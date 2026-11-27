The Federal Republic of Somalia is set to begin issuing the East African Community (EAC) electronic Passport in January 2027, marking a significant milestone in the country's integration into the Community and advancing efforts to facilitate the free movement of East Africans across the region.

The announcement was made during the EAC Meeting of Chiefs of Immigration held in Kampala, Uganda, on 26th November, 2026. The meeting brought together Chiefs of Immigration and senior officials from EAC Partner States to review implementation of regional commitments on immigration, free movement of persons, travel documents and border management.

The Federal Republic of Somalia informed the meeting that it had finalised production of the EA e-Passport and would commence issuance in January 2027. The new passport will be linked to Somalia's national identification system and issuance services are also expected to be available through Somali missions abroad.

Speaking during the meeting, Mr. Hussein Qasim Yusuf, Chief of Immigration, Federal Republic of Somalia, said Somalia's preparations for the rollout reflected the Federal Government's commitment to progressively align its immigration and identification systems with EAC frameworks.

“Somalia, as the newest Partner State, is honoured to sit fully at this table. We come to this meeting conscious that immigration is at the heart of integration. Our citizens judge the EAC by how easily, safely and predictably they can move, work and reside across our borders,” said Mr. Yusuf.

“Somalia is building one verifiable identity chain from civil registration, to National ID, which is now mandatory for passports, to the ICAO-compliant e-Passport with the EAC insignia, and ultimately to our border systems. This is how we intend to deliver EAC free movement that is both facilitated and secure,” he added.

The commencement of issuance will align Somalia with EAC systems for regional mobility and represents an important practical step in implementing the country's commitments as a member of the Community.

EAC Deputy Secretary General in charge of Infrastructure, Productive, Social and Political Sectors, Hon. Andrea Ariik Malueth, said the development demonstrates how regional commitments can be translated into practical benefits for East Africans.

“The move by the Federal Republic of Somalia to begin issuing the East African Community e-Passport is an important step in its integration into the Community,” he noted.

“Beyond the document itself, this is about bringing our citizens closer together, facilitating movement for trade, employment and other opportunities, and ensuring that the benefits of integration are experienced in people's everyday lives,” said Hon. Ariik.

The Deputy Secretary General said the free movement of persons and workers remains central to EAC integration, enabling cross-border enterprise, employment, professional exchange and stronger family and community connections.

He noted that immigration authorities have an important responsibility to facilitate legitimate movement while maintaining the security and integrity of the region's borders.

The Chairperson of the Meeting, Mr. Marcelino Bwesigye, Ag. Commissioner for Foreign Nationals and Border Management in Uganda's Ministry of Internal Affairs, welcomed Somalia's progress and said the implementation of regional immigration commitments was critical to making EAC integration tangible to citizens.

“The progress made by the Federal Republic of Somalia demonstrates the collective commitment of Partner States to deepening regional integration. The East African e-Passport is not only a secure travel document, but also an expression of our shared regional identity. Our focus must remain on ensuring that the commitments we make at the regional level translate into easier, safer and more efficient movement for the people of East Africa,” said Mr. Bwesigye.

The Chiefs of Immigration welcomed Somalia's ongoing integration into the EAC and pledged continued support to the country as it implements regional immigration requirements.

Somalia's rollout forms part of wider EAC efforts to harmonise travel documentation and make movement across Partner States more efficient and secure.

The EA e-Passport initiative is intended to provide EAC citizens with secure, modern and internationally compliant travel documents while strengthening a common East African identity. Existing regional requirements provide for ordinary EA e-Passports to have a validity of up to 10 years and require the documents to be affordable and accessible to citizens.

Burundi, Kenya, Rwanda, Uganda and Tanzania are already issuing EA e-Passports, while South Sudan reported progress towards beginning issuance following the domestication of the EAC Treaty.

The Chiefs of Immigration also reviewed broader measures intended to progressively reduce barriers to movement within the Community, including the use of electronic national identity cards as travel documents, visa-free entry and harmonisation of entry, work and residence permit procedures and fees.

The meeting commended Kenya, Rwanda, Uganda, Somalia, South Sudan and Tanzania for progress in issuing electronic national identity cards and called for further work towards standardised national identification documents across the Community.

Under the EAC Common Market Protocol, Partner States have committed to facilitate the free movement of persons, workers and services and to progressively remove restrictions that impede mobility within the region.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of East African Community (EAC).