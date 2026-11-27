(MENAFN- Straits Research) " id="report-summary">Endoscopy Operative Devices Market Size & Share Analysis The global endoscopy operative devices market size was valued at USD 10.93 billion in 2025 and is projected to grow from USD 11.51 billion in 2026 to USD 17.37 billion by 2034, registering a CAGR of 5.28% during the forecast period (2026-2034). North America dominated the endoscopy operative devices market with a share of 39.47% in 2025. Endoscopy operating devices refer to medical equipment, instruments, and accessories used to examine, diagnose, and perform therapeutic or surgical procedures within the body through natural or surgically created openings. These include rigid and flexible endoscopes, video endoscopy systems, endoscopic cameras, light sources, insufflators, electrosurgical generators, tissue-cutting and coagulation instruments, biopsy forceps, snares, retrieval devices, and irrigation and suction systems. The endoscopy operative devices market demand is driven by the adoption of minimally invasive surgeries and a preference for precision-based surgical interventions. Medical device manufacturers are developing advanced endoscopic surgical devices, including endoscopic forceps, endoscopic clips, and endoscopic suturing tools to improve procedural accuracy and patient outcomes. Endoscopy Operative Devices Market Key TakeawaysGlobal Market Size & Growth2025 Market Size USD 10.93 Billion2026 Market Size USD 11.51 Billion2034 Projected Market Size USD 17.37 BillionForecast Period 2026-2034Base Year 2025Market CAGR (2026-2034) 5.28%Regional Insights Largest Regional Market (2025) North America North America Market Share (2025) 39.47% Fastest-growing Region Asia Pacific Asia Pacific CAGR (2026-2034) 9.3%Segment Insights By Product Leading Segment Energy System Market Share in 2025 31.74% By Application Fastest-growing Segment Laparoscopy CAGR 6.84% (2026-2034) By End User Leading Segment Ambulatory Surgical Centers Market Share in 2025 7.43% Download a Free Sample To learn more about this report. 01 Simplified Endoscopic Suturing Expands Access to Advanced Tissue Closure The endoscopy operative devices market analysis is seeing a shift toward user-friendly suturing systems that allow more physicians to perform complex gastrointestinal tissue closure with standard flexible endoscopes. EnVision Endoscopy reported the completion of its first 50 patient procedures with the SimpleStitch Suturing System, following its limited U.S. market release earlier in the year. This development supports wider use of endoscopic suturing for defects that may require more than conventional endoscopic clips, while expanding the capabilities of minimally invasive endoscopic surgical devices. 02 Advanced Clip Applicators Improve Precision in Endoscopic Resection Device manufacturers are refining clip deployment mechanisms to improve control during complex tissue resection and closure procedures. Ovesco Endoscopy introduced FTRDneo, which brings clip application features established in its OTSCneo platform to its full thickness resection system. This product development strengthens endoscopic hemostasis and tissue closure capabilities while advancing specialized endoscopic operative products and endoscopic operative device technology. 01 The endoscopy operative devices market forecasts investment closely linked to advances in minimally invasive surgery, therapeutic endoscopy, and precision tissue-manipulation technologies. In July 2026, Endo Tools Therapeutics raised USD 23 million in Series C funding led by Capricorn Partners to expand commercialization of its Endomina endoscopic suturing platform across the US, Europe, and the Middle East. Endoscopy Operative Devices Market Dynamics 01 Adoption of Traction-Assisted Endoscopic Resection Techniques Drives Market Greater preference for traction-assisted techniques in complex endoscopic resections has increased demand for specialized devices that improve tissue exposure and procedural control. These techniques provide better visualization and precise tissue manipulation, particularly during endoscopic submucosal dissection. The wider use of endoscopic graspers, traction clips, and other endoscopic surgical devices supports the endoscopy operative devices market growth. 02 Expansion of Third-Space Endoscopy Procedures Boosts Market Demand The broader use of third-space endoscopy procedures, including peroral endoscopic myotomy and endoscopic submucosal dissection, has increased demand for specialized operative instruments. These procedures require precise tissue dissection, grasping, bleeding control, and closure, which support the use of endoscopic forceps, endoscopic clips, and advanced endoscopic hemostasis devices. The wider application of specialized endoscopy operative products supports market growth. 03 Impact Analysis of Key Drivers in Endoscopy Operative Devices Market

Key Drivers Market Impact Adoption of Traction-Assisted Endoscopic Resection Techniques Drives Device Demand Traction-based dissection techniques increase demand for specialized endoscopic graspers, clips, and tissue-retraction accessories that improve lesion exposure during complex procedures. Expansion of Endoscopic Defect Closure Procedures Boosts Suturing Device Adoption Wider use of endoscopic resection creates demand for advanced endoscopic clips and endoscopic suturing systems to close mucosal defects, perforations, and gastrointestinal leaks. Development of Lesion-Specific Clip Designs Strengthens Product Adoption Specialized clip configurations with varied jaw widths, rotation, and tissue-grasping capabilities support precise endoscopic hemostasis and defect closure across gastrointestinal lesions. Use of Cold Snare Techniques Expands Endoscopic Snare Applications Cold snare polypectomy for suitable gastrointestinal polyps supports demand for specialized endoscopic snares designed for controlled tissue resection and polyp removal. Expansion of Third-Space Endoscopy Increases Demand for Specialized Operative Accessories Procedures such as endoscopic submucosal dissection and peroral endoscopic myotomy require specialized endoscopic forceps, traction devices, knives, and closure tools for complex tissue dissection.

01

Limited Compatibility Between Operative Accessories and Endoscope Platforms Restricts Device Adoption

Differences in working-channel diameters, instrument lengths, and connector designs across endoscope platforms limit the compatibility of endoscopic surgical devices. Healthcare facilities need to maintain separate accessory inventories or purchase platform-specific instruments to support different endoscopy systems. These requirements increase procurement costs for endoscopy operative device applications. It also creates operational challenges for hospitals that use equipment from multiple endoscopy operative device manufacturers.

02

Limited Shelf Life of Sterile Single-Use Devices Restricts Endoscopy Operative Devices Industry Growth

Sterile single-use endoscopy operative products have defined shelf lives that require healthcare facilities to manage procurement and inventory turnover carefully. Unused devices may expire due to changes in procedure schedules, low utilization rates, or excess stock purchases. These limitations increase inventory losses and procurement expenses for hospitals and endoscopy centers that rely on disposable endoscopy operative equipment.

03

Impact Analysis of Key Restraints in Endoscopy Operative Devices Market

Key Restraints Market Impact Limited Compatibility Between Operative Accessories and Endoscope Platforms Restricts Device Adoption Differences in working-channel diameters, instrument lengths, and connector designs limit compatibility across endoscope systems and increase equipment replacement costs. High Reprocessing Requirements Increase Operative Device Maintenance Costs Complex cleaning, disinfection, and sterilization protocols increase turnaround time and operating expenses for reusable endoscopy operative devices. Risk of Instrument Channel Damage During Device Exchange Limits Procedural Efficiency Repeated insertion and removal of operative accessories can damage endoscope channels, increase repair costs, and disrupt clinical workflows. Limited Shelf Life of Sterile Single-Use Devices Increases Inventory Waste Expiry limits and fluctuating procedure schedules can lead to unused inventory and higher procurement costs for disposable endoscopic surgical devices. Restricted Access to Specialized Endoscopy Training Limits Equipment Utilization Limited availability of skilled endoscopy personnel can reduce the effective use of advanced operative instruments and increase training expenses for healthcare facilities.

01

Development of Endoscopic Accessories for Bariatric Revision Procedures Creates New Revenue Potential

Medical device manufacturers target hospitals and specialized bariatric centers that perform endoscopic procedures for weight regain and complications after bariatric surgery. Developing dedicated endoscopic graspers, tissue-retrieval tools, and suturing accessories can help healthcare providers manage post-surgical conditions through minimally invasive approaches. Revenue opportunities include specialized endoscopy operative products, customized instrument sets, and partnerships with bariatric treatment centers, contributing to endoscopy operative devices market growth.

02

Expansion of Endoscopic Procedures in Veterinary Medicine Opens New Commercial Avenues

Medical device manufacturers partner with veterinary hospitals and specialty animal clinics that require instruments for gastrointestinal foreign-body removal, tissue sampling, and minimally invasive procedures. Developing compact endoscopic forceps, retrieval devices, and biopsy accessories help veterinary professionals address diagnostic and therapeutic requirements in companion animals. Market players generate revenue through dedicated veterinary device portfolios, equipment supply agreements, and specialized endoscopy operative solutions, opening new commercial avenues.

Endoscopy Operative Devices Market Segmentation AnalysisBy Product

Energy systems held the largest share of the product segment at a share of 31.74% in 2025, supported by their role in powering advanced endoscopic surgical devices and equipment.

The hand instruments segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.09% during the forecast period, driven by the use of endoscopic forceps, endoscopic graspers, and endoscopic snares in minimally invasive procedures.

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By Application

Gastrointestinal endoscopy led the application segment with a share of 53.28% in 2025, reflecting widespread use of endoscopic clips, endoscopic hemostasis, and endoscopic suturing solutions.

Laparoscopy is expected to register a CAGR of 6.84% from 2026 to 2034, supported by the adoption of minimally invasive procedures and advanced endoscopy operative devices technology.

By End User

Hospitals captured 43.55% of the market in 2025, driven by established surgical infrastructure and extensive use of endoscopy operative device systems.

During the forecast period, the ambulatory surgical centers segment is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 7.42%, fueled by the shift toward outpatient procedures and demand for specialized endoscopy operative services.

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North America Endoscopy Operative Devices Market

North America dominated the global endoscopy operative devices market, accounting for a dominant share of 39.47% in 2025.

U.S. Endoscopy Operative Devices Market

The U.S. endoscopy operative devices market is supported by the growing adoption of robotic-assisted minimally invasive procedures and expansion of outpatient surgical capabilities. In 2026, Intuitive Surgical continued expanding its Ion endoluminal robotic platform, which enables physicians to perform minimally invasive lung biopsies and access peripheral lung lesions. In March 2026, Boston Scientific received FDA 510(k) clearance for its Asurys Fluid Management System, designed to provide irrigation and distention during endoscopic urological procedures. The FDA established special controls for endoscopic traction devices in June 2026, defining performance and safety requirements for instruments used during endoscopic procedures.

Canada Endoscopy Operative Devices Market

According to the Canadian Institute for Health Information (CIHI), Canada recorded 3.14 million acute inpatient hospitalizations in 2024–2025, reflecting significant demand for hospital services. British Columbia alone reported 5,761 colonoscopies and other gastrointestinal endoscopy procedures performed in contracted private surgical centers in 2023–2024. The expansion of endoscopy capacity and the need for minimally invasive interventions support demand for endoscopes, electrosurgical instruments, tissue-resection devices, and endoscopic accessories.

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Asia Pacific Endoscopy Operative Devices Market

The Asia Pacific endoscopy operative devices market is likely to witness a CAGR of 7.33% during the forecast period.

China Endoscopy Operative Devices Market

In March 2026, Ruijin Hospital, affiliated with Shanghai Jiao Tong University School of Medicine, issued an international tender for four endoscopic systems, requiring endoscopy operative device suppliers to hold valid medical-device registration certificates. Recent procurement activity also includes gastrointestinal endoscopy systems and related equipment at Nanjing Red Cross Hospital and Zhejiang Provincial People's Hospital in November 2026. These hospital purchases support demand for endoscopy systems, flexible scopes, visualization equipment, and associated operative accessories.

Japan Endoscopy Operative Devices Market

A 2026 nationwide survey published by the Japan Society for Endoscopic Surgery reported that 48,753 robotic surgeries were performed in 2023, including 17,740 abdominal and 14,478 urological procedures. Hospital investment is also continuing: in August 2026, Kyoto University Hospital invited bids for a next-generation robot-assisted endoscopic surgical system, while Tohoku University Hospital sought an advanced AI endoscopy system. These developments support demand for endoscopic surgical platforms, visualization systems, robotic instruments, and related accessories.

India Endoscopy Operative Devices Market

India's endoscopy operative devices market receives support from government procurement of advanced endoscopic equipment at public healthcare institutions. In January 2026, AIIMS New Delhi issued a government tender for high-definition upper and lower flexible endoscopic systems and a reusable flexible duodenoscope on a buy-back basis. In October 2026, AIIMS also invited bids for three video endoscope systems for laparoscopic surgery through its Department of GI Surgery. These public sector procurement initiatives support the adoption of diagnostic and therapeutic endoscopy equipment in government hospitals.

Europe Endoscopy Operative Devices Market

Europe's endoscopy operative devices market is likely to witness a CAGR of 6.18% during the forecast period.

U.K. Endoscopy Operative Devices Market

The UK endoscopy operative devices market is supported by the substantial volume of gastrointestinal procedures and continued demand for diagnostic and therapeutic endoscopy. According to the Joint Advisory Group on GI Endoscopy (JAG), more than 2.3 million endoscopy procedures were recorded in the UK and Ireland in 2025, representing an 8.2% increase over 2024. More than 2.4 million patients underwent endoscopy during the year, while 687 individuals obtained certification in at least one endoscopic modality.

Germany Endoscopy Operative Devices Market

In July 2026, University Hospital Essen awarded Olympus Deutschland a €11.14 million contract to supply flexible endoscopy systems, including endoscopes and light sources, across three affiliated hospitals. In September 2026, Hannover Medical School initiated a long-term framework agreement for the needs-based replacement of gastroenterology endoscopy systems, including servicing arrangements. These procurement programs support demand for flexible endoscopes, imaging systems, endoscopic accessories, and operative instruments.

Latin America Endoscopy Operative Devices Market

Latin America's endoscopy operative devices market is projected to undergo growth at a CAGR of 7.01% during the forecast period.

Brazil Endoscopy Operative Devices Market

In June 2026, the Brazilian government announced an investment of BRL 230.2 million to distribute 150 additional surgical equipment packages to public and philanthropic hospitals across 149 municipalities. Each general surgery package includes a video endoscopy system alongside surgical and anesthesia equipment, with the initiative expected to support more than 428,000 additional surgeries annually across the broader 300-package program.

Mexico Endoscopy Operative Devices Market

The Mexican Institute of Social Security (IMSS) initiated procurement for integrated minimally invasive endoscopy services, including gastrointestinal endoscopy, across its healthcare facilities. The federal government announced an investment of MXN 11.257 billion to acquire 816 high-technology medical equipment units for public healthcare institutions, including IMSS, IMSS-Bienestar, and ISSSTE.

Middle East & Africa Endoscopy Operative Devices Market

The Middle East & Africa endoscopy operative devices market is anticipated to record a growth rate of 6.84% during the forecast period.

UAE Endoscopy Operative Devices Market

The Dubai Health Authority (DHA) updated its permitted-procedure framework for day-surgery centers, specifying facilities eligible to perform colonoscopy, gastroscopy, endoscopic ultrasound, capsule endoscopy, and ERCP. DHA also issued revised standards for endoscopy services, establishing updated requirements for healthcare facilities operating these services. These initiatives support the need for compliant endoscopy systems, scopes, imaging equipment, and associated instruments.

South Africa Endoscopy Operative Devices Market

South Africa's endoscopy operative devices market is supported by provincial government procurement of endoscopic equipment and specialized surgical instruments for public hospitals. In 2026, the Gauteng Department of Health published a three-year procurement plan covering the supply, installation, and maintenance of gastroenterology equipment. KwaZulu-Natal's Department of Health also issued procurement requirements for endoscopy accessories, including endoscopic clips. Grey's Hospital listed endoscopic biliary stents and other related instruments in its September 2026 procurement awards.

Competitive Landscape

The endoscopy operative devices market competitive landscape comprises medical device manufacturers offering advanced endoscopic instruments, surgical accessories, visualization systems, and minimally invasive surgical solutions. Key players such as Olympus, Boston Scientific, Medtronic, Stryker, and KARL STORZ are estimated to account for 35–40% of the global endoscopy operative devices market share.

Established players compete through advanced endoscopic visualization systems, minimally invasive surgical instruments, therapeutic device innovation, and product portfolio expansion. Emerging competitors focus on single-use endoscopes, AI-assisted imaging, disposable operative instruments, and cost-effective surgical solutions.

Energy Systems Access Devices Suction & Irrigation Systems Hand Instruments Insufflation Devices Wound Retractors

Gastrointestinal Endoscopy Laparoscopy Obstetrics & Gynecology Endoscopy Urology Bronchoscopy Arthroscopy Otoscopy

Hospitals Ambulatory Surgical Centers Specialty Clinics & Others

U.S. Canada

U.K. Germany France Spain Italy Russia Nordic Benelux

China Korea Japan India Australia Taiwan South East Asia

UAE Turkey Saudi Arabia South Africa Egypt Nigeria

Brazil Mexico Argentina Chile Colombia

List of Key and Emerging Players in Endoscopy Operative Devices Market Olympus Corporation (Japan) Boston Scientific Corporation (US) Medtronic plc (Ireland Stryker Corporation (US) KARL STORZ SE & Co. KG (Germany) FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation (Japan HOYA Corporation (Japan) Cook Group Incorporated (US) CONMED Corporation (US) Richard Wolf GmbH (Germany)Key Industry Developments September 2026 Ovesco Endoscopy received FDA clearance for its FTRD Sets, expanding endoscopic clips and full-thickness tissue resection solutions. August 2026 Hangzhou AGS MedTech received FDA clearance for its 511 and 543 series Hemoclips, expanding its endoscopic hemostasis product portfolio. March 2026 Taurus Endoscopy received FDA clearance for its Taurus Clip, designed for gastrointestinal endoscopic hemostasis, tissue closure and marking ScopeSegmentation By Product 6By Application 7By End User 3Geographies Covered North America 2Europe 8APAC 7Middle East and Africa 6LATAM 5Olympus Corporation (Japan) · Boston Scientific Corporation (US) · Medtronic plc (Ireland) · Stryker Corporation (US) · KARL STORZ SE & Co. KG (Germany)Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, Environment & Regulatory Landscape and Trends

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Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) According to Straits Research, the endoscopy operative devices market size is valued at USD 11.51 Billion in 2026 and is projected to reach USD 17.37 Billion by 2034, at a CAGR of 5.28% during the forecast period 2026-2034. North America dominated the endoscopy operative devices market with a share of 39.47% in 2025. The leading brands in this market are Olympus Corporation, Boston Scientific Corporation, Medtronic plc, Stryker Corporation, and KARL STORZ SE & Co. KG. The endoscopy operative devices market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.28% during the forecast period of 2026-2034.