key Investment and Funding Activities in External Catheters Market, 2026

Company Value (USD) Details Ur24Technology Approx. USD 1.6 million In June 2026, the company has reportedly raised approximately USD 1.6 million in total funding to support the development and commercialization of its TrueClr external catheter systems. UroMems USD 60 million In May 2026, UroMems secured a strategic investment from Ajax Health Fund I to advance its urinary incontinence technology and support further development.

External Catheters Market Dynamics 01

Preference for Non-Invasive Urinary Management Solutions Drive Extrenal Catheters Market Demand

Healthcare providers are adopting external catheters as an alternative to indwelling urinary catheters for suitable patients. These devices collect urine without insertion into the urethra, improving patient comfort and supporting reduced exposure to catheter-associated urinary tract infections. Their use in hospitals and long-term care facilities is driving the external catheters market growth.

02

Demand for Silicone-Based External Catheters Boost Growth

Growing preference for silicone-based external catheters is encouraging manufacturers to expand product offerings with latex-free materials, flexible designs, and skin-friendly properties. These products provide improved suitability for patients with latex sensitivity and help minimize skin irritation during use. The development of self-adhering silicone sheaths and anatomically designed catheters is supporting product differentiation and adoption across healthcare settings.

03

Impact Analysis of Key Drivers in External Catheters Market

Key Drivers Market Impact Preference for Non-invasive Urinary Management Solutions Increasing preference for non-invasive urinary management is supporting external catheter adoption as an alternative to indwelling catheters, particularly among patients requiring long-term bladder management. Demand for Silicone-based External Catheters Growing demand for latex-free and skin-compatible materials is encouraging manufacturers to expand silicone-based catheter portfolios, improving product differentiation through enhanced flexibility. Prevalence of Urinary Incontinence Among Men Encouraging manufacturers to develop convenient urine collection solutions that improve patient comfort and reduce urethral instrumentation. Adoption of Home-based Continence Care The expansion of home healthcare services is supporting demand for external catheters, drainage bags, and related accessories among patients requiring long-term urinary management. Preference for Latex-free and Skin-compatible Materials Preference for latex-free and skin-compatible materials is encouraging manufacturers to expand silicone catheter portfolios.

01

Side Effects Associated with External Catheter Restrain Product Adoption

Male external catheters cause skin irritation and adhesive-related injuries due to prolonged contact with genital skin, particularly among elderly and bedridden patients. Moisture buildup and adhesive failure can also lead to catheter slippage and urine leakage, reducing patient compliance. Manufacturers face challenges in developing skin-friendly adhesive materials that provide secure catheter attachment without causing skin damage, increasing product development and testing requirements.

02

Anatomical Fit Variability and Catheter Dislodgement Restrict Product Effectiveness

Male external catheters require precise sizing to accommodate variations in penile circumference and retraction, particularly among elderly and obese patients. For example, Coloplast offers six catheter sizes (21–40 mm), while Hollister offers five (25–41 mm). This sizing variability increases manufacturers' inventory costs and complicates product standardization across different patient anatomies.

03

Impact Analysis of Key Restraints in External Catheters Market

Key Restraints Market Impact Side Effects Associated with External Catheter Restraint Product Adoption Skin irritation, allergic reactions, and adhesive-related injuries can reduce patient comfort, discourage prolonged usage, and limit repeat adoption of certain external catheter products. Anatomical Fit Variability and Catheter Dislodgement Restrict Product Effectiveness Differences in patient anatomy and inadequate catheter fitting can cause leakage and accidental displacement, affecting product reliability and limiting adoption among patients. Availability of Alternative Urinary Management Products Indwelling catheters, absorbent incontinence products, and intermittent catheterization provide alternative urinary management options, intensifying competition and limiting external catheter adoption. High Recurring Costs of Catheter Consumables Frequent replacement requirements for external sheaths, adhesive accessories, and drainage components can increase long-term patient expenses and restrict adoption among cost-sensitive users.

01

Customized External Catheter Solutions for Anatomical Variations Create New Product Development Opportunities

External catheter manufacturers can target male patients experiencing anatomical variations, including retracted penises, shorter shaft lengths, and sensitive skin, which can make conventional external catheter devices difficult to fit and secure. Developing anatomically adaptive products with shorter sheath designs, adjustable adhesive zones, and improved conformability can help manufacturers address leakage, accidental detachment, and skin irritation. Revenue opportunities include specialized catheter ranges, premium fit-specific products, and partnerships with urology clinics and continence care specialists.

02

Development of Adhesive-Free External Catheter Systems Open New Revenue Avenues

External catheter services target patients experiencing skin irritation, adhesive allergies, and recurring skin injuries by developing adhesive-free catheter designs with silicone-based retention sleeves and adjustable securing mechanisms. These products can improve comfort and reduce dependence on conventional adhesive-backed sheaths. Revenue opportunities include premium catheter ranges, specialized continence care products, and supply agreements with nursing homes, rehabilitation centers, and home healthcare providers.

External Catheters Market Segmentation AnalysisBy Product

Self-adhesive is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.92% during the forecast period, driven by the preference for secure catheter fixation among patients requiring continuous urinary management. Integrated adhesive layers reduce device displacement and eliminate the need for additional retention accessories.

The non-adhesive segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.61% during the forecast period, supported by its suitability for patients with adhesive sensitivity and fragile skin. Alternative fixation methods allow easier device removal and replacement during routine urinary care.

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By Material

Silicone accounted for a dominant share of 48.50% due to its established use in external catheter technology requiring prolonged skin contact. Its biocompatibility, flexibility, and latex-free composition make silicone products suitable for patients with sensitive skin and latex allergies.

Thermoplastic elastomers are likely to achieve a growth rate of 7.15% during the forecast period, driven by manufacturer interest in flexible catheter materials. Their elastic recovery and stretchability support anatomically conforming sheath designs and controlled fitting during daily use.

By Gender

During the forecast period, the male segment is expected to experience a growth rate of 5.98%, propelled by the established use of condom-style catheters for urinary incontinence management. The availability of different sheath sizes and adhesive configurations supports product adoption across diverse patient requirements.

The female segment will expand at 8.12% CAGR during the forecast period, fueled by increasing demand for female-specific urinary collection solutions. Anatomically designed wicking interfaces and suction-compatible devices are addressing limitations of conventional urinary management products.

By End Use

Hospitals led the end use segment with a share of 38.60 in 2025, owing to the widespread use of external catheter equipment in postoperative care and acute hospital wards. The need to avoid unnecessary indwelling catheterization is encouraging their use among clinically suitable patients.

Home healthcare is estimated to register a growth rate of 8.15% during the forecast period, supported by the rising preference for managing urinary incontinence outside clinical settings. Portable urine collection systems and simplified catheter application are making home-based urinary care more accessible for patients and caregivers.

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External Catheters Market Regional OutlookNorth America External Catheters Market

North America's external catheters market accounted for a dominant share of 47.18% in 2025.

U.S. External Catheters Market

The U.S. Medicare coverage policy explicitly includes male external catheters and female external urinary collection devices for beneficiaries with permanent urinary incontinence when used instead of an indwelling catheter. Coverage rules also specify monthly quantities and documentation requirements. This defined reimbursement pathway supports product utilization through durable medical equipment suppliers and home-based urinary care providers serving eligible patients nationwide.

Canada External Catheters Market

Canada's provincial healthcare assistance programs boost silicone external catheter suppliers through financial support for eligible patients requiring long-term urinary management. For instance, Ontario's Disability Support Program covers prescribed male and female external catheters, drainage bags, extension tubing, and related incontinence supplies for eligible individuals with severe incontinence. New Brunswick also provides coverage for external catheter application supplies through its Ostomy and Incontinence.

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Asia Pacific External Catheters Market

The Asia Pacific external catheters market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.04% during the forecast period, making it the fastest-growing region.

China External Catheters Market

China's long-term care insurance expansion is driving the demand for urinary management products. By September 2026, the program covered more than 320 million people, while over 4.6 million individuals had received care services. Its benefit framework includes toileting assistance and basic nursing, creating opportunities for external urine collection devices across disability care and long-term support settings.

India External Catheters Market

India's National Programme for Health Care of the Elderly provides geriatric services through district hospitals, community health centers and primary health centers, with home-based care included where needed. Its focus on accessible long-term and rehabilitative support creates relevant channels for external urine collection products, particularly where caregivers manage incontinence among older adults and people with mobility limitations in underserved communities.

Japan External Catheters Market

Long-term care insurance system in Japan provides eligible care recipients access to selected excretion management equipment, including automatic excretion disposal devices. This creates scope for external catheter manufacturers to develop compatible urine collection components, replacement sheaths, and drainage accessories. Such products can strengthen distribution through Japanese nursing care equipment suppliers and home healthcare providers.

Europe External Catheters Market

Europe's external catheters market is expected to experience a growth rate of 5.94% during the forecast period.

U.K. External Catheters Market

The NHS Supply Chain includes external catheters and sheaths under its Urology and Bowel Management procurement framework, supporting institutional purchasing. Additionally, NICE recommends external collecting devices as a non-invasive urinary management option for men with incontinence. These developments support demand for specialized sheath designs, appropriate catheter sizing, and compatible drainage systems across hospitals and community continence care providers.

Germany External Catheters Market

Germany's statutory health insurance coverage and GKV medical aids classification are shaping the external catheters industry by recognizing different urinary collection requirements across male, female, and pediatric patients. The inclusion of latex-free sheaths and specialized fixation products further supports product diversification. This regulatory and reimbursement structure enables manufacturers to expand sales through insurance-approved medical suppliers, pharmacies, and specialized homecare service providers.

Latin America External Catheters Market

Latin America's external catheters market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.12% during the forecast period. In Brazil, public healthcare tenders specify male external urinary catheters in different diameters, including 25 mm, 30 mm, and 35 mm, with latex and silicone material options. Mexico's COFEPRIS requires foreign medical device manufacturers to appoint an authorized local representative for product registration and commercialization. These requirements influence market entry strategies and encourage partnerships with established regional medical device distributors.

Middle East & Africa External Catheters Market

The Middle East & Africa external catheters market is expected to achieve a growth rate of 6.89% during the forecast period. In the UAE, medical distributors offer silicone and latex male external catheters in multiple sizes, alongside compatible leg bags and bedside drainage systems for hospital and homecare applications. South Africa's KwaZulu-Natal Department of Health issued a 12-month procurement tender for condom catheters in 30 mm and 35 mm sizes at Inkosi Albert Luthuli Central Hospital. These developments support regional demand for standardized external urinary collection products.

Competitive Landscape

The external catheters market competitive landscape is moderately fragmented, with established medical device manufacturers and specialized urinary care companies. Key players such as Coloplast, BD, Hollister Incorporated, B. Braun, Teleflex, and Medline Industries are expected to account for 35-40% of external catheters market share.

Established players compete mainly through product innovation in condom catheters, urine collection systems, and urinary incontinence devices. Emerging players differentiate their offerings through female-specific collection devices, portable urine collection technologies, and specialized products for home healthcare applications.

Self-Adhesive Non-Adhesive

Silicone Latex Thermoplastic Elastomers Polyurethane

Male Female

Hospitals Home Healthcare Ambulatory Surgical Centers Long-term Care Facilities

U.S. Canada

U.K. Germany France Spain Italy Russia Nordic Benelux

China Korea Japan India Australia Taiwan South East Asia

UAE Turkey Saudi Arabia South Africa Egypt Nigeria

Brazil Mexico Argentina Chile Colombia

List of Key and Emerging Players in External Catheters Market BD (US) Coloplast A/S (Denmark Hollister Incorporated (US) Convatec Group Plc (UK Teleflex Incorporated (US) Medline Industries, LP (US) Stryker Corporation (US) Cardinal Health, Inc. (US) B. Braun SE (Germany) TillaCare Ltd. (UK) Advin Health Care (India)Key Industry Developments August 2026 Wellspect HealthCare launched its Surity Urinary Management System in the U.S., designed to support non-invasive urine collection through compatible male and female external catheters. November 2025 BD launched the PureWick Portable Collection System, a battery-powered urine collection device to support urinary management for wheelchair user ScopeSegmentation By Product 2By Material 4By Gender 2By End Use 4Geographies Covered North America 2Europe 8APAC 7Middle East and Africa 6LATAM 5BD (US) · Coloplast A/S (Denmark) · Hollister Incorporated (US) · Convatec Group Plc (UK) · Teleflex Incorporated (US)Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, Environment & Regulatory Landscape and Trends

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Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) According to Straits Research, the external catheters market size is valued at USD 3.17 Billion in 2026 and is projected to reach USD 5.24 Billion by 2034, at a CAGR of 6.47% during the forecast period 2026-2034. North America dominated the external catheters market in 2025. The leading brands in this market are BD, Coloplast A/S, Hollister Incorporated, Convatec Group Plc, and Teleflex Incorporated. The external catheters market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.47% during the forecast period of 2026-2034.